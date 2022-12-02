In which our Henry fails the Thucydides test again, the emetic prof offers Tolstoy, and cackle-headed Claire omits the glory of Twitter in its heyday ...

Meanwhile, the pond gets the impression that the hole in the bucket man is most agitated by the thinking of that dreadful hussy, sorry former High Court judge for impugning a man laughably said to have had integrity ...
He really should get back to arcane discussions of the Peloponnesian war, as for some reason, the pond was reminded of this old infallible Pope and the rabble gathered in the diner ...
At some point, even the old codger will have to admit that the bucket was fucked, and sure enough ...
Thar he blowed: "it is true that Morrison's 'dormant' powers might worry a member of the public."
But how? The entire point was a vexatious and entirely pointless furtive secrecy, and any attempt to walk around that could plausibly be viewed as jettisoning Thucydides in favour of embracing stupidity and arrant nonsense ...
Nobody, including his colleagues, knew what was going down, not parliament, not the public, and to what avail, and how much better it would have been if the hole in the bucket man had done a disquisition on Locke or Burke or anything else?
And thar, after all this blather, he'll blow again: "None of that justifies the lack of disclosure, particularly to close cabinet colleagues".
What's the point of this entirely pointless piece, except to propose the hole in the bucket man's skills as a Sophist, in the dictionary sense of "any of a class of ancient Greek teachers of rhetoric, philosophy, and the art of successful living prominent about the middle of the fifth century b.c. for their adroit subtle and allegedly often specious reasoning" has gone missing, or perhaps is too palpably present, though in a way that defames the best of sophistry ...
That, tragically, is all you're going to hear about ancient Greece in this sublimely tendentious offering ...
Sorry, invoking von Clausewitz simply doesn't cut it. The only fog that's apparent to the pond is the fog in SloMo's thinking, and the fog in the hole in the bucket man's defence, though the pond was reminded of another old infallible Pope cartoon, speaking as he did of fogs and war ...
What else? Well the reptiles were rubbing their hands with glee at the thought of all the advertising money that was going to save their business model ...
And that reminded the pond that Wilcox was drawing away ...
And so was the infallible Pope ...
And that's more than enough of that conversation ...
What else? Well the sociology prof was out and about to remind La Trobe of its shame, and to do yet another autopsy, or should that be an obituary, and the pond never thought it would say it, but really routinely supping on reptile tears can get tedious and boring. Is it possible to have too much champagne? Sadly when what you're offered is a Ben Ean moselle
with the occasional spritzig bubble ...
The lockdown had been more punitive thanks to higher Covid death rates? How about the Covid pandemic had been more punitive, thanks to higher Covid rates ... not to mention the difficulties governments faced getting vaccines and masks out and about, no thanks to the likes of the Killer and his reptile chums ...
As for the rest, it's just another serve of coulda, woulda, shoulda, and a reminder of just how spectacularly the HUN and the rest of the reptiles failed in their unremitting campaign to demonise comrade Dan ...
What a lesson in impotence ... but all this was days ago, with the Graudian offering Victorian Liberal party left shellshocked after another heavy election defeat and L'Age ‘Disaster upon disaster upon disaster’: Liberals assess damage.
But all that feels like an eternity ago, and the fall Guy has gone ... and yet still the reptiles brood, though at least we get a serve of Tolstoy, a reminder to our Henry that he really must lift his game and that a stray Clausewitzian shot simply isn't good enough ...
Here the La Trobe man misses a trick. He really should have added that it reminded him of Xi and white paper, or perhaps Western Australian deciding to secede, and apparently happy about it ...
As for the rest, the best our emetic sociology prof can come up with is, "gad sir, it's about time you resigned" ... because railing in the lizard Oz and the HUN seems to have had no discernible effect ...
Retire, resign, whatever, but talk about missing a trick. Surely that should have read that a leader as ruthless and as hubristic as Comrade Dan shows all the signs of becoming a Victorian Emperor in the manner of Xi ... and yet still for some arcane reason too obscure for the La Trobe prof to understand, he romped home ...
And there you have it, the confusion and the chaos in the reptile ranks. After listening to our Henry's valiant defence of the indefensible, the emetic sociology prof decides that SloMo now sits as a "lonely figure of untouchable embarrassment" ...
But at least there was a serve of Shakspere, a reminder that our Henry should start watching Upstart Crow so that he might seem as relevant and in touch as 2016 ...
Or perhaps enjoy an immortal Rowe ...
What else? Well the pond has indulged the reptiles for far too long this day, but this was delectable ...
Where was chuckle-headed Claire going with all this? That talk of guns on the bedside table did remind the pond that Xmas in America is approaching ...
But the big reveal is that even those right wing loons who like to blather in a libertarian way about free speech and such like are wondering at the point of it all.
Not ever having been a twitterer, having stayed an old school blogger trapped in the noughties - never made it into Facebook or the meta universe either - the pond only knows the place as the source of cartoons and the odd bit of trivia ... or perhaps a chance to catch up on the latest Herschel joke ...
Now there's a test ... because these days it seems any level of unreality is possible ...
And so on to the big reveal, though the header did give away the idea that cackle-headed Claire was giving the bird the bird ...
Only on another planet, that blather about "hitherto left-wing bias", as if vilifying trans people was in the natural order of things, and never mind the bizarre thought that Murdochians and Faux Noise shine the light of unbiased truth out of their collective arses ...
And only now have they discovered the bleeding obvious ...
What broke Twitter, and what broke America?
Well that began long ago with the mango Mussolini ... but you won't find any of that in cackle-headed Claire, who apparently thinks that Twitter is still limited to 280 characters, when you can in fact fit in all sorts of goodies ...
Sorry, sorry, the pond still finds that one irresistible, and in a way will be sorry to see Twitter go, if only for those occasional moments when the reptiles might be handed a quick and sharp spanking.
There can be a lot more in a tweet than in chuckle-headed Claire's notion that truth might be discovered in a lizard Oz column of a thousand words or so ... and so to yet another sullen moment with comrade Dan, which might just as easily have been written as "during the height of the campaign season, we saw HUN headlines saying 'Dictator Dan must go', but as we saw earlier this week, HUN headlines do not translate into electoral success at all ...
The rest of the planet might remember what happened to the platform and to the United States, and is still happening, but please allow the pond to celebrate with a reminder that it wasn't all about the left side of politics, it was about a canker at the core of Faux Noise and the GOP ... and that canker is still there, even if he now has his own platform and has joined cackle-headed Claire in spurning his chance to rejoin the platform ... at least until Truth Social goes bust ...
Hi Dorothy,ReplyDelete
For some reason Twitter always reminded me of this;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpAvcGcEc0k