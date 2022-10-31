In which the pond is left to crater with the Cater, the Major is cut short, and amazingly there's cricket on the pond rather than on the green ...

While harping on Meta, the pond thought it might draw attention to this review in Ars Technica - Meta Quest Pro review: For those with more money than sense.
And as Twitter begins its implosion, Elon Musk Amplifies Baseless Conspiracy Theory in Pelosi Attack.
Musk linked out to a story, which is no longer accessible, in an online conservative rag called the Santa Monica Observer claiming that the suspect did not break into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home hunting for Nancy.
Instead the invisibly sourced “story” alleged that Paul Pelosi, 82, was having a liaison with a male sex worker. While others have also hinted at this rumor—twisting themselves into pretzels to explain such details as the broken window and a 911 call—none of them have the reach or influence of Musk.
It's already a rat-infested sewer, but this King Rat will give it all the appeal of a dose of the bubonic plague ...
Meanwhile, back with the domestic reptiles, the pond was shattered on its first trip to the car wash in a long time.
There was a copy of the Sunday Terror, full of the usual - a ranting petulant Peta, and a much diminished, postage stamp-sized Akker Dakker - but there was also the previous day's Terror to hand, and in it was dashing Donners.
The pond was mortified, devastated.
For those who came in late, dashing Donners - Kevin Donnelly to his chums - was at one time a pond staple, with his Catholic fundamentalism and rants about education a thing truly weird to behold.
In this Terror release, he was rabbiting on in the usual way about Xianity and all that, but had been reduced by News Corp to a tabloid hack. How the mighty had fallen into the mud, the lizard Oz stars but a dream for this exhausted rocket.
Once upon a time, dashing Donners' rants had routinely graced the lizard Oz, but now he was reduced to the Terror, a rag roughly akin to a brush with a serve of the bubonic plague ... a medieval village the pond long ago stopped visiting.
Never mind, we must all suffer for our ranting, and so the pond turned to the Caterist today, as is the pond's wont, before the recent rude interruption, and the likely chance that the NBN will go down at least three times for long stretches this week ... perhaps even interrupting the pond in mid-flight ...
As for the rest of the reptiles it was a dull day ...
Simplistic "no conflict of interest here, here no conflict of interest" Simon was on a polling bender, and that took up the top of the digital page ...
It also topped the tree killer edition, along with shock and horror about young boys aspiring to be thugby leaguers ... though naturally the horsies were on hand to help inspire male younglings to take an interest in English literature ...
With all that, the pond had barely time to read the Major, and settled for a single gobbet - spoiler alert, it's the very last of the Major's minor thoughts - wherein the Major assigns all hope, effort and duty to the ABC ...
In his meandering down old days, old ways, and the Major's useless track record, there were the usual excuses and obfuscations, but the pond loves the notion that somehow it's impossible for the Murdochians to do anything, and so it's up to the national broadcaster, and never mind the many reptile efforts to chop off the cardigan wearers' budget at the knees, in a black knight style befitting the Major ...
Chopping the Major short also allowed the pond to nick off to spend time with Nick, giving a cricketer a good nicking...
Usually the pond pays no heed to cricket, or sport of any kind, but the pond admits to taking an interest in events involving the funder of the IPA, per Michael Bradley at Crikey ... (paywall?)
Well yes, given the chance to disavow her dad's thinking, or getting the sulks, the IPA funder naturally wanted to toss the toys out of the crib ...
The problem, Rinehart said in separate comments, is that sport should not be used to push social or political views, implying that must have been the motivation behind Indigenous netballer Donnell Wallam’s concerns about wearing the Hancock name on her uniform when she debuts for Australia next week.
Confusion abounds, as commentators try to find some stable ethical ground between Wallam’s stand, that of Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins (who has reportedly expressed disquiet about Alinta Energy’s sponsorship of his team), and the seven Manly Warringah rugby league players who recently refused to wear their club’s rainbow jersey because it offended their religious beliefs about LGBTQIA+ people.
It would help, of course, if we stuck to the facts and resisted the temptation to project; precisely what Rinehart failed to do when she threw her toys out of the cot. Her statements attempt to reframe the story as an objection to sponsorship by mining companies, but Wallam and her teammates who stood in support of her never raised an objection on that basis.
The issue, about which Wallam was explicit, focused exclusively on the Hancock name — because it comes from Rinehart’s father and company founder, Lang Hancock. Wallam has an issue, she said, with comments he made in the 1980s. In an interview, Hancock addressed the “Aboriginal problem” in these terms:
The ones that are no good to themselves and can’t accept things, the half-castes — and this is where most of the trouble comes — I would dope the water up so that they were sterile and would breed themselves out in future and that would solve the problem.
Well, you’ll either understand Wallam’s concern, or you won’t. There’s no point trying to convince anyone either way.
And as a cricketer was mentioned, naturally the reptiles took up the chanting ...
Yep, when it comes to anyone who talks up climate science and the dangers of climate change, there'll be a reptile to hand to lop them off ... yet meanwhile, the righteous hypocrisy runs rampant ...
What might it mean? Well nothing has changed in reptile la la land, but there's the strange sight of the pond talking about cricket ... or at least a cricketer trying to make a crust in what is always a short working life, while at the same time worrying about doing what might be right ...
And that means there's also the predictable sight of a reptile with his head stuck up his righteous arse ... and with that the pond can safely turn to the immortal Rowe for a wrap-up to the entertainment, with a beefy boofhead playing the black ...
Another day in the Augean stables Dot? Hard to believe they can make this mess day in, day out.ReplyDelete
I often wonder if the scribblers are given explicit instructions like "do a hatchet job on person A" or is it all just the sort of anticipatory obedience you would expect from the type of person Murdoch would employ?
Sometimes the repetitious nature of the misinformation (see Nick Cater) is rather like a religious ceremony where shared belief are repeated regularly to unite the faithful, but then again, the herpetarium seems to erupt from time to time in response to some sort of setback. If it's the former, it's not really aimed at people open to persuasion, it's the latter, we should take it as a promising sign that some of the lowlife grifters they support are getting nervous.
It does seem as if all sorts of different sources are detecting some fundamental changes happening
https://www.afr.com/companies/energy/the-golden-age-of-gas-production-is-over-20221028-p5btpm
PS - that link is re-posted from the UK Telegraph and is full of the usual misinterpretation and wishful thinking but it does show some fundamental understanding of what is happening.Delete
The Fin Rev article via your link is for subscribers only, but it did let this wee gem through for public scrutiny: "The International Energy Agency (IEA) has demolished the commercial case for fracking in Britain with unanswerable finality. Rishi Sunak is right to put an end to that romantic legacy of the culture wars, even if his stated motive is to cleave to the Tory manifesto."Delete
Next ?
Any'ow, the bit about NickyC's "repetitious nature":
"There is a quote often referred to “if you repeat a lie enough it becomes the truth. This is referred to as the “illusion of truth effect.” The premise is if people are exposed to a message repeatedly enough, we become convinced of its validity."
https://myerscounseling.com/2016/11/if-we-keep-repeating-something-does-that-make-it-true/
Works every time dunnit - at least with the rabid wingnuts and questionable QAnoners. But in NickC's case it's more that unless he repeats it incessantly, he loses all track of whatever it is that he thinks he believes.
I’m not a subscriber (I was a long time ago) - if you get a dialogue box saying “subscribe for full access” just hit the X to close it & you can read on. Otherwise, try following the link from this tweetDelete
https://twitter.com/OBenPotter/status/1586237227729707008?s=20&t=uLlEGWUmSZa7zeMBODFnmA
Hmmm, interesting. When I went to the Fin Rev page directly via the link you provided, no 'X'. When I went via the twitter link you provided, there was an 'X' so I could click it and get the whole article.Delete
And having done so, the IEA does paint a pessimistic picture for the future of fossil gas, doesn't it. And I might even be still around long enough to see some of it.
Not sure if anyone else has seen the references to the WaPo investigation into the conflicts of interests arising from the hiring of various ex-US military officials in the submarine soap opera as reported by Crikey. The relevance to Dorothy's good work is that not only has our home grown pathetic excuse for a media failed to uncover this matter of public concern, they haven't even had the good grace to report what WaPo have found.ReplyDelete
ThanksDelete
https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/interactive/2022/australia-nuclear-submarines-us-admirals/
Thank you Patrick Brosnan, and Befuddled. Yep - you have to go to the Washington Post to find out how our 'defence procurement' is skewed. Surprising (I jest) that the Bro hadn't 'revealed' any of this in his numerous dissertations.Delete
Another day, another hackneyed Cater effort: gosh but 'renewables' are bad for you ! Well, not "you" exactly, just for all those that NickC owes mindless fealty to. But hey: "Labor could pay the ultimate price from electricity shock" And what is that "ultimate price" ? Why Labor could just lose an election once again, and the rightful owners of government will be returned to their pork barrels. Yeah.ReplyDelete
Anyway: "Which makes it puzzling that the Albanese government is committed to a pro-renewables energy policy that will further ratchet up the cost of energy." And there we have it: the rise in energy price isn't due to exorbitant untaxed "windfall" profits but to the cost of sunlight and wind (they're very expensive nowadays).
However, just for a small moment of sanity:
‘Grotesque greed’: immoral fossil fuel profits must be taxed, says UN chief
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/aug/03/greed-of-fossil-fuel-companies-is-grotesque-says-un-secretary-general
Taxing all those greedy, windfall profits ? Utterly unheard of in the Caterverse. Btw, has anybody seen any mention at all of NickC ponying up his $1.2m to the Wagners ? I'd love to know who has or will pay it for him, 'cos it won't be Rupert or Lachlan, and I don't reckon he could afford it.
Oh Major, Major (no, not recalling 'Catch 22') - anyway, Major, Major - Maaaaate - do try to keep up, it is, ALWAYS Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price. Dog Bovverer will coach you in pronunciation, in case you are asked in interview.ReplyDelete
Well - having mentioned 'Catch 22' - there is this - “Major Major had been born too late and too mediocre. Some men are born mediocre, some men achieve mediocrity, and some men have mediocrity thrust upon them. With Major Major it had been all three. Even among men lacking all distinction he inevitably stood out as a man lacking more distinction than all the rest, and people who met him were always impressed by how unimpressive he was.”ReplyDelete
― Joseph Heller, Catch-22
Now that does put me in mind of a few somebodies, Chad, but I just can't recall who.Delete
So, a second Nick: "Klaatu barada nikt(w)o".ReplyDelete
Like all reptile initiates, he has to show his colours right away: "Two weeks ago, Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins laid down a pretty lofty standard ..." and that kinda leaves out Alinta. Oh dear: "Now that's one way of rewarding a sponsor that had stepped in to rescue Australian cricket when few would ...". Yep, and maybe another way is to let the "sponsor" greenwash itself for a relatively small sponsorship. Does anybody really think that Alinta sponsored Aussie Cricket out of the goodness of its heart or out of genuine, uncommercial "love" for cricket and it would have sponsored the greencaps even if it had had to do so anonymously ?
Only Nicktwo it seems.
But here's something I'm wondering about: Cummins Gillette 'ambassadorship' "given that disposable razors are well known to be one of the biggest forms of plastic pollution in the world." Ok what ? Are millions of razor units discarded every year ? Aren't they recyclable at all ? And is Gillette just trying to greenwash itself too ?
I'm sure we'll hear a lot more about this. But as for the Australian Diamonds:
Victoria to sponsor Australian Diamonds netball team after Hancock Prospecting exit
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/oct/31/victorian-government-to-sponsor-australian-diamonds-netball-team-after-hancock-prospecting-exit
Victoria always was the 'sporting state'.
But oh my, how times do change:Delete
Interest in Melbourne Cup slips with over half of Australians uninterested, poll suggests
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/nov/01/interest-in-melbourne-cup-slips-with-over-half-of-australians-uninterested-poll-suggests
Maybe Alinta (and Gillette) would like to rescue the Melbourne Cup ? So how's the Everest doing ?