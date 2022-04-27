In which the pond takes its time to get to the usual hand-wringing from "Ned" and a standard bout of ABC-bashing from the IPA chairperson ...

The immortal Pope delivered such a classic this day that the pond just had to clap hands, dance with joy and celebrate and put it top of the page, ma ...
So brutal, yet probably, with the blessing of an elephant's hide, the elephant will feel no pain ...
And now an apology. The pond hates the new Google imposed comments format, but as with everything Blogger, the pond has no say in it, it just appears mandated from above.
The power is invisible but omnipotent. If the pond should happen to displease the supreme deity, the pond might be vanished from the earth on a click, without recourse, with only a few remnants on the Wayback Machine. It's the true price of free, which is to say there's only freedumb and perhaps MTG - Marge to her friends - not remembering anything at all to be found on this blog.
Should the pond have gone with Wordpress long ago? Way too late to brood about such things, and so here the pond is ... and there the comments format will stay ... until a new edict comes down from on high ...
And so to the usual survey of reptile doings and what a relief this day in the tree killer edition's front page.
Having heard from Uber on the matter of its happy employees, er sorry contractors doing a single job for a single company, things have returned to usual in the tree killer edition, with more Klive kash in the reptile klaw, and a climate scare campaign ...
Ah the old stealth carbon tax. That's been an oldy but a goody for a few decades now ...
Meanwhile the infallible Pope had already spoken about that one ...
And there was a note from Cathy Wilcox ...
... which raised the question ...
Ah well the pond doesn't tweet, and barking mad billionaires must do what barking mad billionaires do, as they have done from long before the days of Getty and Hearst when the railway barons thought nothing of setting loose mobs to bash up workers...
But why this deployment of an elaborate avoidance technique by the pond this day? So many cartoons and so little reptile fodder ...
Well just look at what the reptiles dished up as top of the page, ma, in the digital edition ...
There was the climate scare again, there was nattering "Ned", there was Dame Slap, and the pond's heart sank, because it knew where it must go, and the knowing wasn't good.
Oh there was also a whine about maths, when surely the answer is simple - go Florida and import their maths books.
Oh and there was Brad, still blathering on about Holmes a Court when a correspondent had already alerted the pond to a tweet ...
Yes, when the reptiles come after you, it's a sign there's fear and loathing and a certain shamelessness in the air, but now at last the pond must do its duty for the day, and worst of all, begin with "Ned" ...
The pond must apologise. It hasn't caught the flavour of the reptile presentation. You see that handshake was what featured in both the pond's presentations ... but in reality the reptiles were torn between a hug and a war footing ...
It turns out that handshakes are a dime a dozen and can be had with anyone ...
Oh dear, the bromancer and "Ned" on the same page, and issuing a yellow card to the liar from the Shire's red line ... and he was having such a relaxing time ...
Always at the beach, and with nary a hose in sight ... and so as if by magic, the pond had suddenly arrived at a last "Ned" gobbet ...
And so to Dame Slap, but before starting the pond realises that there might be a few sceptics out there wondering why the pond would take a trip to planet Janet, far above the faraway tree, when surely there might be something else to look at than the usual ABC bashing?
Sorry ... the proof is in the reptile commentary pudding ...
Simon the allegedly unbiased saying? No way, and the pond hasn't the slightest interest in what the Swiss bank accounts man has to say, but look, the reptiles have dug up yet another bigot to deliver a bout of tranny bashing.
Run wild, run frei, but not on the pond this day, though the pond will note just how weird and wacky the reptiles have got in their campaign, and how pitiful and how desperate ...
The Coalition for Biological Reality, Bigot branch? Can Hermaphrodite join that one? Would bearded dragons, clown fish and banana slugs make the world of Biological Reality? (here)
Truly pathetic and wondrously weird that the reptiles should end up there ...
Sorry, sorry, the pond was just asking for a friend, and besides, if the pond wants an undiluted dose of ABC bashing, it will always turn to a MAGA cap donning, UN using climate science to produce world government by Xmas Dame Slap to get out the baseball bat and do the job ... and so the pond must put an end to all these cartoons and avoidance strategies and get down and dirty ...
The pond realises that the rot is now so deep within the lizard Oz that there's nothing any government body could do ... what with phony climate scares, tranny bashing by the day, and all the rest of the claptrap the rag is full of, it's impossible for the pond to keep up ...
There's something truly rotten at the lizard Oz but the pond, perhaps through over-familiarity,. has become accustomed to the stench ... but even then the whiff of mad paranoia from Dame Slap on one of her punitive jags is a tad unsettling ...
Yes, Dame Slap is still sobbing over Xian Porter, and the fudging trudging Tudge, and when it comes to hating, she puts prattling Polonius to shame ...
Luckily there's just a couple of short doses of bile to go ...
That's when the pond remembered that the pond sometimes forgets Dame Slap's other job ...
And the pond sometimes forgets the IPA's, which is to say Gina's mob, which is to say chairperson Dame Slap's agenda.
Feel free to google, or use your search engine of choice, to feast on a huge serve of stories about the IPA and the ABC.
"IPA privatise the ABC" should do it ...
You might think it a basic requirement of a lizard Oz "journalist" to mention wearing such a gigantic Gina's mob cap, and the deeds, works, associations and publications involved in wearing a Make Gina Great Again cap, but then the pond remembered ...Simon says don't you worry about any conflicts of interest because in a one party newspaper, there's only a one-eyed view of the world.
And so what if there's something deeply rotten at the core of the lizard Oz culture? There's simply no way to root it out, or even give it a good weeding ...
But how to stop vigilante journalism of the Gina's mob kind?
Sorry, that's above the pond's paygrade.
It's already deeply entrenched, and with nary a hint of shame, and all the pond can do is turn to the immortal Rowe to wrap up the day's proceedings, with more Rowe wrapping always to hand here in case the UN uses climate science to introduce world government by Xmas ...
It's always the cameos that make the days at the beach such relaxing fun ...
"The pond hates the new Google imposed comments format..." Oh it isn't so bad, DP; the only real difference is that it doesn't seem to remember the noms I've used and I have to type the whole thing in, and not just a 'g' then click on GrueBleen. But then, give it a couple of months and I won't remember it ever having been any different (one of the virtues of age).ReplyDelete
" go Florida and import their maths books. " Yeah, those Florida maths books are just what we need:ReplyDelete
Florida finally shows us some of their woke mathematics
https://jabberwocking.com/florida-finally-shows-us-some-of-their-woke-mathematics/
That'd be the way to end the "Maths numbers plunge to a new low", yes ?