What a relief! No Major in the early morning, just Lloydie of the Amazon, a red line drawn, the bromancer red in the face, and a bonus serve of crass Caterism ...

What a relief!
The pond was shuddering at the thought of finishing off a holiday weekend with a burst of the Major from the reptile trenches, and so anxiously surveyed what was on offer in the comments section ...
Done deal. More than enough for the pond, and it could still ignore Pravda down under running a passionate piece by its fearless leader, and Milner of the deep north dumping on Labor and Albo, and the bouffant one urging the liar from the Shire to make the most of illness ...
The Major could be banished to a late arvo slot, and the pond could begin with a dose of Lloydie of the Amazon ...
Indeed, indeed, what a righteous and caring Lloydie ...and never no mind SloMo's deep love of clean, dinkum, pure, innocent coal ...
Phew, it's always worth remembering what a dinkum coal lover he was (is) ...
Now back to Lloydie berating Labor, though the last time Lloydie scribbled about the climate, there didn't seem to be any need to reference the actual science ...
Of course Lloydie wasn't having any of that nonsense, he had his own brand of patented gibberish ...
You might also say that the experience around the world is that not cutting emissions costs money, has intended and unintended consequences, and is constantly running into more difficulties from the likes of Lloydie of the Amazon than hoped ... and that all sides should understand that when the reptiles blather about climate science, what they mean is how to avoid setting targets and how to get hysterical about the costs, and as for the planet? Fuck it ...
And that reminded the pond that on its weekend stroll it came across this form of window art ... the pond left in the reflections to evoke the way Sydney had a sunny day, such an astonishing moment the pond almost fainted with pleasure ...
If you click on it, you might be able to read the small print, but otherwise that line "Coalier than thou" should inspire the reptiles to fresh endeavours ...
Oh it's a funny old neighbourhood, and there are always sights to see on a walk ...
And so to the bromancer, yet again in a state of great agitation. You see the reptiles made much of talk of red lines ...
And that sent the bromancer right off ...
Sad to say, "an inherently fatuous air about it."?!
What could the pond say, or possibly add?
Presumably the same applies to the smoke and mirrors at the top of the digital page ...
How cruel of the reptiles to undercut their digital strategy by feeling the need to put the bromancer below the red line warning, or is that red line warming?, with his talk of bluster and egg on face ...
It was on to the next gobbet as quickly as possible, what with the bromancer saying in a way that the lizard Oz front page and the digital edition had an inherently fatuous air about them...
Truly, the pond has no idea what's happened to the bromancer, what's gone wrong.
"Talk about the Gulargambone Times thundering: We warn the Tsar!"
Talk about the lizard Oz with its thundering headline ...
And so to a final gobbet, with the reptiles slipping in yet another click bait video at the end as a distraction ...
Sadly the pond wasn't distracted by that neutered click bait video and couldn't but help notice the bromancer throwing out the word "pathetic" and ranting at bluster and grand announcements, and offering advice to the liar from the Shire to downscale its rhetoric ...
That put the pond in an exceptionally good frame of mind to cop the usual serve of crass Caterism ...
Uh huh. Might it not be crass to lead off in this way? The pond knows where this is heading, which is to say to draw political lessons and turn them into a form of crass, cheap political point scoring, using a dead man to pump up the lair from the Shire ...
The pond read on, just to see if the Caterist was aware of the crassness ...
It would be crass to politicise the lessons of history?
But the Caterist has just served up pure, undiluted crassness. He strayed beyond the valley of the crass into the valley of the truly pathetic ...
Perhaps he should take a tip from the bromancer, and put his wretched rhetoric into downscale mode, or perhaps remember the advice to speak softly and carry a stick.
Not a big stick ... at the moment probably any size stick would do ...and if no stick, then perhaps a folded brolly ... or perhaps as suggested by a correspondent, sea-going tanks ...
But back to the truly crass Caterist politicising the lessons of history for a last gobbet ...
And so with the crass Caterist done with his politicising, it was time for the pond to take in a Rowe, which was also a tad political, as always with more Rowe here ...
