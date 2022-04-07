Warning, spoiler alert, low petulant Peta comedy lurks within ...

Fair warning, and as noted earlier in the day, petulant Peta will be the pond's guest for the late arvo slot, because the reptiles are increasingly agitated about independents, hung parliaments and all that jazz ...
Oh look the lesser member of the Kelly gang and Jess doing the hatchet job, while next to them, there's petulant Peta, armed with a bucketload of irony and fond memories for the pond ...
It's easy to see why petulant Peta is being so petulant...
Look at how the savvy Savva, once a regular at the pond, was packaged in other publications ...
Eek, furious pensioners and friendly fire, but surely not the Range Rover? How to run over the peasants in the Toorak parking lot?
And speaking of Melbourne and L'Age, they had flung together a host of petty grievances beneath the savvy Savva ...
Why that image is almost essence of what the reptiles used to do ...
And with those elaborate safety barriers in place, the pond can now proceed on with petulant Peta ...
Oh indeed, indeed, coal has a splendid future and so has the planet, you can trust petulant Peta on that one ...
But why has the pond suddenly allowed petulant Peta on to once sacred ground?
It's something to do with the memories, because there's nothing like seeing a dropkick loser who fucked up in momentous style lecturing the current crop ...
Ah, sweet memories ...
And so reading petulant Peta is a bittersweet treat ...
The only achievement of the Gillard government? Of course, of course, as opposed to the tremendous successes of the onion muncher, petulant Peta by his side ...
The pond could go on and on, but must return to the toothless tiger ravaging the indies ...
Yes, forget all that blather about a better environment, just enjoy the rain bombs as they fall ...
But the pond has been remiss. A walk down memory lane should also include the odd Rowe ...
Glorious days, and the pond hasn't paid the slightest attention to what petulant Peta's actually been blathering, but why should the pond, when it's just more of the same, and a plug for Sky after dark as the closer ...
Integrity?
In closing just a reminder that the pond's stroll down memory lane hasn't blinded itself to what's happening in the world outside ...
Rowson did a positively surreal spin on events in the UK, at the Graudian ...
And things are going splendidly in the USA ...
And that reminds the pond of an amusing read on The Bulwark by one Tim Miller, a reformed, recovering Republican who knows where the bodies are buried ...
It ran under the header The Republican Party Is Trump Steaks, and as the pond ended up on assorted grifting, hustling Republican spammer mailing lists, it resonated with the pond ...
The pond isn't going to rip the whole thing - follow the link for that - but just a few highlights will lighten the load of having dealt with petulant Peta ...
First the set-up:
In the past few weeks that blindingly obvious assessment became stark reality, as the reports piled up about the site’s “emptiness,” that MAGA power users are not flocking to it and how the Trump family isn’t even tweeting (tooting? truthing?) on their own platform. This week two key “executives” charged with actually, you know, building the technology quit, without even creating an app for Android phones. The Daily Beast reported some disastrous analytics which showed the site performing worse than social media behemoths like “Wizz,” “Bloomer-random video chat,” and “Eggplant Roulette.” (Only one of those sites is made-up)
As a standalone the story of Trump launching a failing business that screws people over doesn’t really get my fingers tapping. That’s a dog-with-dentures-bites-man tale if there ever were one.
What is interesting, and underappreciated, is just how bought in the entire Republican party infrastructure has been on promoting the former president’s latest bunco scheme.
Because the most fervent advocates for this scam have not been the Trump kids or even the DWAC SPAC employees—but rather the official organs of one of our nation’s two major political parties…
Much fun is then had with the toadies madly spamming, and then on to the next level ...
…It’s not just the campaign committees.
Media Matters reports that nine different Republican Senators have been running Facebook ads promoting TRUTH Social: Rick Scott, Steve Daines, Josh Hawley, Chuck Grassley, Bill Hagerty, Mike Crapo, James Lankford, Roger Marshall, and Deb Fischer.
Fischer was multi-platform, sending emails inviting people to join the “1 Million Club” of True Trump Patriots who agreed to sign up for the site. Marsha Blackburn, writing under the nom de plume “Pelosi For Never” emailed supporters to say that her “goal is to add 500 NEW Patriots to [Truth Social] in the next 5 minutes.”
Back in December, Marco Rubio sent me this ominous text:
“Are you joining Truth Social, Friend? Ignore again & we’ll tell Trump you surrendered to Big Tech. 30 minutes left to update your status.”
Now for a friend, I thought that was a pretty rude threat. A few weeks later Marco texted again. He was once again asking whether I planned to accept Trump’s friend request on TRUTH Social. When I clicked to let him know that I did not, in fact, want to be a treasonous ass pimple’s friend on a fake website, I found out that mi amigo Marco just wanted me to donate $35 to verify that my friendship with Trump was as strong as his is.
I don’t need to pay for small-handed action, but do what ya gotta do Lil’ Marco…
And then at this point came the - spoiler alert - payoff, as the pond headed to its phone and deleted yet another urgent call from Chuck Grassley to help out ...
…At this point, you get the gist.
If I detailed every text, tweet, email, Facebook ad, Telegram post, and Gettr regeet sent by Republicans to promote TRUTH social this article would be longer than a Trump bankruptcy filing.
An official political party doing this much PR for one of their leader’s private enterprises would be gross under any circumstances.
But in this case the party is not just corrupt and double dealing.
And not just rehabbing a man who attempted to end our democracy.
No sir. They are knowingly misleading their own supporters in service to a complete swindle run by a crook.
The entire party has turned into one big off-shore call center trying to trick granny into handing over their credit card number to pay for some phony life insurance.
Or put another way:
The Republican Party is Trump Steaks. Trump Steaks is the Republican Party.
And if you don’t pledge to sign up for their grift TODAY, they are going to have no choice but to revoke your patriot card and tell Mr. Trump that you are no longer part of the club.
Now there's a classic grifter going full grift ...
But sadly, to end on a down note, the deeds of the butcher shouldn't be forgotten while enjoying the comedy stylings of petulant Peta and the grifting of the mango Mussolini and his lickspittle GOP ...
