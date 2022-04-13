In which shameless Sharri goes dirt-digging and the pond turns to the Oreo and Dame Slap for relief ...

First the usual check of the reptiles' tree killer edition to make sure they're still tasting the sweet nectar, the delectable honey of Klive's Kash in the reptile Klaw ...
KKK business as usual with Clive, and so to the top of the digital edition ...
Oh there's nattering "Ned" out and about and determined to bore the socks off the pond. Off to a late arvo slot for him ... and look, there's Boris the law-breaking criminal ...
But it was that ancient photo that caught the eye and reminded the pond of this funny story in Media Watch about ancient political history ... which ended this way on the matter of Towkes and petulant Peta talking about the game of character assassination ...
Wow? Make that a triple wow, with cream and a cherry on top, and yes if you follow the link you can see bouffant Shanners looking not so bouffant as he blathered on about the woke.
But why was the pond so amused?
You see the reptiles ran this day with a dirt file, and 15 years is just a mere doddle when a savage Sharri (aided by Jess) gets to digging up the dirt ... such a compleat dirt digger and never mind the smearing ...
The pond isn't going to assist with the dirt and the assassinations by running the whole piece, but will note the examples which produced that triple wow ...
Wow, that's Albanese in Marrickville in 2000.
ANDREW BOLT: … I must be stupid. I mean, I thought this election was about your future. But the media left and Labor, they seem to think it’s about Scott Morrison’s past, in fact about something the Prime Minister allegedly said 15 years ago. I mean, it’s nuts. - The Bolt Report, Sky News Australia, 4 April, 2022
15 years ago?
That's nothing when you're an assiduous digger of dirt of the feral Sharri kind, shocked that anyone in their vulgar youff might take on political causes ...
1983? Where's the Bolter's assorted nuts now?
Sadly that's as far back as they managed in the dirt digging operation, and so we shifted to relatively modern dates, such as 1986 and 1991, though they should have mentioned the crime of Albanese's birth in 1963, in Camperdown, where the pond currently resides ...
And so it goes, from tranny bashing one day to dirt file digging the next, and we're only a few days in, and already the pond is full of nausea, a condition frequently induced by shameless Sharri trolling for the chairman, and so the pond turned to the Oreo of the day for a bout of stress-relieving bout of hysteria ...
If the solution is to reject liberal democracy for a more closed and militarised state...?
Well the pond won't go straight to the spoiler, but meantime it was wondrous, marvellous and truly funny to read the next line, roughly akin to that immortal line about Gramsci's long march through the institutions ... you know, the sort of march that saw a feminist score a PhD, and then turn into a reformed, recovering feminist ...
Indeed, indeed, which the pond must remind stray readers is vastly different from reformed, recovering feminists being vassal states of Chairman Rupert ... but now it's on to a short last gobbet, and that punchline the pond hinted at ...
Yes, yes, there's your answer. To defeat the authoritarians, the autocrats, the dictators and the fascists, we must introduce loyalty tests and anyone who doesn't conform must be despatched to the gulag as a warning and a lesson to others ...
Not for the first, or possibly the last time, the pond remembered the end of Animal Farm, freely available to all via Project Gutenberg ...
Indeed, indeed, all men back then, and all men probably today, but the pond senses if that there really was a long absent lord, the Oreo would be sitting at the table, hatching a plan to get those gulags for the politically incorrect going ...
And so to a further distraction.
The pond loves it when Dame Slap heads off to planet Janet above the faraway tree, and offers the hope that a bit of black bashing will stand alongside the tranny bashing ...
What's so rich about Dame Slap blathering on about parliament?
Well you don't have to look far for rich ironies, though it helps if you can get past the Crikey paywall ... (avoid anyone Grundling on the matter of Ukraine)...
And so on and so forth, but of course Dame Slap herself knows the pleasure of appointments, having scored a job on the board of the ABC ...
Now back to teaching those difficult, uppity pesky blacks a thing or two ...
Meanwhile in New Zealand ...
...The Royal Commission on the Electoral System, established in 1985, gave considerable thought to the future of the Māori seats. Its 1986 report concluded that separate seats had not helped Māori and that they would achieve better representation through a proportional party-list system. The commission therefore recommended that if its favoured mixed member proportional (MMP) system was adopted, the Māori seats should be abolished.
As the prospect of electoral reform became more real from 1992, some Māori began to rally to the defence of their separate system. Eventually, following strong representations from Māori organisations, the seats were retained under the new MMP system. Their number would now increase or decrease according to the results of the regular Māori electoral option.
Before the first MMP election in 1996 the number of Māori seats was increased, for the first time in their 129-year history, to five. Two more were added in 2002, and the total has remained at seven.
The separate electoral system for Māori was essentially an 1860s solution to a supposedly temporary 'problem'. Its appropriateness and effectiveness have been the subject of debate ever since. Nevertheless, the Māori seats have survived to become one of the most distinctive features of New Zealand's electoral system.
Of course Australia had a much better system in place ... don't count 'em ...Prior to the 1967 referendum, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were not counted towards Australia’s population, with estimates of Aboriginal people made by authorities responsible for native welfare. (here)
So much simpler ...
And now back to Dame Slap for a final gobbet ...
Indeed, indeed, and especially our system of rorting, and the pond stands with Dame Slap on vigorously upholding the right to rort ... or more particularly the right to drill, as celebrated by the infallible Pope this day ...
With your permission, DP -ReplyDelete
This might seem a little tedious, but - the electronic arms of Murdoch continue to nurture ‘discussion’ on how to define a ‘woman’. And, of course, it has been taken up in Australia, where details of the inquisition into candidates for appointment to the US Supreme Court are considered to be of much more significance to Australians than any of the pecados of our current government here.
So Rita Panahi’s wide-eyed assertion last week that she knew so much more about determination of sex and gender than the Secretary of the Department of Health continues to generate supportive assertions and lay interpretations of what ‘the science’ supposedly shows.
Except - this is one of the areas where Australian bio-medical research has defined the - quite complex - science. Would it be too much to expect a supposedly Australian ‘news’ broadcaster to be aware that, back in 1990, Prof. Andrew Sinclair and team, at the - yep - the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute - identified the SRY region, on the human Y-chromosome, that is so influential in the differentiation of human genitalia? It follows that imperfections at that site cause much of the confused ‘development’ that truly makes it difficult to assert that adult humans are man or woman, and nothing else.
So, again, Murdoch media - in the USA and Australia - follows the ideology rather than the science, even when the science was largely produced by an institution named for Murdoch and his initial funding.
Ya can’t make this stuff up.
Chadders, you inspired the pond to do a search and sure enough ...ReplyDelete
https://www.mcri.edu.au/news/twenty-five-years-discovery-human-sex-determining-gene
The discovery of SRY has also been fundamental to understanding disorders of sex development (DSD). Sex can be much more complicated than it at first seems. According to the simple scenario, the presence or absence of a Y chromosome is what counts: with it, you are male, and without it, you are female. However researchers have known that some people are in a ‘grey’ area; their sex chromosomes say one thing, but their sexual anatomy says another. Five weeks into development, a human embryo has the potential to form both male and female anatomy. At six weeks, the gonad switches on the developmental pathway to become an ovary or a testis. A disruption or change to this process can have dramatic effects on an individual’s sex. Gene mutations affecting gonad development can result in a person with XY chromosomes developing typically female characteristics while XX individuals may develop along male lines.
After the discovery of SRY, Professor Sinclair then went on to prove that SRY was, indeed, the human sex determining gene by finding XY female patients with mutations in the critical region of the SRY gene. This showed that SRY was required for normal testis development. He defined the transcriptional unit of SRY and showed that it could act as a transcriptional activator. The group established that the small DNA-binding and bending region of SRY was its active site, and nearly all of the sex reversing mutations in this gene had mutations in this site. Subsequently, researchers found that by itself, the SRY gene can switch the gonad from ovarian to testicular development. For example, XX individuals who carry a fragment of the Y chromosome that contains SRY develop testes and become males. The discovery of SRY was pivotal for the understanding the whole developmental pathway of genes that regulate gonad development and sex determination in mammals. SRY remains the most common gene mutation in DSD patients and has been widely used for establishing sex in humans and other mammals. These insights have helped Professor Sinclair’s team to substantially improve diagnostic rates for DSD patients.
When Professor Sinclair discovered SRY he also identified a whole new family of related genes, called SOX (SRY-like HMG box-containing), which have important roles in development. There are 20 known SOX genes that play a role in a variety of developmental processes, such as sex determination, chondrogenesis, neural crest development, angiogenesis and neuronal cell-type specification. SOX genes appear to act as master switch genes encoding transcription factors regulating the differentiation of a number of cell types. Crucially one of these genes, SOX2, was one of four transcription factors used by Yamanaka and Gurdon in their 2012 Nobel Prize winning studies that showed that mature differentiated cells can be reprogrammed to become pluripotent...