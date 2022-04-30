Saturday, April 30, 2022

In which the pond offers the dog botherer a late arvo slot because that's what he's worth ...

 

 

The pond makes no apology for banishing the dog botherer to its occasional late arvo slot...

You see, at some point, the dog botherer will get around to talking climate science, though he famously once scribbled that he was no climate scientist, and amen to that talk of a broken clock getting it right at least once a day ... 

You  see the reptiles have been on a fierce scare campaign roll of late, as shown by the tree killer edition ...





No Klive kash in the reptile klaw? 

Not to worry, he'll surely be back, and meanwhile the scare campaign also turned up in the tryptych of terror ... with that talk of toxic Dan ...






Three of them rabbiting on, Fergo, McKenna and Garvey, a trio in the triptych of terror, but it's a federal election, not a state one, and you might as well say that talk of DumbDomdumbydumb would be going to ruin it for SloMo. 

But the reptiles are diligent, and see, in the very same slot, that triptych of terror, there's Lydia talking up Queensland because that's another soft spot for the liar from the Shire, and so in urgent need of a reptile massage ...

As for Dame Slap going all public assets full socialist, that's for another day ... for the moment, we have the dog botherer, and the pond would first like to drool over the headline ...







Yes, it's truly delicious ... a mindlessly vicious loon, routinely given to mindlessly vicious outbursts, complaining that the political debate has turned mindlessly vicious ...

And sure enough the entire column was filled with mindlessly vicious outbursts.

Before proceeding with said mindless viciousness, the pond also wanted to note that snap. The reptiles seem to love it, because it also turned up this weekend in a piece by the bouffant one.

Perhaps it's the way it evokes a loving couple now past their little tiff over climate, reminding themselves that they both love clean, dinkum, decent Oz coal, and they might yet enjoy a three way with it ...

And now on with the mindlessly vicious ...








Yes, that's pretty fair average mindlessly vicious dog botherer, evoking six-year-olds and pantomime villains and such like ...

There's nothing like using demeaning references as a way of demeaning yourself ...

As for vandalising the planet, the dog botherer will get on with that in due course ...








Confected outrage machine? But the dog botherer is routinely outraged by the alleged outrage machine, and routinely rages off into the dying light ...

He's such a tool and a fuckwit and the pond still hasn't forgiven him for the way he and Lord Downer helped out with that war in Iraq ... 

Inevitably the mask will always slip and the dog botherer's day job as propagandist will emerge, and at some point we'll get a line about being "the envy of the world" ... top of the world ma ...






Substantial debates? Can't we leave that to Faux Noise?













Yes, it's a shame to waste cartoons on the dog botherer in a late arvo slot, but you see the dog botherer's about to go into his climate science denialist routine ... at one with the Canavan caravan ...









Whenever the dog botherer goes climate science denialist these days, the pond can't be bothered having an argument ... instead it goes the cartoon ...










And that gets the pond to the final dog bothering offering of vicious inanity ...






And we need to slip the bullshit of a mindlessly vicious dog botherer whining that the world is coming to a teal end, when the reality is that we need to be able to summon a number of skills ... chew gum, tackle authoritarianism and sort out the climate ...

The trouble of course is that the mindless screeching of the dog botherer is just another form of authoritarianism, dressed up as "interrogation" and blather about erroneous drivel, as if the erroneous drivel of the dog botherer somehow has a magical 'get out of jail free' card to hand ...

There are all sorts of issues to be tackled, but you won't find them in the emotive alarmism of the dog botherer getting emotively alarmed about emotive alarmism ... but he's really just being a lapdog for the liar from the Shire and we've seen that sort of lapdog elsewhere in spineless shapes ...












