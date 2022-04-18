In which the pond keeps on with the Easter over-induglence, with a reptile stew of the Caterist, the Major and the Oreo (and they walked into a reptile bar and ...)

The pond overdid the reptiles on the weekend, too much like Hot x buns and hollow, meaningless chocolate, and yet along with the nausea and the regret comes the never-ending insatiable appetite ... just that last after dinner mint, waiter, if you please ...
This day the reptiles were back in strength, and devotion to coal was the theme, together with the reptiles own insatiable lust for Klive's kash in the klaw ...
The dinkum love of clean, innocent, wondrous Oz coal purity test also led the top of the digital edition ...
The reptiles also trotted out the dog botherer for a full-throated bout of climate science denialism, but the pond has seen it all before and decided to send the doggie boy to the afternoon kennel ...
Instead the Caterist was to hand with an attack on those dreadful greenies... and you might say, what's so different about that to the doggie boy, and of course the pond has no answer, except to note that it's hard to tell between the farmers and the pigs when it gets to a chin wag ...
There is one difference between the doggie boy and the Caterist: the Caterist is shorter, and that will allow the pond to slip in the Major and the Oreo ... because if you're going to binge, binge in style, and if you feel like vomiting it all up, don't let the pond stop you ...
Coming from the land of Tuckyo Carlson, that talk of the appeasement of tyrants was wonderfully rich, and the pond could almost feel a Technicolor yawn swelling up deep within ...
Now the Climate 200 candidates are proxies for the diabolical greenies?
But last week weren't they diabolical proxies for the diabolical Labor party? The pond finds it so hard to keep up with the changes to the rules posted on the barn door ...
And so to the Major ... and the pond makes no false promises and offers no false advertising. As usual, the Major will bang on about the ABC and the Graudian and such like ...
So there you have it. SloMo did tremendously well, and yet none of it was due to him, it was all the state governments ...
But why does the pond insist on logic, when in the country of the blind, the one-eyed parrot is king?
1989! By golly the Major is in top form though once again the pond was reminded of the bleating in Media Watch ...
15 years ago? The pond is hopeless at maths and realises that when an event falls in a year might change the year count, but still 15 up against the Major's 33 years is pretty rich ...
But then the pond does sometimes refer to the Major's amazing search for the lost Order of Lenin medal, and that does prove that a goose finds it hard to change feathers ... so perhaps we should tar and feather everyone for ancient thoughts ...
Indeed, indeed, nothing to do with Labor, and in fact nothing has anything to do with Labor ever ... why, that victory in the second world war was solely due to the slashing arrival of the United States, the extended and vulnerable Japanese supply lines, and a jolly good nuking of the kind John Howard always applied ...
Or some such, the pond always gets a little delirious towards the end of a Major reading ...
So how would the reptiles react if SloMo accepted the realities of climate science and abandoned coal? Oh okay the pond was only joking ... there are some lands above the faraway tree that you simply can't visit ...
And so to the recovering reformed feminist, and herein lies a tale of deep unhappiness, with the Oreo acting as spiritual counsellor ...
You can see why the pond had to slip it in, and why the pond immediately prescribed a course of Dr. Oz supplements ...
Now back to the suffering Oreo ...
The Heritage Foundation? Happiness is a warm pile of Supreme Court judges ...
And it worked ... the pond felt strangely happy and ready to toss in a final gobbet of Oreo ...and it was a very short serve ...
Yes, you too could become a recovering, reformed feminist and write uplifting columns for the lizard Oz about the way the rapture is imminent ...or even a truly clunky line saying "we live in a happy country andn the time for women to realise their potential has never been better ..."
By golly, the Oreo is even more depressed than the pond realised ...
Never mind, in its eternal quest for happiness, the pond will settle for a couple of reheated infallible Pope cartoons ...
The Cater - ‘unnecessary or pernicious employment for graduates with blathery degrees’. And he, Cater, considers that part of the ‘woke’ economy? Self-satire at its sharpest.ReplyDelete