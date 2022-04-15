In which the reptiles give the pond a good tongueing ...

The pond spent a considerable amount of time brooding about the reptiles this day ... so close to the trifecta, so close to seeing the tongue snap used three days in a row.
The pond had planned to cash in bigly and use its winnings to head bush ...
Such a vision, seemingly lost ... and then as the pond dropped in to see if our hole in the bucket man had returned from mass, bingo, housie, whatever you like to call it ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, do they think white men from the Shire can jump?
The pond would usually try to find a way to fill in the rest of time with a little bit of reptile lore, but was so pleased to win the trifecta that it couldn't be bothered. Instead have a serve of this ...
Oh yes, Americans shouldn't think they're a privileged tribe with a monopoly on bigotry and stupidity ... we have our own ...
What else? Well instead of reptile nonsense, how about a serve of the keen Keane (paywall)?
Indeed, indeed, grand stuff and a perfect segue, because the infallible Pope was also a no show this day.
The pond guesses he has papal business to attend to, but his last sighting was a tweet that must have struck a chord with the keen Keane ...
Oh the vis, the vis, and that should please the pond reader who noted the sublime stupidity of it all ...
What else? Well as usual the venerable Meade gave the pond a series of laughs ...
That sent the pond scurrying off to score this ...
Ah yes, whenever the pond thinks of the Bolter, it thinks of the lightness of laughter and song ...
And now, it being Friday afternoon, the pond is going off to celebrate its trifecta, or maybe make a double or nothing plunge on a quadrella, because how will the reptiles be able to resist the tongue snap for another day?
Four days in a row giving the pond a bloody good tongueing!
How does the pond know all these arcane racing terms? Well we had an SP bookie in the extended family ... as you do ...
So to a cartoon ...
And what do you know, there was another cartoon, and there was that tongue again ...
Come on reptiles, don't let the pond down, it's got everything riding on that tongue ...
