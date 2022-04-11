In which the pond unfortunately saved the late arvo slot for a bigot ...

The pond thought long and hard as to whether to give the bigoted Caterist an airing this day.
There are many other important things going down in the world, with Vlad the impaler attempting a different kind of victory by splitting a country in half, and not minding who gets in his way ...
But the Caterist did offer an exemplary example of how dirty, grubby and vile this election campaign is going to get, what with the Caterist showing how to do a tranny bashing to aid a fundamentalist liar intent on a rapture (speaking in tongues to an imaginary friend will surely help) ...
It had already started ....
So the pond dragged in a few cartoons to help make it through the late arvo slot ...
The pond is already running the risk of alienating its tranny friends, and can't be bothered trying to explain matters to a bigot, so instead hared off to the Getty for this reminder ...
That should confuse the Caterist, he wasn't expecting to see a cock on that body, and perhaps we can deal with his unresolved sexual issues at another time ...
Of course that mention of Vlad the impaler should have reminded the pond that the Caterist and the butcher were of like mind ...
It was just a reminder of the wiki, but the pond found it at The Bulwark ...
Meanwhile, the pond had promised a few cartoons ...
Well yes, but it's not just in Florida, you can find it in the Caterist and the Menzies Research Centre, with bigotry sustained by federal government funding ...
Fucketty fuck, he really is a bigot, and he'll do anything with his bigotry to help get the liar from the Shire over the line, and never mind the bodies that pile up along the way ...
Meanwhile, The Bulwark was heading back in time to when even Ronnie Raygun wasn't a bigot of the Caterist kind ...
Imagine that. Ronnie Raygun more practical and less bigoted than a Caterist ...
A few cartoons hardly answer that level of bigotry ...
And so with a sigh of relief to the end of the bigot's parade of bigotry ...
Yep, the bigots are going to be in full cry in the next few weeks, but if the Caterist is going to go there, complete with government cash in paw to sustain his bigotry, then the pond can go here ...
And here too ...
