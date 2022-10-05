In which the pond is back with a double bunger day of reptile fireworks ...

The pond has been experiencing regular outages of a minor kind in recent months, but a whole night and day (as the song goes), was too much for a koala to bear ...
So the pond feels like celebrating its return and has decided on a double bunger reptile day, with letter boxes exploding all over the place ...
How better to start the celebrations than by joining the Canavan caravan.
Once a black coal matters man, these days the caravan sees its best hope for FUD in nuking the planet, so let's nuke away ...
It's good that the Canavan caravan gets its data from the full to overflowing intertubes, and that the reptiles were bold enough to allow a link, but the pond killed that link stone dead, because a correspondent had already provided a killer link, with its contents indicated in the link ...
Inter alia ...
The next generation of small nuclear reactors being advocated by the Coalition would raise electricity prices, slow the uptake of renewables and introduce new risks from nuclear waste, according to a report from the Australian Conservation Foundation.
But the report from the conservation group has found only two small modular reactors (SMRs) are known to be operating around the world, in Russia and China, and both have seen large cost blowouts.
Promoters of nuclear energy, the report claims, were pinning their hopes on technology that was “uncertain and unproven”.
“The good news about the renewed nuclear discussion is that it highlights that business as usual with fossil fuels is not an option,” the report found.
“The bad news is the very real risk of delay, distraction and a failure to advance a just energy transition”.
But bad news is entirely the point of the Canavan caravan... with renewables FUD an endless source of fun ...
Luckily there's just a short gobbet to go in this latest outing, and nary a behemoth ute in sight ... especially one that looks like it's never seen a dirt track in its life ...
Some smart alec will probably write in, wondering how the illegal nuclear reactor at Lucas Heights in Sydney keeps going about its illicit business, carrying on in a way that a marijuana dealer might envy, but the pond must move on ... because it was confronted by an awesome choice ...
Naturally the pond went with Killer. They do weird things in footy land in the deep south, and the bleating bigoted Xian yarn has been told elsewhere, including the Graudian, especially the bigotry ...
A City on a Hill article from 2013, titled Surviving Same Sex Attraction as a Christian, advises those who “struggle with same-sex attraction” to “speak to a mature Christian whom you trust, so you can receive the support and accountability you will need in the long term to survive these temptations”.Those views were reiterated in a 2016 sermon stating “practising homosexuality is a sin, but same-sex attraction is not a sin”.Another sermon, published in 2013 and titled What Should Christians Think About Abortion, said: “Whereas today we look back at sadness and disgust over concentration camps, future generations will look back with sadness at the legal murder of hundreds of thousands of human beings every day through medicine and in the name of freedom.”The church reaffirmed this position in a 2018 sermon stating that “even women who have raised children conceived through their rape have not regretted aborting their child”.Thorburn joined City on a Hill in 2014 and said some of the material on its website pre-dated his involvement.“I’ve never heard these things expressed in my time, I’ve been on the board two years,” Thorburn told SEN on Tuesday morning.
Ah, the old "I know nuthink" defence, including knowing about what is being preached, though if you hie off to the church's website, you can catch page after bigoted page of fundie thinking ... but then lying to infidels has always been the Xian way, so of course this recently former Don knows nuthink...
Nope, it had to be Killer and the sports-damaged warrior ... an official team pick by the orange Jesus ...
Now Killer's quoting a betting market site? Of course you'd be more entertained by ...
...instead of letting him off easy, Hannity did the unexpected and dug into the details of the piece, which came with damning receipts, including a get-well card signed by Walker, a personal check, also signed by Walker, and an actual receipt from an abortion clinic.
Asked directly if that was his signature on the card, Walker claimed not to have seen the image in question—even as it appeared on screen beside him—and stammered through the excuse that he sends out lots of get-well cards. “But I can tell you right now, I never asked anybody to get an abortion, I never paid for an abortion, and it’s a lie,” he said. “And I will continue to fight.”
Or by ...
In a pair of two-minute video monologues posted to social media on Tuesday morning, Herschel Walker’s adult son Christian Walker stepped up the attacks on his father, keeping the focus on his dad’s past and saying everything he’s running on has been “a lie.”
“I’ve stayed silent for nearly two years as my whole life has been lied about publicly,” Christian Walker wrote in the first video tweet. “I did ONE campaign event, then said I didn’t want involvement.”
“I stayed silent as the atrocities committed against my mom were downplayed. I stayed silent when it came out that my father, Herschel Walker, had all these random kids across the country, none of whom he raised,” Christian Walker said in that video, first referencing an incident where his mom, Herschel Walker’s ex-wife, described the Republican Senate hopeful holding a gun to her head and threatening to “blow my brains out.”
But please, Killer has the floor ...
And so to a final gobbet, with Killer doing his best to hold the line, play a straight bat, whatever, and nary a mask or hatred of renewables in sight...
After that bout of idle speculation, it's quickly on to the bromancer, celebrating the onion muncher in his usual way ...
Talk about raving. Was the bromancer or the onion muncher aware of all that was swirling around their CPAC-loving heads? With the calls coming from inside the Murdochian nest of traitors, as well as others?
Per WaPo ... (paywall)
Prominent Republicans are digging in against American support for Ukraine despite Russia’s threats to use nuclear weapons and evidence of mass graves and war crimes facilitated by Moscow.
The Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday tweeted — and then hours later deleted — a message that called on Democrats to “end the gift-giving to Ukraine” while featuring a fluttering Russian flag. The tweet also referred to “Ukraine-occupied territories,” appearing to legitimize Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims to annex provinces based on a referendum that the U.S. and allies view as illegal.
CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp on Saturday said the tweet did not clear the normal approval process because he was traveling for a conference in Australia. “Due to my travel into a distant time zone it was never approved per usual,” he said in a text message.
In a statement, CPAC expressed support for Ukraine but maintained opposition to American aid for the embattled country.
“We must oppose Putin, but American taxpayers should not be shouldering the vast majority of the cost,” the statement said. “The tweet belittled the plight of the innocent Ukrainian people.”
CPAC has repeatedly flirted with pro-Putin views in recent years, including hosting Hungary’s pro-Russia prime minister, Victor Orban, at a Dallas conference in August.
CPAC is not alone among American conservatives in opposing Ukrainian aid despite Putin’s invasion. Fox News host Tucker Carlson has alleged U.S. sabotage for leaks in a Russian gas pipeline to Europe, baseless claims that have earned him airtime on Russian state television. Former president Donald Trump also posted a message on his Truth Social platform offering himself as a negotiator for the conflict.
At a Trump rally in Michigan on Saturday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) reiterated her opposition to U.S. aid to Ukraine and said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should negotiate a peace settlement with Russia.
“We have so many problems here at home, I cannot even think about sending our money over to fund a proxy war with Russia,” she said in an interview. “Zelensky doesn’t run the United States government. He is not our president, but for some reason Joe Biden bends over every single time. … The American people don’t care about that war over there.”
Yet the onion muncher strutted and preened and paraded in front of the CPAC mob, and the bromancer is kissing cousin to Tuckyo Rose, and the mango Mussolini still enjoys the love of Faux Noise ...
No wonder the reptiles decided on a few snaps as padding so they wouldn't have to bother with all that stuff and nonsense ...
The pond supposes that the bromancer means well, but he really should check out the nest of vipers in which he resides ...
The original tweet was widely criticized online, but it fits an obvious trend of Russophilia taking hold in the Republican Party. By highlighting a purported Putin victory while simultaneously criticizing aid to Ukraine, the tweet was seemingly meant to convey the futility of U.S. involvement in fending off the invasion. That line of attack, discouraging the U.S. from opposing Russia, has been parroted by right-wingers like Fox News host Tucker Carlson. And, I should note, it’s also been parroted by armies of fake social media accounts operated by Kremlin-linked groups pretending to be Americans.
Coincidence ... right?
The Republican Party — and CPAC in particular — has become openly obsessed with proto-fascist world leaders who mirror conservative Americans’ bigotry and, importantly, show favor to Putin. This includes Viktor Orbán, the far-right Hungarian leader who spoke at this year’s CPAC convention in Texas after publicly ranting against so-called race-mixing. ReidOut Blog readers will remember CPAC chose to host its first European convention in Hungary earlier this summer. And as my MSNBC colleague Steve Benen noted, conservatives’ fascist infatuation also has Republicans singing the praises of Italian Prime Minister-in-waiting Giorgia Meloni, whose party was founded by a leader of Benito Mussolini’s fascist government. (here)
Oh hang on, hang on, the other day, the bromancer was singing the praises of Giorgia Meloni ...
Well, more of that anon on the pond's double bunger day, but meanwhile ...
Go talk to Tuckyo Rose, or at least the hand, or ratfink GOP quislings, because the pond must now turn to Dame Slap ...
The pond isn't surprised that Dame Slap is deeply obsessed with a bandana wearer - after all, she herself has donned a MAGA cap and strode into the New York night to celebrate, so eccentric headwear is within her purview.
The real reason the pond decided to visit planet Janet above the faraway tree is that it still hasn't had an answer to a question a correspondent raised recently.
What is it with Dame Slap and being chairman, allegedly, of the IPA?
And yet when you head off to the site's "people" page
, there's not a single mention of Dame Slap, and some doofus loser dropkick, Geoff Hone, without a shred of Dame Slap's immense fame, is listed as "chairman" ... and the sole credit he has is a May 9th blurb
about Scott Hargreaves replacing John Roskam ... and that was done back in the day when he was listed as a "director", and still is on that page ...
They do things in a mighty furtive and mysterious way at the IPA ... why it makes the republicans seem almost normal.
Sorry, the pond shouldn't have interrupted Dame Slap's implicit deep love for King Chuck III...
Meanwhile, on another planet, close to Janet's ...
Oh it's a grand sight, the empire strikes back ... now kneel with Dame Slap and pay homage to your liege lord, King Chuck III... a man imbued with the strength and wisdom of a talking tampon ...
Funny, the pond thought that activist judges governed us, but the pond guesses that Dame Slap is saving that for another day, though she did at least mention how Aboriginal people having a voice would absolutely end democracy as we know it...
And so to a final short gobbet ...
But did Dame Slap step down as IPA chairperson, and did that prove to be the best thing she did for the Gina's mob movement?
Whatever, her time there reminds us that there is every reason to recoil at the prospect of a polarising reptile who images her role so special that she would fellow travel with a "Lord" of the Monckton kind or don a MAGA cap ...
And so the infallible Pope, simultaneously celebrating little England and the art of hose-holding ...
O frabjous day! Callooh! Callay!ReplyDelete
With all due allowance that the Dorothy may set up the site, or not, as she pleases - any day in this world is sooo much better for the balance of the pond. I have made another coffee to take me through that gem from the Killer.
He chortled in his joy. You got a quicker fix than expected this time, DP, for which we are all very glad.ReplyDelete
Anyway, so the ACF says: "The next generation of small nuclear reactors". As a sensible, rational mob the ACF has not been conned by, and therefore simply ignores, the claim of being "modular". Because they aren't - not even close.
Anyway, after claiming that "a single coke can of uranium can provide you enough energy for your whole life." (wau, just 8 billion coke cans of uranium will power the world for a lifetime !) Canavan states that "Australia houses nuclear waste from Lucas Heights in a shed within metres of high-priced suburban homes." Yes, maybe, but what kind of "shed" and how many metres ? 5 ? 10 ? 5000 ? And where did they put the nuclear wastes we imported from the UK and France ?
And then, what about the nuclear waste that ANSTO "repatriated" overseas to the US, UK and France:
https://www.ansto.gov.au/education/nuclear-facts/australias-2022-project-to-repatriate-radioactive-waste
Prior to transport, the waste is broken up, mixed in with molten glass and solidified in steel canisters. "The canisters are inside a 100-tonne TN-81 transport and storage cask that is 6.5m long, 3m in diameter and has 20cm thick steel walls." Does that sound even vaguely like 'a shed metres from high-priced homes' ?
So, Mr Industrial Canavan: "If we do not remove our out-of-step nuclear ban, we risk Australian families paying higher energy bills [yep, that gratuitous lie again] and losing our manufacturing industry." And just how much of a "manufacturing industry" do we have ever since Canavan's mob gratuitously closed down our automobile manufacturers ?
Another example of the lies told daily by our very own wingnuts.
If "Australia houses nuclear waste from Lucas Heights in a shed within metres of high-priced suburban homes", GB, just imagine the chaos if we had widespread nuclear power generation, with its requirement to store significantly larger quantities of waste?Delete
No wuckers, Merc: there's an awful lot of sheds and high-priced suburban homes in Australia's various major cities. Enough for several millennia.Delete
Good ol' Slappy: "The biggest danger [to "our independence"] is that we are over-governed and dictated to by so many local finger-wagging busybodies: layers of government, a swath of unelected bureaucrats, hordes of meddling and influential fringe political players who buy policy with cash and brute political force, a moralising media and a handful of social engineering judges who imagine that their politics matter more than the law." Oh wau, that was definitely worth repeating. Who would have thought that Slappy could and would ever wax so outrageously lyrical about the social and political and legal failures of her brand of "political players" over the best part of a century or so.ReplyDelete
Just a small bit of the Bromancer today:ReplyDelete
"Putin could see tactical nuclear weapons as one of the only ways he can change the dynamics on the battlefield." and "They might cause Putin's few important friends, especially China and India, to abandon him" - both nuclear powers themselves, of course. And then: "They could also cause nervous West Europeans to push for a 'dirty deal', whereby Putin keeps a chunk of captured Ukrainian territory."
Ok, so the warmongering autocrat gets what he wants by threatening nuclear war, right. And then how long is it before Putin wants Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Moldova, Poland etc also ? He already has Hungary, of course.
So there we go: in a nuclear weapons world, the most insane dictators always win because to them a "limited" nuclear war is just a way of getting what they want, knowing that the rest of the world will cave in to their demands.
Such is life.
Just one small comment on the Killer's piece: "Explosive accusations of hypocrisy against Donald Trump-backed football star Herschel Walker ..." Yep, just a fine example of a "Trump-backed" candidate that will appeal to all Georgian GOPpers. Well I'd vote for him with support like that, and I'm sure that the reptiles (especially 'MAGA-cap' Slappy) would too. Long may he grace the American Senate.ReplyDelete
Great to learn that Dame Slap disapproves of condescending, bullying sentiments and patronising, loudmouth political players. That help explains why she herself would never sink to such levels.ReplyDelete
So has Matteo Canavan abandoned sweet, innocent, beautiful, virtuous dinkum Aussie coal? But they made such a lovely couple….. Or is he now engaged in some sort of ménage a trois involving that bright, hot hussy Nuclear as well?ReplyDelete
Or maybe something like this Anony...Delete
When the market dumped dinkum Oz coal
Poor Matty was facing the dole
Then it entered his head
He could flog nukes instead
So he signed a new lease on his soul
Keep 'em coming ...Delete
Yes, please.Delete