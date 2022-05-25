In which the pond admits to having gone a little mad, but luckily Lloydie of the Amazon, a good Groaning and an even better Slapping have knocked the stuffing back into shape ...

The pond went a little mad yesterday. The pond's not proud of it, and knows it needs its stuffing knocked back into shape ...
There was something about the wretchedness and impotence and futility of the reptiles that brought out the Marquis de Sade side of the pond ... and what do you know, in the digital edition, the reptiles were at it again today, tempting the pond to that Ginsbergian Howl of pain that some correspondents wish on the Dean of stupidity ...
Look, there was the bouffant one turning to ... the onion muncher for sage advice about election success, what with him being such a spot-on election winner himself... and lo, there was Dame Slap seeking to apply unguents and bandages to the wounds, while a nightmarish windmill bestrode the far right column of the reptile triptych ... always with the windmills, the nightmarish Blakeian windmills ...
Oh you hideous spectres, straight out of a Pink Floyd video clip ...
Such was the fear and the panic and the loathing that the reptiles felt the need to rush two Lloydie of the Amazon columns to the breach...
Two Lloydies and a groaning in a day!
Why it was like that tale of brave little tailor killing seven flies in one blow that used to entertain the pond back in the day ...
Luckily the first Lloydie was short ...
... and thar the Dorothea Mackellar in our expert climate scientist blows, and just learn to live with it vulgar youff ... the weather is what the weather is, and the weather will always be the weather, and there will be a spring, though perhaps a tad early, and a summer, perhaps a tad longer and maybe hotter, and a winter, and maybe nasty, but what a chance to enjoy endless rain, or endless drought, whatever, and you've got as much chance fixing the planet as Lloydie had fixing the Amazon, so sucks boo yah all ...
And oh bliss, oh poop, it wasn't just Lloydie that lapsed into the gloom of doomist defeat ... Dame Groan was also on hand with a mighty groaning ...
Yes, by all means gloat, but we're doomed, doomed I tells ya, it's economic ruin and the planet fucked, and just listen to Lloydie, and you'll realise it's all pointless, and have you thought about ending it all ...
Dammit, there's even a logjam at the funerals as the infallible Pope joins the Canavan caravan attempting to give the lost a seemly farewell ...
What is that knocking in the casket?
And so the pond came to an agonising choice for its bonus ... should it turn to the onion muncher for uplifting advice, as transcribed by the bouffant one?
Sorry, that had to be more pathetic than amusing ...
Sure, he's an affiliate at the IPA, and Dame Slap is nowhere to be seen, having apparently stolen off into the darkness in her MAGA cap, like a thief in the night ...
Yoo hoo, Dame Slap, where are you?
But the pond is loyal, and knows there's a disease in the land and Dame Slap is the cure ... get out your Make Australia Great Again caps and prepare for the vision ...
Funny, all those years abusing the inner city 'leets, laughing at their coffee habit (though Surry Hills has the best baristas in the world serving the reptiles, so they say) and their drinking (though the reptiles are said to enjoy a good quaffing red), and then the bloody 'leets turned on them, and there even seems to have been some dissident behaviour in Dame Slap's house ...
Crikey, what is it with the crikey? It seems Dame Slap is full of crikiness ... or at least the joys of defenestration ...
Indeed, indeed, bring back the onion muncher. He's already chewing, or champing, at the bit.
Sure the mutton Dutton will offer conviction, determination and the sort of grand vision you might expect from a plod - hello, hello, what's going on here, just the climate science denying, coal loving facts please - but when you really want to toss a knight on the barbie, you need the onion muncher, with petulant Peta back by his side, to get the country truly in shape ...
Meanwhile, the immortal Rowe has also introduced a note of unease at the elephant in the room, with many more elephants here ...
