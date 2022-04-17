In which the pond saves philosopher Luke for a special late arvo slot ...

The pond simply couldn't let the Ēostre weekend go without celebrating the thoughts of philosopher Luke ...
The pond has developed a deep and abiding fascination with Luke and it's a crying shame that the desire to send people back to bed for a snooze on a Sunday morning, courtesy "Ned" and Polonius, must see philosopher Luke banished to a late arvo slot ...
But still, for devotees and cultists, he's right up there, a good supplement to a hot cross bun and some choccie, and he's firing on all one cylinder ...
Vlad the impaler is a post-modern relativist and so is the Russian Orthodox church? Apparently so ... and to prove the point the reptiles slipped in a snap of the relativists together, no doubt having a chat about Derrida ...
Yes, it's all the fault Derrida, as opposed to the mango Mussolini ... a sage teller of truth to true believers ...
The pond does vaguely get the idea of relativism ...
Sorry, sorry, the pond was going to do a cut and paste Burroughs routine and then went on that relativist cartoon jag ...
Back with old Luke, deeply worried about Russian culture ...
And now having learned the importance of a relativist approach, having learned that war should be conducted in a relativist way, "won't someone think of the classics," back to new Luke ...
Oh indeed, but please don't forget glorious Russian culture ... is potato ...
At the end of it all, the pond had absolutely not the foggiest, nary the first clue about what Luke the philosopher was banging on about, though the pond did harbour a deep pity for Pico della Mirandola at being lumped with Luke as his book scribbler ...
If anyone can reconcile the ideas in those two piles of tripe, congratulations, you might be able to work it up into a thesis ...
And now, with the cut and paste, compare and contrast done, there's time for a relativist cartoon, as we meditate on the truth ...
And speaking of expert relativists compelled to dance a jig to truth, here's a lively trio ...
But you can't live by relativism alone, sooner or later you need to take a stand ...
"There is not one iota of sympathy in the West for either Putin or Xi". No, of course not, absolutely none at all, just like there never was for Hitler and Mussolini. And that is clearly what Luke means by "truth" being self-refuting - but will he ever hear about the word 'paradox' ?ReplyDelete
Loved the Chris Britt cartoon though - that's what 'potemkin' really means.