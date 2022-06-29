In which the pond wakes in a grumpy mood, and the reptiles don't help ...

It was too much for the pond to bear ... and yet there was a final gobbet of gibberish ... showing that Dick had read all the usual preferred reptile sources ...
What a terrible waste of space, what a shocking way to start a Wednesday, and yet remembering that Malta story, and Dame Slap proudly donning a MAGA cap, worse was to follow ...
No, let's start with a cartoon, before the pond erupts with rage at the MAGA cap wearer blathering about judicial activism and hysteria and the magical thinking that it's all going to somehow be set right ...
The difficulty for the reptiles is that Southern Baptist thinking and Taliban fundamentalism is a tough sell, even to the rabid loons that constitute the lizard Oz readership, so Dame Slap has to do some mighty fine line dancing on the head of a pin ...
Yep, Dame Slap will cheer on Clarence and the old-fashioned democratic way, and soon enough SSM will be in the dustbin, together with gay rights, but there is an upside ... Clarence will likely enough leave mixed marriages and slavery and the three fifths clause to one side in his originalism, and women can always leave Malta for Majorca ... if they happen to have generous insurance ...
And there's another upside ... with bible and gun in hand, there's just a gobbet of Dame Slap to go ...
Yep, fifty years later, there's MAGA hat donning Dame Slap pretending she can talk about fulminating Trumpian Republicans, while cheering on the demise of privacy and the right of women to control their bodies, because yah yah, sucks boo to you, judicial activism, yadda yadda, head off to the ballot box and see if you can defeat the bigots, and if you can't, you can just suck on it, it's democratic bigotry at its finest, and if there were witches in Salem, what can you do with judicial activists?
And there you go, another reptile loon done and dusted for the day ... but not before the pond joins with Wilcox in celebrating the MAGA cap donning Dame Slap's children ...
Could it get any worse? Why yes, today of all days, nattering "Ned" decided to stage his come-back ... it had been so peaceful and quiet at the pond without "Ned" nattering away, and suddenly he's baaack, and pretending he cares, while all he really wants to do is dissemble and throw a little dust in eyes ...
At this point, the pond yet again wondered if the reptiles were remotely aware of the changing demographics that made their business model - "Ned" offering hesitancies, uncertainties, wringing his Chicken Little claws and sighing at the sky - a tad out of date ...
Thanks infallible Pope, sorry about the format, and so to the next gobbet, and here the pond must reassure any millennial woman (spelling, infallible Pope) who accidentally strayed into this wasteland that, yes, the pond did read the web version and did open the web version, and yet it kept getting reptile reminders to open the web version, even though the pond was on the web, and never has anything to do with the tree killer edition, and yes, it's all a plot to send the pond scuttling off into the void with an Alston axe-swinging cry that we're all doomed ... because any promise of extra "Ned" content can only be a promise to do more mind-fucking ...
The pond has left in the click bait videos - you know, the 'solution looking for a problem' routine - but will confess to having deleted one in the Dame Slap piece, because dammit, the bromancer is out and about this day as well, and yet the pond has to wade through this idle defeatist blather from Chicken Little "Ned" ...
The pond already knew where this was headed ... do nothing, and everything will be alright, and yet another gesture squashed, and what do you know, it's all terribly complex and fraught, so watch out the sky is falling in the usual "Ned" way ...
Actually it's finishing now, and the pond can break its golden rule and throw in a fourth reptile, because how could the pond waste all its time with "Ned", when it could be wasting time with the bromancer?
At least "Ned" indicated the fear and loathing campaign that the reptiles and the mutton Dutton's mob will be running through any referendum - fear of a race-based institution inserted into the Constitution and sitting adjacent to the House and the Senate ...
Oh it's juicy, and the white nationalist reptile base will lap it up ...
And so to the bromancer, because the bromancer has joined the pond in a fowl mood, with a lot of clucking to be done ...
The big problem of course, is that the bromancer has signalled his availability, his match fitness, his readiness to lead the team.
Only the bromancer has all the qualities, insights and skills needed to plan Australia's defence, and it's a great tragedy that he's been overlooked, and even subjected to snide comments by readers of the pond ...
Please spare a moment so that the bromancer can show how he'd take the ball up the guts. No fancy dancing down the sidelines, or dallying in the back pocket, straight up the guts ... that's why he's the only contender, the only one worthy of the role of Kaiserlicher und königlicher Feldmarschall - or Generalfeldmarschall or Reichsmarschall if you will.
It’s not just the title, it’s the vision thing …
Yes, they were all good men, but they must be ruthlessly sacked until they find Ulysses S. Sheridan to lick them all into shape, and tackle the war on China by Xmas with grim and relentless determination ...
And with that done and dusted - climate science, women's rights, Aboriginal rights and the defence of the country in just four columns - perhaps there'll be time for other thoughts, as offered by Wilcox as the pond's closer ...
