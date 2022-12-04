Sunday, December 04, 2022

In which Polonius chastises our Gracie and generalissimo bromancer has a splendid below the water line plan ...



The pond hopes that herpetology students were on the ball and did their required reading yesterday.

It's too easy to goof off ... students might get distracted by Jonathan Freedland carrying on in The Graudian about The reality of Brexit is biting hard. Poor people are suffering most – and now everyone can see it.

Or they might have wasted time on a NY Times piece, outside the paywall at Yahoo, Hate Speech's Rise on Twitter Is Unprecedented, Researchers Find.

Or they might have spotted a Daily Beast story at Yahoo ...These Fox News Stars Gushed Over Kanye West—How About Now?

Worse, they might have settled in for a read, thinking that this would somehow advance their studies ...

...In the initial two-part interview that aired on Carlson’s primetime show, the Fox News primetime star presented West—who at the time sparked controversy for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at a fashion show—as a conservative folk hero. Describing the rapper’s political observations as “interesting, deep, provocative,” Carlson dismissed concerns about West’s mental well-being while praising him as a rational, deep thinker.
The morning after Carlson broadcast the first part of his Ye interview, Fox News personalities began falling over themselves to laud the musician-turned-far-right troll.
“If you express anything outside of Black Lives Matter and say ‘all lives matter’ or ‘white lives matter,’ that’s somehow an insult. An insult to whom? Again, I say watch this interview,” Fox News contributor and resident “media critic” Joe Concha said on the Oct. 7 broadcast of Fox & Friends First. “Kanye West is wise, he is unique, and certainly he is fearless.”
On Thursday afternoon, after Ye declared that he likes Hitler, Concha observed on Twitter that the rapper’s “meltdown is complete” and has hit “a new horrific bottom.” The Fox News pundit then blocked multiple Twitter users who replied to him with his previous remarks cheering West as “wise” and “fearless.”
Concha wasn’t alone in his unapologetic praise for Ye at the time. Following his initial comments, the denizens of Fox & Friends continued to jump aboard the hype train. Co-host Ainsley Earhardt, for instance, raved that “you can’t help but like him because he is not apologetic” and “people listen to him because he is interesting.” West is “fascinating,” she added. “[I’m] glad he is strong enough” to deal with all the adversity he has faced.
Earhardt’s colleague Will Cain, meanwhile, boasted: “He is authentic, he is unfiltered, and he is independent.” Neither Earhardt nor Cain have commented on West’s intellectual rigor following his turn to full-blown Nazism.
Joining them in unabashed Ye appreciation was Jeanine Pirro, who said that evening on The Five that West was “nobody’s fool,” that she was “impressed with him,” and that she liked “a lot of what he said.” The Fox star continued: “I liked that ‘White Lives Matter.’ It’s not just freedom of speech, he has the chutzpah to say it!”
Pirro, too, has yet to comment on the leaked Carlson interview showing antisemitic comments or West’s Nazi pivot. While she hasn’t directly discussed West, she did say this week that “Holocaust deniers” and Sandy Hook truthers should be allowed on Twitter. “America was founded on the concept of free speech. Hate speech is protected. I'm tired of saying it,” she said on Thursday.
Later that same evening, on the network’s “late-night comedy” show Gutfeld!, Fox Business Network host Kennedy declared that West’s interview was “great” and “really smart” while saying she “always appreciated about him how he pushes the boundaries.”
The former MTV VJ also claimed West is “someone who has thought deeply about his art and opinions and he expresses everything so clearly,” therefore the “fact that he is making people mad means that as an artist he is doing his job.” Since then, however, Kennedy has somewhat addressed Ye’s antisemitism on her FBN show, at one point joking during an Oct. 27 broadcast about West calling the cops on a synagogue and telling a guest he’s gone “crazy.”
Finally, the following morning on Fox & Friends Weekend, and just as West was launching into his overt antisemitic rants on social media, co-host Pete Hegseth expressed hope that West’s outspokenness “empowers other people to have the courage to do the same thing.”
Of course, by the following week, the network’s fawning over-the-top praise for the bigoted megastar tapered completely off after West dug deeper into his hateful rhetoric. Additionally, it was revealed that Carlson had excised a number of eyebrow-raising comments from West during their interview, including antisemitic tropes and off-the-rails conspiracy theories.
In recent weeks, meanwhile, Fox News has done its best to virtually ignore West’s unhinged actions that have caused headaches for Republican leadership. After West brought toxic white supremacist leader Nick Fuentes to a dinner with former President Donald Trump, the network remained mostly silent about the ordeal—and even got angry when reporters dared ask GOP leader Kevin McCarthy about it.
And in the wake of West praising Hitler and getting banned from Twitter after starting a war with “Chief Twit” Elon Musk, Fox News has barely mentioned the meltdown. At the time of publication, Fox News has only briefly brought it up three times—including asking West’s former in-law Caitlyn Jenner for her thoughts on it.

And so on ...

There were plenty of distracting links in the original, and hapless students might have thought that understanding Faux Noise might lead to a deeper understanding that to be a lover of Nazi lovers might make you something of a Nazi lover ...

But that way lies madness - how can you comprehend the nature of dark matter? - and at the end of that lengthy quote, how many students could remember yesterday's piece by our Gracie muttering darkly about media types and media circles, and hinting in a subtle way that perhaps the HUN and even - gasp - the lizard Oz should carry some of the Victorian election can, or at least leave it out the back for the shit carters to deal with?

If they did remember, it might come as a shock for them to be reminded that in fact it was all the fault of the devious cardigan wearers at the ABC talking to academics while ignoring Polonius, and they would be ill-prepared for prattling Polonius's cogent denunciation of our Gracie, a continuation of the reptile brawl that started out the back of Maquires ...

Polonius gets right into it, dismissing Gracie's 'expert opinion' and explaining she missed the bigger picture ...








Yes, you get the picture. Why, Polonius has been solving black problems for decades, with tremendous results, it's as easy as peasy or falling off a Ye log, and it follows that the entire miserable showing of the Liberal party in Victoria was due to pundits and academics turning up to blather on the ABC, while resolutely refusing to heed Polonius's infinite capacity for interminable blather ...

Damn you cardigan wearers and your insufferable ways ...

And so to the good news ... if you do a forensic examination of the results, in Polonial style, you will be able to see that the Liberal party and the coalition were pretty much winners...






You won't hear any of that from the academics on ABC radio., victory after victory.

Why the teals were smoted and smited, and it was a narrow win for comrade Dan, a mere 52 seats for Labor up against a resounding 25 for the Liberal party, with 7 still to call as the pond types ...

That's the sort of narrow victory that immediately instils confidence and hope in a Polonius, and puts to bed yesterday's dissing of media types and media circles by our Gracie ...










You can see the problem right there, and the pond appended a reminder of that ridiculous story about Libs remaining lost in wishful thinking, as if it's wishful thinking to celebrate the Nats winning a few seats and the teals on the run and 25 seats the start of a triumphant return to power. 

The pond can confidently tell our Gracie, academics on the ABC and the cardigan wearers themselves that the Libs and the reptiles are back baby. Sure it's a temporary glitch, a difficult period, but forget those untimely political obituaries, we're back baby ... if Polonius says it, it must be true ...





Yes, one day a hard rain is going to fall, and likely it's climate change, but it's just as likely to be Polonius plotting and scheming to bring about rapid changes in the ABC, and incidentally take over the world...







And that's as good a segue as any into the pond's final offering this day which is deliberately light on, because the pond refuses to encourage Dame Slap and her vicious, bitchy, never-attending assaults in relation to the Higgins matter.

Sometimes she veers from the intolerable to the loathsome, and right now she's in the valley of the loathsome, and there she can stay ...

That frees the pond to turn to a vexatious issue, the defence of Australia, with the reptiles' very own generalissimo, the Reichsführer-SS and Oberster Führer der SS if you will, tackling yet again the matter of those wretched subs ...

Be warned, it's a very long outburst, but there's a splendid pay off at the end, a tremendous example of reptile FUD at its bet ...






Meanwhile, the pond thought, per the immortal Rowe, that Xi might himself be facing a spot of bother ...










But what are a few bits of pimple paper, up against the subs we'll be rolling out in 2050, long after the pond has gone from the scene ...








The pond is up for any kind of billy goat butt,  but the bromancer has a secret trick to solve the secret submarines affair ... you just have to spend a long time getting to it ...








Now all this sounds right and good and AUKUS, AUKUS, but we're on a slow build here ... and there might be a few more wrinkles before we arrive at the ultimate solution ...











Tough challenges for our reptile generalissimo, but ye of little faith, the hour of redemption is at hand, once we get past a few problems ...









By golly, it's getting worse and worse, all those mounting problems, and the pond was reminded of a bromancer howl of pain way back in February 2019, with just a sample to go on with ... (sorry, the pond never links to the lizard Oz) ... with the bromancer saying that the starting point for the new subs entering into service had slipped by a decade, and how the government hated generalissimos pointing it out ...








Ah, those were the days, the bromancer first yearning for Japanese subs, then dealing with French subs, then demanding that we nuke the subs, then worrying that we would never be able to nuke the subs, and now three years later, here we are ...








And so we come to the highlight, as promised at the start, the generalissimo's bold strategic move.

Forget everything you've ever read, let it slip down the reptile 1984 reptile memory hole. All that wasted time, all those false moves, all that braying about nuking the subs...

Forget it Jake, just build some more Collins class subs and all will be well and Australia can bestride the seas with 1990 technology, plus bonus tweaks ...

And how handy that the Chinese will head down to nearby waters, so you don't have to get range anxiety, and so we can give them a bloody nose close to home ...







Yep, the bromancer is a 1000 per cent behind the AUKUS nuclear-powered sub, except that he's also a 1000 per cent behind building a few more Collins class subs to really teach the Chinese what for ...

And if that doesn't leave you entirely contented and confident that military purchasing of kit is in the safe hands of a generalissimo reptile, how fussy and difficult are you?

You might wonder about the navy having to start all over again, while still trying to wangle the nuking of the subs by 2050, but that's why we need generalissimos ...

And so to end where the pond started, and catch up with a few issues that couldn't be mentioned as the grand plan to revert to Collins subs was unveiled ... back to the future being always the best strategy ...










Not that there's anything wrong with professional sex work, if you get the right kind of salary ...




