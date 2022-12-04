In which Polonius chastises our Gracie and generalissimo bromancer has a splendid below the water line plan ...

The pond hopes that herpetology students were on the ball and did their required reading yesterday.
It's too easy to goof off ... students might get distracted by Jonathan Freedland carrying on in The Graudian about The reality of Brexit is biting hard. Poor people are suffering most – and now everyone can see it.
Or they might have wasted time on a NY Times piece, outside the paywall at Yahoo, Hate Speech's Rise on Twitter Is Unprecedented, Researchers Find.
Or they might have spotted a Daily Beast story at Yahoo ...These Fox News Stars Gushed Over Kanye West—How About Now?
Worse, they might have settled in for a read, thinking that this would somehow advance their studies ...
The morning after Carlson broadcast the first part of his Ye interview, Fox News personalities began falling over themselves to laud the musician-turned-far-right troll.
“If you express anything outside of Black Lives Matter and say ‘all lives matter’ or ‘white lives matter,’ that’s somehow an insult. An insult to whom? Again, I say watch this interview,” Fox News contributor and resident “media critic” Joe Concha said on the Oct. 7 broadcast of Fox & Friends First. “Kanye West is wise, he is unique, and certainly he is fearless.”
On Thursday afternoon, after Ye declared that he likes Hitler, Concha observed on Twitter that the rapper’s “meltdown is complete” and has hit “a new horrific bottom.” The Fox News pundit then blocked multiple Twitter users who replied to him with his previous remarks cheering West as “wise” and “fearless.”
Concha wasn’t alone in his unapologetic praise for Ye at the time. Following his initial comments, the denizens of Fox & Friends continued to jump aboard the hype train. Co-host Ainsley Earhardt, for instance, raved that “you can’t help but like him because he is not apologetic” and “people listen to him because he is interesting.” West is “fascinating,” she added. “[I’m] glad he is strong enough” to deal with all the adversity he has faced.
Earhardt’s colleague Will Cain, meanwhile, boasted: “He is authentic, he is unfiltered, and he is independent.” Neither Earhardt nor Cain have commented on West’s intellectual rigor following his turn to full-blown Nazism.
Joining them in unabashed Ye appreciation was Jeanine Pirro, who said that evening on The Five that West was “nobody’s fool,” that she was “impressed with him,” and that she liked “a lot of what he said.” The Fox star continued: “I liked that ‘White Lives Matter.’ It’s not just freedom of speech, he has the chutzpah to say it!”
Pirro, too, has yet to comment on the leaked Carlson interview showing antisemitic comments or West’s Nazi pivot. While she hasn’t directly discussed West, she did say this week that “Holocaust deniers” and Sandy Hook truthers should be allowed on Twitter. “America was founded on the concept of free speech. Hate speech is protected. I'm tired of saying it,” she said on Thursday.
Later that same evening, on the network’s “late-night comedy” show Gutfeld!, Fox Business Network host Kennedy declared that West’s interview was “great” and “really smart” while saying she “always appreciated about him how he pushes the boundaries.”
The former MTV VJ also claimed West is “someone who has thought deeply about his art and opinions and he expresses everything so clearly,” therefore the “fact that he is making people mad means that as an artist he is doing his job.” Since then, however, Kennedy has somewhat addressed Ye’s antisemitism on her FBN show, at one point joking during an Oct. 27 broadcast about West calling the cops on a synagogue and telling a guest he’s gone “crazy.”
Finally, the following morning on Fox & Friends Weekend, and just as West was launching into his overt antisemitic rants on social media, co-host Pete Hegseth expressed hope that West’s outspokenness “empowers other people to have the courage to do the same thing.”
Of course, by the following week, the network’s fawning over-the-top praise for the bigoted megastar tapered completely off after West dug deeper into his hateful rhetoric. Additionally, it was revealed that Carlson had excised a number of eyebrow-raising comments from West during their interview, including antisemitic tropes and off-the-rails conspiracy theories.
And in the wake of West praising Hitler and getting banned from Twitter after starting a war with “Chief Twit” Elon Musk, Fox News has barely mentioned the meltdown. At the time of publication, Fox News has only briefly brought it up three times—including asking West’s former in-law Caitlyn Jenner for her thoughts on it.
And so on ...
There were plenty of distracting links in the original, and hapless students might have thought that understanding Faux Noise might lead to a deeper understanding that to be a lover of Nazi lovers might make you something of a Nazi lover ...
But that way lies madness - how can you comprehend the nature of dark matter? - and at the end of that lengthy quote, how many students could remember yesterday's piece by our Gracie muttering darkly about media types and media circles, and hinting in a subtle way that perhaps the HUN and even - gasp - the lizard Oz should carry some of the Victorian election can, or at least leave it out the back for the shit carters to deal with?
If they did remember, it might come as a shock for them to be reminded that in fact it was all the fault of the devious cardigan wearers at the ABC talking to academics while ignoring Polonius, and they would be ill-prepared for prattling Polonius's cogent denunciation of our Gracie, a continuation of the reptile brawl that started out the back of Maquires ...
Polonius gets right into it, dismissing Gracie's 'expert opinion' and explaining she missed the bigger picture ...
Yes, one day a hard rain is going to fall, and likely it's climate change, but it's just as likely to be Polonius plotting and scheming to bring about rapid changes in the ABC, and incidentally take over the world...
And that's as good a segue as any into the pond's final offering this day which is deliberately light on, because the pond refuses to encourage Dame Slap and her vicious, bitchy, never-attending assaults in relation to the Higgins matter.
Sometimes she veers from the intolerable to the loathsome, and right now she's in the valley of the loathsome, and there she can stay ...
That frees the pond to turn to a vexatious issue, the defence of Australia, with the reptiles' very own generalissimo, the Reichsführer-SS and Oberster Führer der SS if you will, tackling yet again the matter of those wretched subs ...
Be warned, it's a very long outburst, but there's a splendid pay off at the end, a tremendous example of reptile FUD at its bet ...
Yep, the bromancer is a 1000 per cent behind the AUKUS nuclear-powered sub, except that he's also a 1000 per cent behind building a few more Collins class subs to really teach the Chinese what for ...
And if that doesn't leave you entirely contented and confident that military purchasing of kit is in the safe hands of a generalissimo reptile, how fussy and difficult are you?
You might wonder about the navy having to start all over again, while still trying to wangle the nuking of the subs by 2050, but that's why we need generalissimos ...
And so to end where the pond started, and catch up with a few issues that couldn't be mentioned as the grand plan to revert to Collins subs was unveiled ... back to the future being always the best strategy ...
Not that there's anything wrong with professional sex work, if you get the right kind of salary ...
