In which the pond has an extremely full day of childing ...of bromancers and dashing Donners and lizard Oz editorials, topped off by fetching the Fletch...

The pond has yet another whopper in store this day, but first to the grundling, who in his contrarian libertarian perversity is not only joining soccer fans in the stand to give the fascist salute to Giorgia Moroni (sic) but urging his loyal followers to do the work of the mutton Dutton ... and so came this ...
... now Labor is doing it too. And yet it is gaining somewhat less opprobrium; merely a mild childing, an air of disappointment.
Only one reader in the flock of Crikey sheep caught the joke, with Freyja asking Is “… less opprobrium; merely a mild childing…” an air of disappointment about population policy, or lack thereof?
Meanwhile, was it only a coincidence that the pond had abandoned its fully woke principles and taken another look at the rapist Polanski's Chinatown just hours before the Dominator made that damn dam announcement?
Mulwray walks to the huge map with overleafs. He is a slender man in his sixties, who wears glasses and moves with surprising fluidity. He turns to a smaller, younger man, and nods. The man turns the overleaf on the map.
MULWRAY: In case you've forgotten, gentlemen, over five hundred lives were lost when the Van der Lip Dam gave way core samples have shown that beneath this bedrock is shale similar to the permeable shale in the Van der Lip disaster. It couldn't withstand that kind of pressure there. (referring to a new overleaf) Now you propose yet another dirt banked terminus dam with slopes of two and one half to one, one hundred twelve feet high and a twelve thousand acre water surface. Well, it won't hold. I won't build it. It's that simple. I am not making that kind of mistake twice. Thank you, gentlemen.
But if we can ignore American stupidity as to what the word means, those were just entrées to the main course of the day, and here the pond was torn between the reliable presence of the bromancer, and the return of the ancient dashing Donners to the reptile menu.
In the end, the pond decided that Donners was seizing the chance to flog his book, so the bromancer should have first dibs, and so let the childing begin ...
The pond knew this was coming and knew where it would be going, and so couldn't resist clipping another Crikey moment ...
Stray readers could also see where this was going. A short burst of bromancer, and a neutered click bait video, and then another childing ...
... and with the click bait video neutered, it was time for that childing with the keen Keane ...
Oh that's cruel, though as always the pond prefers the KJV: Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles, or salvation from money lenders?
Well the pond thinks it ran like that, and so to a final bromancer gobbet ...
What a splendid idea. Of course it's full of hate speech, not least God's ongoing, never-ending hate speech for and about Her creation and its many shortcomings, not least as shown by the bromancer, a truly failed human bean in need of constant childing ...
And now please trumpeter, a long and epic fanfare for the return of dashing Donners, even if he's only flogging a book ...
As you can see, dashing Donners is full of it in the usual way, and there'll be neo-Marxists and Orwellians and the cancelled and the fully woke in abundance, and the pond couldn't but help just enjoying the spectacle.
There would be no childing from the pond, just the fun of the fair ... because, you see, it all hearkens back to the Communist Manifesto and the long march through the institutions and so on and so forth, and climate science!!
The pond was almost shattered when it realised there was just one gobbet to go, but there's a book to be flogged, and that loyal reformed, recovering feminist, the Oreo, to be mentioned as being in the pack of the faithful ... so please, spare the childing ...
Splendid stuff, and really the reptiles should restore his weekly column, instead of letting him howl away with the Speccie mob ...
But did it end there? Of course not ... the lizard Oz editorialist was among the baying Xian hounds this day ...
If the pond might rudely interrupt with a childing, there was one reptile who attempted to go elsewhere than blather about the tyranny of woke theocracy ...
Ah a reptile speaking real realpolitik in footy land, do go on ...
The pond couldn't help the sickening feeling that there had been some mistake, and yet this Eric continued with the childing ...
Oh dear, did a reptile actually remember that Royal Commission? Eek, he did, he did, and the full overflowing of compassionate Xian abundance ...
By this point, the pond had been fully hooked on the childing. Yes there was another gobbet of the lizard Oz editorialist to go, but let the man finish ...
Say what? It's all the fault of a stupid, unaware, narcissist with fundamentalist Xian tendencies, who brought it on himself, when he might have been better off reading the bible for some spiritual growth, profit, a fine interest rate, and insight?
And Jesus went into the temple of God, and cast out all them that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the moneychangers, and the seats of them that sold doves, And said unto them, It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves.
And the blind and the lame came to him in the temple; and he healed them. And when the chief priests and scribes saw the wonderful things that he did, and the children crying in the temple, and saying, Hosanna to the Son of David; they were sore displeased, And said unto him, Hearest thou what these say? And Jesus saith unto them, Yea; have ye never read, Out of the mouth of babes and sucklings thou hast perfected praise?
Now that's a full childing ...
Oh okay, enough with that Orwellian woke nonsense from that wretched Marxist, when will all that idle persecution of the rich and talk of camels and needles end?
It's on with that long promised, much delayed final lizard Oz editorial gobbet ...
Dammit, at this point, the pond was feeling the strain, but dammit, it would have its last after dinner mint ...
Sadly this meant letting go of petulant Peta, full of Xian forgiveness and generosity of spirit, in her usual petulant spiteful way ...
Such a wondrous Xian woman ... such a fully woke Xian spirit ...
But dammit, there had to be room in the inn for Fletch.
Having fetched Fletch, the pond knew his modest proposal would be a winner with at least one correspondent with an abiding love of computers ...
Indeed, indeed ... rather than have Optus do it...
... get the government to do it, because everyone can trust the government, and the government has been splendid in the matter of privacy and data breaches. Secure as a row of tents on a windy day at the beach.
Amirite, or amirite? Or should the pond just continue with the comedy ...
We've been here before of course ... the one size fits all solution to everything and the pond felt deeply nostalgic ...
... though the pond much preferred this example and styling ...
The pond learned long ago that the best way to protect the hens from the foxes was to shove them all into the one hen house ... at least until it saw what happened when that bloody fox got into the hen house ...
Oh there was a wailing and a sobbing in the bush that day ... if only we'd had Fletch standing guard ...
Well it's been a full and rich outing, with much childing, but now there's just one more childing to be done ...
And having fetched Fletch so that computer lovers might savour the feast, the pond is happy to sign off with a Wilcox and an infallible Pope, mentioning entirely different matters, though an abiding trust in bankers and government endures ...
So, over a period of years the Oz has been championing the right of religious organisations to exclude otherwise perfectly qualified people on the basis of sexuality or lifestyle but now it has a problem with a secular organisation doing the same thing due to conflicting values?ReplyDelete
Now you can't call a Melbourne AFL club "secular" Bef - it's a truly religious faith.Delete
Worse, GB, it's a cult. If Scientologists only knew how to tap into that kool-aid, they'd have taken over the world, instead of weak-minded Hollywood thesps ...Delete
All "religious faiths" are cults, and vice versa.Delete
"with Freyja asking Is '… less opprobrium; merely a mild childing…'" Well it was just a tiny bit bbo*, especially given that a great many homo saps saps continue their 'childing' for their entire lifetime.ReplyDelete
* bleedin' bloody obvious
Donners ‘The Communist Manifesto argues that such is the oppressive nature of capitalism, any action, no matter how violent or cruel, is justified.’ReplyDelete
I cannot identify a statement containing or resembling ‘any action, no matter how violent or cruel’ in my copy of the Manifesto - published by the ‘Foreign Languages Publishing House’ Moscow 1959 - from Engels’ English translation 1888.
I also find it interesting that Donners sees the Manifesto as being about fighting capitalism, when much of its discussion targets the bourgeoisie as the essential obstacle of the proletariat.
Which leaves the probability that Donners has never actually sat down and read the Manifesto. It need not take long - about 45 pages - but I guess it has always been easier to gather alleged ‘quotes’ from more recent commentators, and sprinkle them into such ‘contributions’, there to be further cycled by reptile readers. It would also be a lot less challenging intellectually; why, if you read the actual Manifesto - you might find yourself agreeing with some of it - or - worse - recognise the bits that made it into the Australian Constitution!
Where would the cockies be without socialism of the agrarian kind? Even the head prefect followed the line ...Delete
Alister Drysdale, who was on Fraser's staff during the 1970s and remained close to him after he left politics, describes Fraser as "an agrarian socialist with small 'l' liberal tendencies".
Of course he had liberal tendencies ... liberally lavishing benefits on the agrarians ...
https://www.afr.com/politics/malcolm-fraser-an-agrarian-socialist-with-liberal-tendencies-20150320-1m433o
Libertarian rather than Liberal for Mad Mal, I would have thought.Delete
Bromancer: "Essendon football club has revealed itself as an anti-Christian organisation..." Oh goody goody gumdrops*, we have some avowed 'Christianophobes' right here. How delightful.ReplyDelete
And: "Essendon doesn't speak truth to power, it genuflects before power." Now this nong-nut purports to be Catholic wherein genuflecting before power is God-ordained. And then we get "...sacking of Andrew Thorburn ...because of his affiliation with the City on a Hill Church ...". Now Andrew Thorburn is actually "the chair of the City on a Hill church's Melbourne chapter." which I respectfully submit, m'lud, is just a wee bit more than merely "affiliated" - it's downright, uptight immersed.
So, the Bro: "Ask about somebody's religious affiliation - that's discrimination. Sack someone because of religious affiliation - that's inclusive." But then, correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't that exactly the 'religious freedom' that many so-called 'Christian' organisations want to have as a legally enshrined right ?
"Behaviour is the Key." Oh yes indeed, didn't I say it ? That the freedom of belief doesn't inherently include freedom of action - our whole society is built upon curtailing freedom of action and behaviour. You can't kill somebody, unless in war, in self defence, by legal euthanasia or by blameless accident, you can't drive a vehicle when under the influence of drugs (which does include ethyl alcohol), you can't drive on the wrong side of the road, you can't jaywalk across a busy road (though that may change) and there's words you can't say in public.
Oh wau: "...is one in which it is becoming virtually illegal, certainly dangerous to your career, to espouse, or be associated with, someone who espouses, traditional Christian views." Oh my, what does that mean for the Pope and the Cardinals then ? But you can steal and loot, especially from your customers.
Anyway, about "Christian views": "It's perfectly fine to disagree with these views. Regarding them as intrinsically bigotry is grotesque." Indeed, quite in keeping with the views themselves: grotesque. And "It's only a matter of time, surely, before the avatars of inclusion declare the whole Bible to be 'hate speech'." Which indeed is what it is, try reading Saul (aka Paul) of Tarsus someday.
* https://www.phrases.org.uk/meanings/goody-goody-gumdrops.html
Diddling Donners: "Woke cancel culture is a relatively recent phenomena, but it is possible to trace its origins to the Communist Manifesto..." No actually it's possible to trace its origins to the Spanish Inquisition, and even way, way before that. Ideed, it's possible to trace its origin through the whole known history of human religion and not just Christianity.ReplyDelete
But one can't expect the likes of Donners or the Bromancer or Camille to know or understand that.
Nor the reptiles Mr Ed, apparently: "The forced resignation of former banking boss Andrew Thorburn ... marks a new low for freedom of religion and belief in Australia." Jeez, you'd reckon that homosexuality had never been a jailable offence, nor 'homos' atacked and murdered in public anywhere in Australia, wouldn't you. We've been just so incredibly freedom-loving and tolerant throughout our entire history, haven't we.
So let's just note that "freedom of religion and belief" have a much longer way to go down.
So Paul Fletcher would like to lecture us on 'trusted' information holders. I can't help but think that when I go to extract some spending money from the bank, I always, if at all possible, go to the same branch where the regular teller and I exchange greetings, and I give her my bankbook (yes, one bank at least still has them) and she gets me to sign a withdrawal slip which she then checks under the UV light and forks out the money. It hasn't failed me or exposed me yet.ReplyDelete
But then I also have a cheque account (from way, way back) which has only a very limited amount deposited in it which I can quote to make payments. Or write and mail a cheque, though cheque books are no longer issued (but us oldies get to keep ours).
But I do wonder in this day and age, why we can't be identified by a fingerprint (on a sensor pad of some kind), by a voiceprint spoken into an online sensor, by an eye pattern sensed by an online camera or summat like that anyway. It can even be done online if an appropriate sensor is USB connected to the PC.
But it's one of those things, isn't it: whenever we want to make something easy for ourselves, we also make it easier for those who want to pretend to be us. Can't see any foolproof way around that.
Not SMR but MSR ... maybe. If it actually works, of course.ReplyDelete
Micro molten salt reactor can fit on a truck, power 1k homes. When it's built
https://www.msn.com/en-au/health/medical/micro-molten-salt-reactor-can-fit-on-a-truck-power-1k-homes-when-it-s-built/ar-AA12DwAD?
I must correct you on the grundling, DP. I made the observation that there had to be a joke somewhere in the use of 'Labor' and 'mild childing' in the same sentence. Probably after Freyja made her much more comprehensive comment. But 'she' (is that just equitable use of the pronoun, or do you know something we don't?) decidedly wasn't 'the only one' to catch the joke.ReplyDelete