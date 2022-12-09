In which our Henry goes biblical, the onion muncher celebrates with autocrats, and the chairman has problem ...

The sheer, abject pointlessness of being a ranting, raving reptile came home to the pond yet again with this story ... (L'Age)
The pond can't begin to count the number of times that it read a ranting, raving reptile piece about dictator Dan, and for what?
To what avail? (as the pond once heard on American radio while doing a tour).
And yet on and on they blather, with the meretricious Merritt the latest to indulge in black bashing, and so copping a pond ban ...
The only affront to democracy here is the meretricious Merritt and the never-ending, unendurable reptile crusading ... what with News Corp as fine an example of foreign-owned intervention in Australia's domestic politics as could be put on daily parade ... and with an ample serve of democratic deficit ...
Meanwhile, this being Friday, our Henry was full of righteous indignation, and to vent his spleen, had to head back to the Gough days ... as if that was somehow the way to defend the liar from the Shire for his multitude of sins and lies ...
Oh FFS, still carrying on about Gough? How will that redeem the behaviour of the rogue liar from the Shire? Why bother to relitigate that ancient affair? Wouldn't our hole in the bucket man be better off back with Thucydides?
No, still he persists ...
Um, perhaps the latter-day leftist and socialist, then head prefect, thought that his own scandalous behaviour at the time, not to mention that of his perpetually drunk GG, might suggest that some matters be left under the rug, so that he could get on with being one of the most dismal and turgid PM's ever to hold the office?
Never mind, the pond doesn't have much interest in relitigating the past, and the entire point of Henry's outrage soon becomes clear ...
Oh come now, internet lynch mobs? What about Faux Noise and News Corp lynch mobs, doing a decent day's lynching each day?
Say what? Dictator Dan?
Oh right, so perhaps a last squeak from the hole in the bucket man, and whaddya know, instead of ancient Greek or Roman, he goes righteous biblical apocalyptical ... and we know where that ends ...
Yep, deviant hypocrisy, so naturally the hole in the bucket man must drive the point home ...
A righteous wrath?
More like an interminable bout of defending the indefensible.
Biblical tub-thumping, and rampant, devious hypocrisy was a big part of the problem ... the problem of a devious, secretive, furtive, self-aggrandising, narcissist and refusing to hold the hose incompetent ... here, have an immortal Rowe
to celebrate ...
What else? Well another supremely irrelevant ancient warrior was also out and about, and naturally was given a run by the reptiles, but only at the very end did it pay off for the pond ...
The pond should have mentioned that it was the onion muncher in tub-thumping, war mongering mood, doing his leather armchair, dry sherry in hand, thing, but be honest, if the pond had mentioned that upfront, would you have bothered with the gobbet, or would you have sensibly turned to getting on with life and other matters?
Now all the pond can offer is a pay-off at the very end ... but it is a doozy ...
The pond was reminded of the bromancer in his hey-day, yet the bromancer has gone surprisingly quiet about the war with China by Xmas ... not so his bromanced best buddy, but wait, we will get to that pay-off ...
That reference to Edmund Burke is particularly rich as we finally get to that payoff ...
Budapest? Hungary? Really? Fellow-travelling as a lickspittle lackey to an autocrat?
Well it is the onion muncher way, but still be careful where you speak, and the awesome comedy of righteous stupidity and hypocrisy as ...The EU Watches as Hungary Kills Democracy (Atlantic, not so long ago)
The coronavirus has proved a great boon to the world’s authoritarians. From the imposition of border closures to the utilization of mass digital surveillance, moves that may have once been classed as dangerous expansions of state power are now being lauded as necessary steps in the global effort to curb a pandemic. Extraordinary times, it has been collectively agreed, call for extraordinary measures.
But there is a line between using emergency powers and outright authoritarianism—one that Hungary has undoubtedly crossed. With this week’s passage of a law effectively removing any oversight and silencing any criticism of the Hungarian government, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán can now rule by decree for an indefinite period of time. That such an erosion of democracy could happen openly in the heart of Europe has caused an uproar, with many questioning what, if anything, the European Union can do to stop one of its own from undermining the very values that underpin the bloc.
So far, the answer has been, well, nothing. For while the EU has long been regarded (particularly by its detractors) as an entity that has become all too powerful—able to set rules that national parliaments must accept, implementing bloc-wide standards that must be adhered to—this pandemic is proving the exact opposite: that, in the face of a global crisis in which nation-states are leading the response, a multinational force such as the EU is largely powerless. As norms have been overturned to contain the coronavirus, the EU, which is built on, and gains strength from, promoting and upholding a rules-based order, has demonstrated itself incapable of keeping up.
Hungary was hardly a beacon of democracy before this pandemic started. Since resuming the premiership a decade ago (his first stint was from 1998 to 2002), Orbán has overseen the steady dismantling of the country’s democratic institutions, eroding its press freedoms, undermining its education system, and limiting the power of its judiciary. As an open advocate of “illiberal democracy”—his country is the first and only EU member state to be considered just “partly free” by the think tank Freedom House—Orbán has never tried to sugarcoat his autocratic aims, and has justified them by invoking national sovereignty and national security.
And so on ... here, have an infallible Pope to celebrate the onion muncher and freedumb to criticise ...
And so to a bonus. The pond wouldn't normally bother with the WSJ ... even though its paywall means nothing to the pond, the pond never bothers to go there, but when one of its reptiles strays into the lizard Oz to remind the pond that they're kissing cousins, why not have a little fun?
Why is this vastly amusing for the pond, and perhaps its American correspondent? Take it away Alex Barker at the FT with Rupert Murdoch's tricky dilemma over Trump
... (in full here
, possible paywall)
Meanwhile, poor old Bill at the WSJ seems entirely unaware of chairman Rupert's Faux Noise dilemma, righteously railing at the GOP, without asking the question, where's Hannity and Laura and Tuckyo and the like - all the parrots in the birdcage singing the same song - when they're needed?
Still, it's not just Mr Joyce who can't break with the mango Mussolini. Where's Faux Noise when it's needed?
There was a little sting in the tail at the end of that Alex Barker piece in the FT ...
More worrying for Murdoch long term is the way Trump has divided his audience. Since 2020, “trust” in Fox News among right-leaning voters has dropped from 73 per cent to 56 per cent, according to surveys by the Reuters Institute at Oxford university.
This is alarming for a Murdoch media machine that prizes one mantra above all: give people what they want. Can Murdoch deliver in 2024? Fox News might find a saviour from the Trump choice in the Florida governor Ron DeSantis, or it might just hedge its bets and bank on cosying up to the former president if required. But this election, the dilemmas will be sharper, and the stakes higher — even for Rupert Murdoch.
Well, yes ... we all know the reason for the WSJ navel-gazing and fluff-gathering and heartburn.
Suddenly they're in the company of a loser, suddenly they're on the wrong horse ... so does Faux Noise stay on the wrong horse, or do they somehow manage a massive U-turn?
Here, have a cartoon to celebrate ...
Did someone just mention mention Kari Lake?
And so to a final gobbet of WSJ wailing ... which naturally contains fulsome praise for the mighty deeds of the Donald and his wondrous policies ... (please, no arguments about the use of 'fulsome', in the land of the pond, Humpty Dumpty's attitude to words prevails) ... but best of all begins with a mournful snap of a loser ...
Yeah, nah, genuine accomplishments? Pull the other WSJ leg ... or better still, tell it to Faux Noise, put in a call to Hannity, see how it goes ...
Can he turn on a dime, and forsake his orange Jeebus? Perhaps, but you'll need a lot more than 30 pieces of silver for him to wear that overcooked egg on his face... and we all know how tight the chairman is with his silver ...
Here, have a few more cartoons to celebrate and to close the day's proceedings ...
German speakers, or perhaps Bart Simpson devotees, will realise he's only saying The, constitution, the!
"The sheer, abject pointlessness of being a ranting, raving reptile came home to the pond yet again" - yep, even more seats that the last time (well, at least one more) and the new leader only just barely won back his seat against a 'teal'.ReplyDelete
So, how long then before the Libs dump Pesutto and recall "That Guy" one more time ?
"the latest to indulge in black bashing, and so copping a pond ban ..."ReplyDelete
Bravo, DP. Please keep on banning.