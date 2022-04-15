in which the pond serves up mashed reptile with reheated baked beans ...

There must be something going on this day, because the pond woke up to discover a decidedly lax and lazy bunch of reptiles, with no sign of our Henry, the hole in the bucket man, or anything else of much interest.
Perhaps someone accidentally turned up the heat on the hot rock, perhaps everyone headed off to mass, who knows?
It left the pond in a fair old pickle, though it was reassuring to see in the tree killer edition that Klive's kash was still landing fair in the middle of the reptile klaw ...
KKK lives!
But what of the rest? The reptiles usually turned around their commentary section by 6 am, but this was what greeted the pond early this morning ...
What a bunch of slackarses, that's not going to do, that's not going to do at all. The pond already had the pick of that lot with the bromancer and dashing Donners ...
Sure simplistic Simon was saying, or braying, away at the top of the digital edition, but then when have the reptiles ever distinguished between cheerleading commentary and cheerleading reporting ...
But even here the pond was disappointed, because the pond had been betting that the Albo poking tongue snap would turn up yet again, the pond would score the trifecta, and disappear into the distance with its huge winnings...
Instead in that snap, he's just looking glum, gloomy and sulky, with perhaps tad of petulance thrown in ...
Come on reptiles, you need to keep the killer tabloid snaps coming ...
The pond has to hand it to simplistic Simon, Bid couldn't have a better partner, and speaking of Bid, the pond wondered whether she scored a mention in the reptiles' form sheet for the simplistic one ...
Nope, that self-satisfied smirk is pretty good, but the pond had to pinch itself and then go in search of a reminder of the Bid matter ...
A bit of a pickle? Sorry, top of the digital page ma, dishing it out day after day, and that's how to deal with life's messiness ... go all in, and never spare the horses, flay them alive, or dead, if you can ...
As for actually reading Simon says, the pond couldn't go there, and so was left with the reptiles being outraged by the bias of the ABC ...
The sale that never was? Have the reptiles forgotten their deep and abiding hatred of the ABC, and their love of the IPA and its privatisation campaign?
That was in Media Watch back in 2018, and the bit about burning down the house was done by a reader, because the reptiles were too lazy, or too enthusiastic at the idea of a good burning, to moderate the comment, and then had to apologise, as noted in Mumbrella ...
Now it seems everyone loves the ABC ...
It's shocking and shameless behaviour by these lickspittle ABC fellow travellers, and the pond urges them to contemplate simplistic Simon so that they can behave in an appropriately objective way as they seek their vegan insights ...
Luckily there was just one gobbet to go, which meant the pond could avoid going there...
What a tremendous captain's pick she's turned out to be ... and so for the final gobbet featuring the usual suspects ...
Good on ya Fletch, and as soon as this wretched election business is over, the sooner the reptiles can get back to bashing the ABC, and hosting IPA calls for its privatisation ...
As for cartoons, it seems the infallible Pope had gone away, so the pond was left with this ...
Indeed, indeed, what a day to speak of the devil ...
And then the pond checked back and at the third stroke, it was 7.23 pm, and nothing had changed, nothing had shifted in the comments section - perhaps our Henry had magically risen from the dead, and departed to a better world, or is that a Sunday thing? The pond always gets confused at this time of the year ...
Never mind, the pond needed a little space between cartoons, and so it got out a lizard Oz editorial, reheated it with a generous serve of baked beans, and produced a feast with a more than fair hint of climate science denialism ...
Ah the golden goose of sweet lovable dinkum clean Oz coal, and never mind the planetary golden goose basking in the sun. Or is that the oven? Note to self: must discuss this with Katherine Deves to discover a suitable metaphor ...
One thing's certain: the reptiles will attack anyone who gets in the way of adorable coal ...
Gaslighting? Why that's just a good use of a fossil fuel ...
And so to the immortal Rowe, who at least kept the faith by doing a retweet ...
... and giving the pond one of those great fecal moments ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.