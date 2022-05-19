In which the bromancer, the Killer and nattering "Ned" make the pond wish it would all end soon ...

Only a few more sleeps and the nightmare will be over.
The pond accidentally heard Barners braying at the sky and prayed for the suffering to end. Of course it's not the same as Ukraine or a fucked planet, and there's no hope the reptiles will settle. Not all the hot rocks in the world express posted to Surry Hills will make them settle ...
And then there's the anxiety of what they'll do when deprived of Klive's kash in klaw ...
If only he'd spend his money settling his obligations, if only the reptiles had the courage to tell him to fuck off ... but when it comes to the crunch, they make sex workers look like dignified people doing their best to provide lonely people with companionship ...
The good news is that when the pond scanned the top of the digital page, the pond realised it had enough going on to fill up a post without resorting to petulant Peta...
Yes, it's all there, the full reptile press, the nattering "Ned" blitz, the simpleton Sharri kreig ... and petulant Peta firing off her super popgun, because how they hate the way the best super schemes don;t involve ripping off their customers ...
Of course if you wanted to ignore petulant Peta in yet another fit of super fucking super adulation, you could always wander off to the other side ...
Ah the savvy Savva, how long ago it seems ... and yet surely the pond's dislike of the reptiles' blind adoration of the liar from the Shire is the reason the pond can't stand all the current reptile carry on ... it's not just the speaker in tongues to his imaginary friends himself, it's his disciples - you know, the way Paul fucked up Xianity for centuries ...
Still, the work must be done, and the shit cleaned out of the stables, and what better way to begin than with the bromancer, something of a Pauline figure ...
Indeed, indeed, why no mention of world war three, the impending war with China by Xmas or the dragooning of the bromancer into the armed forces as the generalissimo in charge of everything? What's that, you're on the minimum wage and inflation is biting? Thought about signing up for the generalissimo's crack new unit?
Only a few more sleeps to go ...
Turn down the rhetoric about China? So the bromancer was just mind-fucking the pond and all those hysterical predictions were just so much bulldust? It got even worse for the pond with the talk of climate 'wars' ...
The usual blather about climate science as a religion with true believers ... and then a sudden turnabout re China, but the pond couldn't let the science thingie go through to the keeper, not with that recent report still hanging in the air ...
The past seven years have been the warmest seven years on record, and yet the reptiles still keep on blathering on about it being a religious experience.
Tell that to the Indians, apparently greenies all, as they drop like flies caught in the noon day sun...
And so on and so forth ... google at your leisure, because there's still more shit in the stables and the pond's Augean task is never done ...
A serve from the Killer, scribbling from afar? Hasn't he got the high comedy of the GOP primaries to attend to? Must we listen to his tuppence worth? The pond turned to a local cartoon about local comedies for relief ...
Oh the pond could go another one, right here, right now ...
Get 'em coming and get 'em going, it always works a treat, but now back to the Killer...
At this point, some might think that the Killer himself is on struggle street, with barely enough shekels or dimes to rub together to afford a doughnut and a burger, but remember, Klive's kash in the klaw have kept the reptile burghers of Surry Hills in style, and that's why Killer can blather on endlessly about his libertarian follies and the joys of the Covid killing fields ...
Sheesh, the pond began to develop the shakes and badly needed another cartoon ...
Oh yes, and apparently Bojo's team are offering the same sort of efficiency dividend, but it was enough to get the pond through the last gobbet ...
And there you have it. A gobbet that begins with righteous blather about rich folk being morally liberal, only for the Killer to blather about authoritarianism or freedumb ... freedumb of course being the freedumb to don the MAGA cap and bleat about the joys of Faux Noise, the Pravda of the west ...
Sheesh, those bloody shakes, the pond needed another cartoon hit, and the gaps between the shakes and the need for fixes were getting shorter ...
That'll do nicely because the pond hadn't forgotten the demented old fart whining at the top of the page in the digital edition. Come on down "Ned", feel free to natter away ...
Why "Ned's" sounding like just like that hysterical Barners, shouting from the top of the barn, and yet imagine the reptile carry-on if there'd been no plan to attend that summit. The pond could write the headlines for the reptiles itself in a nanosecond: Clueless Labor don't have a clue what to do should they unfortunately win the election ...despite our many explanations that anyone voting for them are gumboot wearing duffers with no interest in freedumb ...
Well it's better than "Ned" drifting back to Gough ...
But then came the clue that things were looking pretty dire. Poor "Ned" only had one spluttering gobbet left in him, and most of that was filled with a Wong and a click bait video ...
Still plugging his interview with the liar from the Shire?
And as for Albo, he needs to duck the summit so the reptiles can have something to scribble about in a fury ... because the optics of poor "Ned's" last few lines are powerful. He seems to have given up the game, he seems to think Labor will win and so Albo must be in urgent need of his advice ...
One thing's certain. If he thinks he needs "Ned's" advice, he's doomed ...
Enough already, and even the immortal Rowe seemed exhausted by the comedy of the circus, with more Rowe as always here ...
From what we can read on our side of the paywall, it seems Ms Cunneen believes she can demolish the letter from a large number of judges, promoting an effective commission to investigate the corruption that seems evident in recent commonwealth administration, by invoking her own case. Of course, that is not the dreaded 'identity politics', oh dear me no - the flagship does not fly any pennants showing 'identity'. Then again - it could just be another opportunity to spruik her book, from the well-known Wilkinson Publishing.ReplyDelete
If the result on Saturday delivers a government that will actually deliver a federal commission on corruption, the group that will attend to drafting the bill will take careful note of Ms Cunneen's case - if only to avoid any further turgid discourse in future cases on the almost infinitesimal differences between 'corruption' and 'corrupt behaviour'.