In which the pond offers the dog botherer a late arvo slot because that's what he's worth ...

The pond makes no apology for banishing the dog botherer to its occasional late arvo slot...
You see, at some point, the dog botherer will get around to talking climate science, though he famously once scribbled that he was no climate scientist, and amen to that talk of a broken clock getting it right at least once a day ...
You see the reptiles have been on a fierce scare campaign roll of late, as shown by the tree killer edition ...
No Klive kash in the reptile klaw?
Not to worry, he'll surely be back, and meanwhile the scare campaign also turned up in the tryptych of terror ... with that talk of toxic Dan ...
Three of them rabbiting on, Fergo, McKenna and Garvey, a trio in the triptych of terror, but it's a federal election, not a state one, and you might as well say that talk of DumbDomdumbydumb would be going to ruin it for SloMo.
But the reptiles are diligent, and see, in the very same slot, that triptych of terror, there's Lydia talking up Queensland because that's another soft spot for the liar from the Shire, and so in urgent need of a reptile massage ...
As for Dame Slap going all public assets full socialist, that's for another day ... for the moment, we have the dog botherer, and the pond would first like to drool over the headline ...
And we need to slip the bullshit of a mindlessly vicious dog botherer whining that the world is coming to a teal end, when the reality is that we need to be able to summon a number of skills ... chew gum, tackle authoritarianism and sort out the climate ...
The trouble of course is that the mindless screeching of the dog botherer is just another form of authoritarianism, dressed up as "interrogation" and blather about erroneous drivel, as if the erroneous drivel of the dog botherer somehow has a magical 'get out of jail free' card to hand ...
There are all sorts of issues to be tackled, but you won't find them in the emotive alarmism of the dog botherer getting emotively alarmed about emotive alarmism ... but he's really just being a lapdog for the liar from the Shire and we've seen that sort of lapdog elsewhere in spineless shapes ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.