In which the bromancer fears tanks yet again, there's a standard groaning, and the reformed, recovering feminist promises a good Trussing ...

With the bad news continuing in Ukraine - is there any shred of doubt left that Putin on the stink is a raging sociopath? - it was with relief that the pond turned to the bromancer to ensure the safety of the country.
The bromancer recently featured in the pond's correspondence section thanks to a diligent correspondent digging up https://www.catholicweekly.com.au/greg-sheridan-the-west-is-sinking-into-eccentric-unbelief/ - the pond loved the source and the header - but today there's a problem.
Tanks. The bromancer is always on about tanks, he's got a phobia as deep and as wide as Killer Creighton's fear of masks ...
Yes, there's a splendid artist's impression of a ship to start - how the pond misses its candle-powered put put in the bath - but there's also tanks!
Um, liking they're sorting out Ukraine? Strong words, a condemnation, a denunciation by the US and the UN, a word salad, while the sociopath lashes out? And if it's not missiles, it's tank warfare? Every night the pond catches some war porn and it's always bloody tanks ...
And Sharma of the east is standing by to help with a plan involving trainer wheels, a bit like put put boats?
Now they need training? As opposed to some decent kit and some cash?
Never mind, the pond understands we're doomed and is just here for the dubious entertainment, and moving along, it's time for the pond's usual serve of a jolly good groaning ...
Yes, yes, huzzah, good old coal, gas and nuking the planet win the day yet again ... and so to the pond's final outing, the bonus of an Oreo on a Tuesday.
Say what, didn't prattling Polonius whiz past on a Monday, still obsessed with the ABC ...
Eek, he did, he did, but that wasn't 37 minutes ago, that was yonks ago, and the pond turned a blind eye, because today the pond must serve up gruel disguised as an Oreo, because there'll be no more fancy biccies, the Oreo has caught a dose of the Truss ...
The bloody nanny state and never mind that thanks to Marina Hyde, the pond discovered the Moggie still had a nanny ...
Truss’s government is now too weak to implement its maddest plans and too ideological to implement its most sensible. Last night it emerged that the government has blocked a public information campaign to help people save money on energy – and, by extension, to conserve usage in the face of suggestions that rolling blackouts could be in the post for this winter.
Apparently Truss regarded it as too nannying, despite it having been drawn up by her own business secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg (a 53-year-old who admittedly still has a nanny). One cabinet minister reportedly said “the public is smarter than you think”. Unfortunately, Liz Truss isn’t. If we do reach the blackout scenario, the failure to plan or use foresight will be blamed on Vladimir Putin.
Well it's alright for some to have a nanny while deploring nannying, so it's on with the Oreo nagging away about nannies ...
And so on to a good Trussing, because that's what the country needs, and the pond thinks that the reptiles this day helped with the agenda, as summarised in fine gothic style by a riddling Riddell of the Graudian ...
Well the Groaner did the climate, and we've on course with the tax cuts, and now per the Oreo and the lizard Oz editorialist, it's on with the welfare cuts, but sorry, with Brexit you're on your own ... though no doubt the splendid free trade agreement down under has done wonders for both countries ...
Hi DP. I started this some months back when the Bromancer was frothing at the mouth about China and subs, but it took a while to polish up and by the time I’d finished he’d gone AWOL. Since he’s back on duty I’ve been waiting for him to get frothed up again so I could post it. Although he’s on a major tank roll today he has mentioned archipelagic warfare, which is a good enough reason to upload it I guess...ReplyDelete
The Submersible Dream
(A phantasm from the Bromantic escritoire)
I dream - I’m at war with Beijing
I fight - the inscrutable foe
With subs - Tory Brits let me borrow
And one - under contract from Joe
I smite - the celestial throng
With God - guiding me from afar
When I - defeat China completely
I’ll be - a submariner star
Don’t say my quest - Is nuts or bizarre
Don’t tell me how bonkers - these fantasies are
I write for the right - and their jingoist cause
By contending that China soon will
Be invading our shores
And although - this is clearly untrue
I am doing my best
In my task - to spread fear and alarm
And to stir up unrest
Though the world - could be blown into bits
I’m programmed - as a hack for NewsCorp
To strive - to incite public outrage
To write - hyperbolical prose
To preach - the unthinkable war
Fark - am I sick of old men who love the idea of a war - especially those who missed the opportunity themselves. What makes me think he wouldn't have put his hand up if he had the opportunity to go to Vietnam?Delete
For someone who was a director of companies involved in gas extraction (Santos) ports (SA Ports Corporation) other logistics (Mayne Nickless) our Dame Groan seems not to have absorbed many skills in project planning and approval for the long term.ReplyDelete
So - the Pioneer-Burdekin proposal receives typical Groan ‘oh, it’s all too hard, ya never know what might crop up’ - getting easements for transmission lines, which are in a cyclone-prone area, any break could mean blackouts in Brisbane and the Gold Coast, shortage of workers and materials - but, it seems, none of that could apply to more coal, gas and ‘potentially’ nuclear. They will not be troubled by such irritants.
Oh - and a tincture of skepticism with the line about ‘Once, the engineers were in charge of planning our electricity grids.’ Yes, and there is still an important place for them in putting up pylons and stringing wires between them. A known problem from the time when much of our distribution network was built is that the engineers of that time thought only in terms of a small number of large power stations, and set up to manage those networks accordingly.
Now, much of the software for that resides on large spools of tape, for computers that used to occupy an entire floor of the supply company’s building, but no longer exist. If you want to simulate ways to add more numerous, but scattered, sources of power - you may need to start from scratch, or find one of those old IBM or Cyber or whatever (touch of nostalgia for GB here) that some fanatic has kept in working order. Good luck with that, just keep in mind that that ‘engineering’ now includes all manner of operations research which goes a bit beyond the old-style construction engineers’ - everything accounted for - and add 20% in case.
"none of that could apply to more coal, gas and ‘potentially’ nuclear." Of course not, Chad; as you note you just build them - and especially nuclear that doesn't have a need fr megatonnes of combustbles to be transported in - right in the middle of our cities.Delete
As to those "old IBM or Cyber", Chad, well yes: the Bureau of Stats was Cyber once upon a long ago time, I think. In a huge computer room with a very high ceiling covered with Playboy centrefolds. But I did spend some time at Victoria's SEC before Kennett flogged it off. Oh my, those were the days.
GB - yes, 'Cyber' came to mind because my first experience with computer was with CSIRO, in 1967. Of course, I was several levels removed from actual 'contact' with the machine (memory says it was a 'Cyber 67' - or similar number). I spoke to the person in our division who punched the cards. She spoke to the person who took them to where the great machine was. He watched while a greater person fed the cards into the machine, and that greater person spoke to the one who delivered fan-fold paper to our go-between. I have to say, for all the promises of giving us statistical correlations of everything with anything - we seemed not to proceed much beyond whatever the collective of fan fold paper might be (not reams, I think) with all the details of my field stations, and conversations with yet another person from another division of CSIRO, who seemed never to cut either his hair or his fingernails, and whose response to every request for even the simplest correlation of, say, species with depth, tended to say things like 'I can't see why you want to know that.' After he could not see why we wanted to know anything about our data - we moved on to more productive methods. Yep, those were the days.Delete
Ah yes, back in the days when Britain still had a computer industry - ICL and the 2900 series and also the Series 4 IBM S360 clone (I met a model 450 that doing maths at RMIT). Talking about punched cards though, I still have a few that I kept from way back in the 1970s (for an IBM card reader), and computers didn't have enough hard memory to keep a lot of programs 'on line' so even very big programs were kept on cards and fed through the reader every time they were to be executed.Delete
Which meant that accidentally dropping a large card deck was a tragedy.
So the Groaner waves away the work by the CSIRO and tells us about "more reliable assumptions" Whose assumptions I wonder? Perhaps the old gaffers who treat every change, however minor, as a life or death risk or, more likely, the army of lobbyists working for the fossil fuel industry?ReplyDelete
If you are interested David Osmond does a simulation where he scales up the published renewable totals to simulate high levels of input in order to understand the system risks. Short version - not that much storage required.
It's also worth noting the failure record of coal plants if reliability is the peg on which this argument hangs. This is one of Queensland's younger units and one of the much vaunted HELE (supercritical) ones.
https://www.afr.com/companies/energy/inside-the-callide-c-power-station-disaster-20210602-p57xai
Still off-line and $200 million for the rebuild. Can Dame Groan explain why the rotor is in the middle of the floor and other parts of the assembly stuck in the roof? Not that this is a common occurrence, but it may turn out to be as common as an extended wind and solar shortage.
A fair bit of mention of 'green hydrogen' as an 'Other' which of course it would be very good at - especially as it can be stored and transported relatively cheaply as ammonia.Delete
I'm beginning to think though, that going 'electric' for vehicles might be suboptimal and 'green' hydrogen fuel cells might be the better way.
Befuddled - thank you for the David Osmond link. Very interesting work. With so many sites to try to check, it is one of the values of the pond that others who come here point us to such links, because one does not want to spend an entire day checking what is on the web.Delete
The 'vehicles' issue comes in a few pieces GB with likely solutions different for road transport, mining, agriculture and consumers. For the latter batteries seem to be winning. A friend has a Nissan Leaf with a bi-directional charger which gives him a huge back-up battery for his system.Delete
Also this for road transport
Chad, you might also want to check Dylan McConnell or Simon Holmes a Court (when he's off politics)
I hadn't seen any mention of interchangeable batteries for a while. Good to see progress.Delete
Just for a minor diversion, here's a jolly read:ReplyDelete
Alan Kohler: America, Britain, Russia and China are killing themselves, all in their own way
https://thenewdaily.com.au/finance/2022/10/10/kohler-world-nations-destruction/
I hope this tickles your fancy, Dorothy!ReplyDelete
