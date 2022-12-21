In which the pond enters the age of lead with the Bro, the Killer and "Ned", who didn't all walk into a pub together ...

This is the pond's penultimate post for the year, though rather than thinking of silver, the pond should probably think of an age of lead.
What with the Clarkson carry on and the cat fight between Boebert and MTG, the entertainment component has fallen off a cliff into a pile of excrement.
The pond had done its required reading, but sad to say, the scene at the lizard Oz was dismal, with the reptiles naturally compelled and horrified by the appointment of former chairman Rudd, having thought they'd long ago got rid of the pesky varmint ... and yet there he was shaking hands with a Bush at the top of the digital page ...
The pond did an inward groan, not at the ruddy pun, nor even the 'secret sweetheart deal', what with the Dominator and Albo being such sweethearts, but at the sight of "Ned".
Not a natter to ruin the penultimate post, but when the pond looked down below the fold at the comments section, things got even worse ...
Dame Slap still blathering about the Voice? Again? Yes, yet again! So much anal retentive, obsessive compulsive behaviour ...
That earned Slap a red card yet again, and for the rest, there was yet more Kev, with the minor Milner staying loyal, as toads are wont to do, brother Stewie offering a gamble for the ages, and the Killer hedging his bets ...
The pond looked a little further and found a recycled bit of Gerard Baker which hadn't aged well ...
Maoists? Jack Dorsey is a Maoist? Parag Agrawal a Maoist?
It's reassuring to be reminded that enormous stupidity and idle abuse remains the reptile go to mode ...
As for the culture wars, they seem to have come at a cost, which Baker was probably happy about because it was nothing to do with him, though at one time the pond could remember when the reptiles most cared about profits.
Not so, it seems, these days ... per Fortune ... per Yahoo ...
‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion.
Elon Musk’s Tesla is the perfect example. The EV giant’s shares have dropped more than 62% in 2022 amid fears that demand for vehicles may wane as rising interest rates dampen global economic growth.And Tesla has been dealing with another “overhang” over the past year as well—Musk’s decision to buy Twitter for $44 billion and sell roughly $40 billion of Tesla stock.
Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives believes the acquisition was the “most overpaid” in the history of the tech space, and he argues Musk is using Tesla to fund what could be $4 billion per year of “red ink” at Twitter.
Showing how to blow a fortune is a contribution to public discourse?
So that's what the reptiles call a bout of festive euphoria and blather about a manger, where Tesla stock owners might well end up ...
And then there was the obligatory Xian Xmas offering, though the war on Xmas this year has been astonishingly feeble.
This time the Xian decided to trade off on the universe, perhaps expecting to find heaven and hell somewhere near Jupiter's moons ...
A correspondent had drawn the pond's attention to a Killer tweet, so the pond had hoped for some fireworks of a Killer kind ...
It was a false twit dawn ...
At least Killer has stayed loyal to the mango Mussolini, and Ron DeSanctimonious, and no doubt will applaud if the GOP manage to hand Vlad the Terrible a victory, as a way of incentivising Xi in relation to Taiwan ...
But still the pond couldn't understand why Killer was being so circumspect. Was there no upside?
It was so ambivalent that the reptiles decided to stuff in a couple of click bait videos, as a kind of seafood extender ...
And after that interminable yammering, it was time for a conclusion as tepid as the water into which you might dunk a Tolkien character's elbow ...
Sheesh, not more blather about Gough. Poor old "Ned", trapped in senility and the endless desire to repeat himself, and yet even the pond couldn't help noticing that a year had gone by ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, already swept from the pond's mind, yet still ancient, antique "Ned" is carrying on about the Gough years like some ancient mariner stopping one of three aged readers still in the "Ned" demographic and able to afford the shekels the chairman demands for these trips down memory lane...
Oh the good old days, and the pond does miss them ... the entire SovCit crew ...
Well if "Ned" can blather on about Gough, why can't the pond remember the great days when all was good?
Oh Toh: "Despite appearances, you and I happen to live in a glorious universe. Running alongside the apparent chaos of our earthly lives is unfathomable beauty and splendour." Yeah ? Well of course somebody's "unfathomable beauty and splendour" is somebody else's featurless boredom.ReplyDelete
We all remember E M Forster's Vashti, yes ? In the airship viewing the Himalayas and espousing ‘Cover the window, please. These mountains give me no ideas.’ They never gave me any, either.
Reading Nattering Ned always gives me a nostalgic hankering for the excitement od watching the test patternReplyDelete
Now Noddlenuts Neddy wants to tell us that "For far too long federal Labor governments dealing with the resources sector have displayed gross policy ineptitude..." Yeah, I'll say: The "resources sector" have got away with all sorts of gross profiteering and Labor have stood and watched 'em do it.ReplyDelete
So Ned tells us that Labor have "an inability to grasp the consequences of their decisions and astonishing political arrogance." Well that's what you get when unlike the Liberals your policy isn't simply 'let the resources mob get away with everything they can dig out of the ground'.
But hey, unlike the LNP "None of this denies their [ie Labor's] motivation of acting in the public interest." Isn't that just so good of Neddles: he tells us what Labor's motivation is, but says nothing at all about the LNP motivation. I wonder why.
By coincidence the rich as reported on the ABC are now looking to get into gas industry.Kerry Stokes, Gina Rinehart, Chris Ellison.So if we were to listen to Ned we would be misled they are there spread misinformation to and deliberately lie so that the people who read their rubbish will have a distorted opinion of the governments intentions like they did with the resource rent tax.ReplyDelete
"Appointing the Killer as an Economics Editor only to let him blather ad infinitum about challenging COVID strategies with no expertise whatsoever would either be brilliant or a disaster."ReplyDelete