Happy holydays, and how pathetic is that truly despicable, deplorable and gutless lickspittle lackey ACMA?

So the time has finally arrived and the pond is heading off into the Victorian wilderness, where even Elon's magical connectivity is but a dream, and so the pond will be laying off the herpetological studies until the new year ...
Time then to thank and offer season's greetings to the regulars, and occasional irregulars, who offer comments on the daily offerings and now are the only reason the pond bothers with its clipping service ...
You know who you are, and whether you fancy the greetings are for Saturnalia or the Xian silly season, the pond wishes you all the best for happy holydays, or a merry Xmas, or whatever ... (and remember an X is a very Xian way of doing things ... as you can read at Vox here).
The pond, in its dreaming and delusion, had hoped for some fantastic reptile outing this day, with a column that might offer reptile folly well into the new year. You know, a top notch piece of climate science denialism or even just a jolly good groaning.
Sadly, our Henry, if he bothers, will be a day late, and the pond will never know if the pond's dream was just a day out of reach ...
Speaking of Elon, the pond should note a great portrait by the immortal Rowe ...
And he also offered a splendid picture of Mr Potty Mouth, scribbling away on behalf of Chairman Rupert...
So that's the last the pond need make any mention of that ...
As for that dream reptile column, among those who have gone missing, the pond should mention it's not just the Oreo, but also Lloydie of the Amazon, who took a powder back in late November and hasn't been heard of since.
This was his last outing ... or at least the beginning of it ...
And then he was gone ... and few knew, and even fewer cared ...
And what of this day's reptile offerings? Well at the top of the digital page came this ...
Why a cartoon start to the pond's last note for the year?
Well look at this day's offerings ...
The tedious Trinca pretending that the reptiles are on a long trek, when in reality it's just on a long march through the institutions, and black bashing is the current reptile ritual ...
The only reptile of long standing at work during the holyday season has been Dame Slap, out and about on her usual obsessions in the last few days, with black bashing and the Higgins matter all she writes about...
She was at it again today, there in the middle of the reptile triptych of terror ...
The pond has banned Dame Slap, ever since she ignored the judge's request to shut up about the trial, and because her black bashing has become almost Clarkson tedious, and the only consolation came with the sight of that MAGA cap wearer posturing and preening next to her one-time love, that supreme con artist and snake oil salesman, and as it eventually turned out, tax dodger nonpareil...
The pond can never forget or forgive Dame Slap for celebrating that con artist, even as ...
“Tonight we learned the IRS failed to follow the law and did not audit donald trump for years,” said one of the committee members, Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ), on Twitter. “Oh yeah and trump was lying when he said he was under audit.”
And ...
Trump’s federal income tax payments dropped to absolute zilch in his final year as president, according to a report from the House Joint Committee on Taxation released Tuesday evening. In 2018 and 2019, the former president paid $1.1 million in federal income tax, but that dropped to $0 in 2020, according to the report released after the committee finally obtained six years worth of tax returns. Trump allegedly finagled his way out of his tax bracket by claiming massive annual losses on properties, as high as $32 million in both 2015 and 2016, effectively zeroing out his tax liabilities despite reporting millions in taxable income. (Beast)
What a contemptible scribbler she was ... and is ...
But the pond must fill the final column with something, it can't go fully Seinfeldian, even though each day with the reptiles feels like a nothingburger, and so the pond can at least note that at the top of the digital page the lizard Oz editorialist strutted and crowed ...
How pathetic is that truly despicable, deplorable and gutless lickspittle lackey ACMA?
The pond rarely watches the ABC, but the one time it gathered its metaphorical balls together, and struck back at the endless abuse offered up by the reptiles on a daily basis, ACMA decided to hand whatever constituted its balls to Chairman Rupert ...
There's a full report on the report in The Graudian here, wherein the pandering Nerida O'Loughlin managed to find a couple of omissions, when even blind Freddy knows that Faux Noise has been full of orange Jeebus bullshit for the past five years ...
A couple of tedious nitpicks and you get the lizard Oz editorialist gloating in a most unseemly way ...
Beyond the valley of the pathetic, with a couple of nitpicks turned into a grand flourish, "this is how the ABC usually does things, with poor journalism."
That's usually called projection, but will that kind of blatant propaganda and basic distortion be noted by ACMA?
Will they pick up their warm lettuce leaf? Of course not ... but here, have an infallible Pope from yesterday, because the former chairman is now on the job ...
And so to another lizard Oz offering, and the pond only does so with great reluctance, because the pond has studiously ignored the matter, first when it was before the courts and now because it's the subject of an inquiry ...
Not so the reptiles who have blathered on every day in the manner of a Clarkson hurling excrement into the void ... and the pond only reproduces this to note a great irony, of the kind that seems to elude ACMA on a daily basis ...
Without a blink of the shameless eye, without a nod to its own wickedness, without a hint that the reptiles might be doing a Godiva, there it is ... after the many, manifold and manifest attempts by Dame Slap to put her thumb on the scales and tilt the system - together with other reptiles of the meretricious Merritt kind - you get that cat that ate the cream line "if the inquiry is to stem the trend towards political and media interference in the justice system ..."
It'd be vastly comic if the implications weren't so tragic, given the trend in the lizard Oz towards media interference in the justice system, and the pond feels well shod of the reptiles until the new year ...
In the meantime, remember not to over-indulge in Saturnalia, though a regular diet of reptiles might provoke the desire ...
Finally, as well as a big thank you to all the correspondents who have helped the pond with links, advice, sound commentary that the pond is now too lazy to supply, and good humour, with lashings of sly irony, the pond would also like to thank the cartoonists who have done their very best to make the pond feel a little happier as the pond endures its miserable reptile studies, without any prospect of scoring a B.A. (reptiliano), even from the mango Mussolini's mail order university ...
They know who they are, and apologies to their publishers, though the pond only offers its homages with a reminder that the supporters of fine cartoonists deserve support ...
Now come on down, infallible Pope, for the last time this year ...
What a nice Xmas present BF, and all the better that Bella of the IPA has ended up where she belonged, in the bowels of the sleazy tabloid HUN ... but the pond did get a sense that even that devotees of the cult were feeling a bit jaded by it all ...Delete
Now, I like pretending to be outraged as much as the next exclusionary conservative bigot but… this feels made up.
Please update us on who said anything about this banning of Christmas. Details!! Details!!
Jesus by all accounts was a progressive left socialist. Maybe IPA you are the baddies?
Are people really calling to “ban Christmas” or are they just trying to be sensitive to the fact that the majority of Australians aren’t Christians?
Stop trying to import every culture war you see spouted on Fox News, please.
Every year like clockwork the reactionary right complain about the left trying to "cancel Christmas".
If they didn't complain, no-one would have even heard the suggestion. No-one wants to cancel Christmas but it's fun watching the right get their knickers in a twist. Every year!
The pond did enjoy the war on Xmas in its prime, but it's long gone, dead as a Norwegian blue, and even the reptiles at the lizard Oz, always ready to bung on a culture war do, left it alone and so Bella of the IPA had to descend into the HUN sewer to fight the nonsensical fight ...
"What a contemptible scribbler she was ... and is ..."ReplyDelete
And "the reptiles who have blathered on every day in the manner of a Clarkson hurling excrement into the void"
Pity the above statements carry over to 78% of all news articles, as this domestic violence media report shows.
DP, I suggest 2023 Loonpond motto is "When the violence is portrayed as systemic, it's shown as what it is," Dr Karageorgos said.
"It's around us all the time."
Has "The pond had done its required reading,"?
- Here is the required reading:
"The research screened 6,476 Australian media articles and analysed 504 stories written between 2000 and 2020.
"Across Australia, 78 per cent of articles framed domestic violence as an individual event," she said.
"The research found 19 per cent of articles framed domestic violence as a systemic issue, while just three per cent combined individual and systemic approaches.
"When the violence is portrayed as systemic, it's shown as what it is," Dr Karageorgos said.
"It's around us all the time."
"Unintentional victim-blaming
"Dr Karageorgos' research found court reporting of individual circumstances risked deflecting attention from the culpability of violent perpetrators.
...
"Very rarely is it about mental abuse, financial abuse, things like that, because those things rarely end up in a court on their own," Dr Karageorgos said.
"Despite infrequent coverage of coercive control and other non-phyiscal forms of violence, sentencing on the crimes has become harsher.
...
"Domestic violence media coverage protects, excuses perpetrators, Newcastle University researcher says
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-12-22/australia-media-articles-family-violence-research-newcastle-uni/101780620
DP said "It'd be vastly comic if the implications weren't so tragic, given the trend in the lizard Oz towards media interference in the justice system"
Also to note, as this individualistic media reporting does not enlighten the populace about 'the systemic' context and reasons, we also don't, as a society, have the brains to do anything other than make "sentencing on the crimes has become harsher".
We need the new 2023 Loonpond motto "When the violence is portrayed as systemic, it's shown as what it is," Dr Karageorgos said.
"It's around us all the time."
Merry, Happy & Thanks Dot.
So, the DPP believed that there were reasonable prospects for a conviction of Lehrman. That is the fundamental doctrine of the DPP - bring a case only if there is a reasonable prospect of conviction - it's in the DPP Act. But the idiot editor thinks that this is somehow related to the presumption of innocence! How thick can you be? Thicker than all the planks used to build Tha Ark? Or, to paraphrase from the film Nothing Sacred "The hand of God, reaching down into the mire, couldn't elevate the Editor to the depths of stupidity."ReplyDelete
Happy Xmas to you DP, and to my fellow commenters.
"How thick can you be ?" Parsecs wide but very shallow.Delete
Dear Joe and GrueBleen: it is apparent that The Australian views its readers as stupid, too.Delete
The pond might just borrow that line about being thicker than an Ark plank, Joe; all the best for the new year (oh and Saturnalia too) ...Delete
Do enjoy your very well deserved annual leave, DP and much praise for finding, and including, all those wonderful cartoons (not only Pope and Rowe).ReplyDelete
And to echo Joe: "Happy Xmas to you DP, and to my fellow commenters."
Thanks GB and the same to you and yours. Without your esteemed presence and comments, the pond would long ago have taken down its tent and stolen into the night.Delete
Might have to vote that one as 'equal' DP. What would I have been doing for the preceding decade or so without you and the Pond (and lots of other contributors) for amusement, entertainment, information and learning.Delete
It has all been a privilege.
Thank You Dorothy.ReplyDelete
Yes indeed, thank you DP. As for the B.A. (reptiliano), lets memo Chair: Higher Degrees proposing a Prof Doc (by publications). Well deserved.Delete
Deep thanks to you Dorothy for your daily help to the rest of us, to maintain some kind of healthy perspective on this world. Particular thanks for the cartoons, which now say so much more than the written word. We hope you will be able to regain sufficient strength to return for another year.ReplyDelete
Greetings to all the other commentators, who make this such a civilized site, and all done with good humour. Or 'humor' if the damn. spellchecker wishes.
Since the topic of the day includes that laughable concept - reptile codes of conduct - I note that that perfidious plagiarist 'Gleeso' has not had his rear end run out onto the street - the Curious Snail continues to carry his 'opinion', presumably resuming his serial call for each member of the Queensland government to resign fifthwith. With 'Sky' groping for presenters, and as 'Gleeso' was not quite as nasty as Chrismith, any bets that his snarly little face will appear to remind watchers there of what to focus on for each day's Two Minutes Hate?
Thanks for your many comments Chadders. Frankly without them, the cult of the Groaner would have long ago escaped the pond. Cheers.Delete
There's quite a distance between knowing someone is 'wrong' and being able to quote chapter and verse about it. So thanks for the Groany demolitions, Chad, and maybe you'll get some entertainment from this:Delete
Here’s the essential skill for assessing our politics: knowing the difference between lies and bullshit
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/dec/22/politics-difference-between-lies-bullshit
And otherwise, may you enjoy whatever are the festivities of your choice at this time of year.
I never thought 2022 would be so enjoyable - but here we are. I always felt that the Pond provided some balance during the grim dark ages of the past decade, and that there would be little point in following the Pond post-May. But to my delight it has truly been a comedy show par excellence, featuring the hapless lizards and DP taking pot shots - a sort of ‘ten funniest things I have seen on News Corp’. Now this is entertainment. Still the lizards go on, hope against hope, despite the Coalition line-up, both in Canberra and the states, looking as if they couldn’t organise end-of-year drinks at a brewery. Thanks for the laughs - could 2023 be funnier? AGReplyDelete
We can but live in hope AG. These days the pond is only in it for the entertainment, and next year promises many cheap and easy laughs ... and the odd bit of reptile excrement.Delete
Poor Journalism? Back in January 2021, there was the Sydney Morning Herald stating that the relationship between Simon Benson and Bridget McKenzie would be "a bit of a pickle" for then editor in chief, Chris Dore, to face. Apparently not1 At the same time, there was Benson writing a political book and meeting with Morrison and his ministers. No political partisanship, actual or perceived, with regard to Simon.ReplyDelete
Merry Xmas and Happy New Year to DP and all fellow Ponders.ReplyDelete
cheers KezDelete
This is an important blog.ReplyDelete
"At the time of the January 6 insurrection, James Murdoch, who had left his father's company, said this:
"Those outlets that propagate lies to their audience have unleashed insidious and uncontrollable forces that will be with us for years."
"This was an important media story."
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-12-22/acma-four-corners-sarah-ferguson-fox/101799722
Thanks and Merry Christmas DP, for your important work.
Top notch link Anon, and the pond wished it had seen it before erupting this morning. Still it's there for all to see, and it sends up ACMA silly, and even dares to call that wretched mob as being prone to the silliest of opinions. It's a modest use of the English language - the pond would have preferred a more dinkum Tamworth term, such as a bunch of fuckwits ...Delete
So ta, and have a good one yourself ...
Many thanks for another year of dedicated reptile watching, DP; a year in which the reptiles continued to scribble about the same old topics (was the Voice the only new subject?), but with increasing whining and paranoia. Could it be that a few are starting to realise their own irrelevancy?ReplyDelete
In any case, my nominee for Scribbler of the Year is Our Henry; not because he had anything particularly interesting to say, but it was always intriguing to see what irrelevant item he would drag out from the Classics in an attempt to bolster his argument - or to distract from his dry-as-dust delivery. At the very least, he made some of us dig out our old Penguin Classics editions of Thucydides.
Best to the Pond and all correspondents for Xmas and 2023.
Cheers Anon and it’s great that as the only nominee the hole in the bucket man has finally won something. This day he was moaning on about the economy and what a relief to be able to ignore him.Delete
Cheers and have a good one,
DP
I'd like to thank Dorothy for her blog and all the entertainment/education she and
her crew of commentators have provided over the past year.
Plus the odd travelogue with photos.
Have a great New Year, sit tight, live right and keep the lamp in the window.
Good to hears from you during the year and what a heroic feat of endurance though you now realize there’s very little of interest - the reptiles gave up years ago when they tore down the coal-fired power station.
All the best for the new year.
Cheers DP (traveling as Anon for the hols)
After Tamworth, I reckon you're ready for the Nullabor.Delete
If you want to observe the Transit of Venus, and who doesn't, the Nullabor is not the place for you .There is however, much ado about nothing and all measure of earthly delights.ReplyDelete