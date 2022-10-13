In which the pond has an attack of the Killers, before coincidentally discovering a number of cartoons ...

After yesterday's triggering and meltdown, thanks to a correspondent the pond can take it easy by starting the day with a quotation from a place the pond usually doesn't bother to visit ...
Well yes and there's more, under News Corporation goes woke - for a moment, anyway, including a note at the very bottom ... CORRECTION – Tucker Carlson is not an employee of News Corp as initially reported.
And that's how they get you ... the reptiles are experts at plausible deniability.
Tuckyo Carlson? Who? What? Nothing to do with us ...
There's a bit of juice about that notorious CIA reject and abject Putin groveller and lickspittle lackey at Insider back in 2020, before he began his sickening Putin love fest... but the Daily Beast had no problem nominating an employer in Tucker Carlson, Who Works for Rupert Murdoch, Rails Against ‘Foreign-Born Billionaires’...
Tucker Carlson took a curious approach Tuesday when questioning the influence of George Soros, the Hungarian-born philanthropist, in American affairs. “Why,” Carlson asked, “is some foreign-born billionaire allowed to change our country fundamentally?”
Carlson, of course, is employed by Rupert Murdoch, the Australian-born billionaire media mogul who also owns The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. Murdoch is chairman of Fox Corporation, which includes not just Fox News but Fox Sports and local Fox news stations, for instance.
Yes, yes, he's an American citizen, but he's also a furriner everywhere, a man who sold out his original country for a mess of pottage, cash and unholy power, and is much unloved in his old and new home.
Does it really matter which corporation when it's just an unholy mess of Murdochian reptiles, full of climate science denialists and Putin-loving whores?
And so it's time to get back on theme and look at this day's offerings from the Corporation, compiled by the usual set of reptile ratbags ...
A pathetic bunch, boosted by a couple of lizard Oz editorials ... and the pond has noted that of late the reptiles have taken to filling up space with tosh from the WSJ and The Times ... because the Murdochs are a stingy bunch ...
At least the pond could take time off from petulant Peta, so nakedly partisan that there's no point noting she'll always be dressed in onion muncher clothes ...
That just left the Killer, and as usual he turned in a Killer piece on climate science ...
As for Killer's own credentials? Not a hint of science in sight at his wiki here, but a useful note on all the crazy ...
Creighton is regarded as holding generally conservative views and has been described by Jason Wilson of The Guardian as an "arch-neoliberal", though Creighton contests that definition and describes his views as "old DLP Labor sprinkled with a bit of libertarianism". He opposes increased action on climate change by the Australian government, and has warned of the lack of precision of climate and economic modelling, drawing on work by economist Robert Pindyck.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, as the economics editor for The Australian, Creighton has been an ardent critic of government-implemented lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19, and praised Sweden's less restrictive approach to slowing the spread of the virus. Creighton's defence of the Swedish government response to the COVID-19 pandemic drew criticism from other sections of the media, with Crikey's Guy Rundle claiming that Creighton's columns were "a compendium of false comparisons", and The Guardian's Jason Wilson writing that Creighton's claims were "flatly contradicted by published epidemiological research", citing a paper that did not mention Sweden.
The pond cut out all the links - you can get them at the wiki - but was shocked to see that there was no mention of Killer's deeply Freudian fear of masks ...
And so to a bonus, and the pond couldn't help but dig up this offering from the WSJ, as evidence of what the reptiles are running with these days ...
The pond's only excuse? Somehow it seems to tie back into that opening gambit about the reptiles' pathetic and unseemly attempts to go woke ...
Coincidentally the pond should note that it watched PMQs last night, and was astonished by the bizarre sight of a wooden Truss giving herself a good trussing ...
It's too excruciating to link to, but hardened masochists can find it on YouTube if they like, though the pond suggests wearing a cilice instead.
It takes some astonishing skill to make BoJo seem like a master of parliament, or to make Starmer seem like an orator of the first water, but Truss managed the job with ease. Truly plucky little England is in deep doo-dah-dey, as they used to sing in Tamworth ...
Coincidentally the pond caught a Bell evoking the spectacle ...
Coincidentally the pond isn't going to be intimidated by mentions of ancient Tamworth stores ...
Coincidentally the pond remembers the grand days of P.G. Smith and Regan's, because they had those wondrous wire contraptions that flew overhead with cash and receipts ...
Coincidentally the pond has a snap of these wondrous cash-carrying things, which some called a "cash railway" ...
And just to top off all those coincidences, the pond has an ad for Regan's before it merged with P. G. Smith to become the biggest emporium in the entire north west of cockroach land...
Cheaper than bloody Sydney. Take that, big smoke!
As they used to say in Tamworth, stick all those coincidences in your pipe and smoke 'em (though such smoking might be bad for your health) ...
KillerC: "it may turn out we have to respond to climate change if and when it comes rather than try to avert it..." Yep, there we have it all; there's no climate change now and it just may never come, yes ? Of course, everything happening now is fully precedented, isn't it - nothing is happenening that hasn't already happened many times over and over again. And we, and the planet, survived it, didn't we ?ReplyDelete
Just no grasp of reality at all, and no understanding whatsoever that when "climate change" is fully under way in a few decades time, it will be here for many millennia.
I don’t think crossing the road will do the trick anymore DP, a punch in the face (preferably using someone else’s fist) is required. It seems inconceivable that the people involved don’t understand the consequences of what they are doing, and yet they take the money and recycle the misinformation.ReplyDelete
Fascinating, isn't it. Now we have these wonderful "tests" such as LAPLAN that supposedly determine the success or otherwise of our education institutions. Now does anybody think that such tests are supposed to find that the students have all "learned" different things ? No, I have this crazy notion that they are supposed to find that the students have all learned the same things, and when some students provide different answers it's not a matter of honouring their "freedom of belief" but of declaring them to simply be wrong and marking them down accordingly.Delete
So then, how do we get from there to a world replete with the likes of Mark Mills, who is just so obviously wrong about so many things. How on Earth did this man ever graduate from school much less "achieve" university degrees and hold down "appointments" in various educational institutions ? And why us he still allowed to claim them ?
Many thanks for sparing us the pain of researching Mark Mills, DP. He’s clearly another in the long line of shills whose CV turns out to largely be a range of jobs spruiking for various front organisations associated with fossil fuels, nuclear power and good ol’ libertarianism.ReplyDelete
These groups do love their high-falutin’ - sounding “Institutes” and “Foundations” , don’t they? Manhattan, Heartland, Cato and so on. They seem designed to conjure up images of being headquartered in a neo-Classical building on the campus of some American Ivy League University, staffed by serious, highly-qualified men (always men) with neatly trimmed beards and tweed jackets, puffing pipes as they ponder the Big Issues…. That’s probably a better selling point than a organisation of swivel-eyed crackpots who’ve realised their talents are saleable only in the lunatic fringe, and who operate through a website or post office box. Personally, I’d have more confidence in the Ponds Institute.
Still, Mark does sound as though he has the potential to be Dame Slap’s next pin-up boy; she’s well overdue for a new one.
The Killer seems to have started using one of the Bromancer’s favourite words to describe books, reports and speeches - “Brilliant”. Presumably it’s described l in the Reptile Thesaurus as “Agrees with and reinforces my personal biases”.ReplyDelete
Most newspapers have, or at least did have, a Style Guide to bring a bit of standardisation to the output from their different journalists and columnists.
The Guardian for example puts their Style Guide on-line;
https://www.theguardian.com/guardian-observer-style-guide-s
Sadly I can find no such guide for The Oz or any Murdoch rag for that matter. However as we are all such avid reptile watchers maybe we could compile one ourselves. Here’s a few feeble attempts;
ABC - conservative free zone
Brilliant - always to be used to describe any opinion that the columnist agrees with and reinforces his personal biases
Cave people - WA
Climate Change - alleged
Coal - reliable
Green- should always be followed by left.
Masks - humiliating
Oi Vey not Oy Vey
Progressive - this is not a good thing.
Renewables - this too is not a good thing
Sun - don’t shine (see wind)
Unfreedom: the loss of the opportunity to say stupid and/or insulting things.
Wind - don’t blow (see sun)
Woke - a terror of niceness
Is Elizabeth Bernstein the WSJ’s token “I believe there are fairies at the bottom of the garden” writer?ReplyDelete
DP - over at the Grudian, John Crace sat through Liz Truss’ second PMQs - it sounds as though it was a complete shitshow, albeit an entertaining one . https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/oct/12/liz-truss-pmqs-labour-gleeReplyDelete
Hugely entertaining Anon, unless perhaps you were a Brexiting little Englander, and you can always catch up with PMQs at the British parliament on YouTube, and while on Graudian reading, Marina Hyde was in top form marinating, or perhaps roasting ...Delete
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/oct/11/john-cleese-broadcast-cancelled-bbc
The pond choked on its muesli while trying to swallow just the first three pars ...
How very interesting to hear John Cleese explain how he’d be immediately cancelled or censored on the BBC, in comments made freely and at considerable length yesterday in the marquee 8.10am interview slot on the BBC’s flagship Radio 4 news programme. Explaining why he was about to become a presenter on GB News, the 82-year-old declared loftily: “The BBC have not come to me and said: ‘Would you like to have some one-hour shows?’ And if they did, I would say: ‘Not on your nelly!’ Because I wouldn’t get five minutes into the first show before I’d been cancelled or censored.” To which the only possible response is, “Morning, Major!”
These days, Cleese claims to “live in hotel rooms” – a bit on-the-nose, but there you go – and evidently boasts a lively range of views. In the strictest interests of accuracy, we should note that he was recently given a whole two series of a sitcom on the BBC, with the last episode of Hold the Sunset broadcast in 2019, a few months before the pandemic hit. Furthermore, it was barely a month ago that Cleese was tweeting: “GB News is sometimes referred to, rather wittily, as ‘KGB News’. To what extent is GB News influenced by Russian interests?” I don’t know – but perhaps it’s a matter that could be explored on his new GB News show. We’re told anything goes.
For now, what seems clear is that Cleese suffers one of the great afflictions of our age, a kind of delusional broadcast disorder that can make the sufferer believe they have been cancelled by the BBC even while they are literally on the BBC. The worst part of it is that we are not allowed to discuss this social sickness because of political correctness. I tried to tell my husband about it at breakfast yesterday – he works at the BBC – but he told me to be quiet so he could listen to John Cleese on the BBC. Like Cleese, I had been silenced...
And so on, as Kurt Vonnegut once wrote ... though he didn't really follow the curve ball from comedic writer with something to say to arrant curmudgeon ...
I was intending to hold back this Peter Hadfield (Potholer54) offering until this latest bit of misinformation from a Dutch lobby group found it's way into the herpetarium, which it will, but anony and GB have touched on so many good points you might as well see it now. Have your grifter/denialist bingo card at the ready.ReplyDelete
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpUe41EbHvQ
He does make the same point as Timmer that the lies change over time as some sort of awareness seeps through the readership. I'm not sure how this happens as it's not likely the result of reason or logic, it would seem more likely that some believers are carried out in boxes and others slowly back away as they realised they are being laughed at.
Excellent, thanks Bef. I wonder how much of that should be included in a NAPLAN (ooops) test ? It really is a great tutorial on 'motivated reasoning', ie finding any way of expressing anti-factuals as though they are true.Delete
Noted BF, and standing back and standing by ... and waiting for Lloydie of the Amazon to do his dooty ...Delete
And we are supposed to be buying large, very complex, manned nuclear submarines from these people ? Do the Chinese have these problems ?ReplyDelete
Orca submarine is yet another case of the Navy spending money like a drunken sailor
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/orca-submarine-is-yet-another-case-of-the-navy-spending-money-like-a-drunken-sailor/ar-AA12Tgsf?
