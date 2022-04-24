In which the pond indulges Polonius as usual for its Sunday meditation, and forsaking the oscillating fan, offers a bubble-head as a bonus ...

As this is the pond's usual Sunday meditation, the pond will start by confessing to certain grievous sins.
The pond hasn't signed up to the ABC's iView, and will not sign up to the ABC's iView in the future, and so has been consigned by the ABC to the outer rings of viewing hell. Or so the ABC thinks ...
The pond doesn't much mind being a sinner. The pond thinks it wrong of the ABC to imitate the sort of behaviour to be found in corporations intent on capturing personal data, what with bloody logarithms always at work determining what the pond must watch and think, but as the pond doesn't watch that much ABC television, what the hell.
If the pond wants to watch News 24 for a completely and totally unique viewing experience, it can at the moment find it on YouTube. But the pond actually prefers the ABC's NewsRadio service.
When it comes to ABC television, the pond only regularly watches Media Watch, and that's mainly as a way of pursuing its herpetological studies.
So the pond is something of a lost cause and a lost viewer for the ABC, but that is nothing, a snowflake in hell, up against the eternal hellfire and damnation preached by prattling Polonius, who has never forgiven or forgotten the way he was dropped by Insiders, even though anyone with half a televisual brain realised that he was a boring old fart, and his routine with David Marr was no match for great comedy pairings of the Abbott and Costello kind ...
The pond has indulged in this lengthy preamble because when the pond lets Polonius loose with the ABC bumble bee buzzing around in the old Polonial noggin, there's no point trying to calm him down ...
You see? Put a snap of Leigh Sales in front of him and he's off. Mention that treacherous traitor Karvelas, who left the lizard Oz and so can never be forgiven, and Polonius is in high dudgeon ...
Oh there's conspiracies afoot and dangers all around for those who dare head into the ABC's swamp of mugwumps, and a hapless liar from the Shire would be lost, incapable of dealing with the 'gators and all the other cardigan-wearing critters snapping at his heels ...
The sooner we can privatise the bloody joint, the sooner it can end up looking just like Sky News, and as soon as that happens, we can just abolish it, because who needs two Sky News (domestic that is), when one is enough to carry all the charlatans and frauds in News Corp la la land ...
The pond sometimes imagines that it can't be shocked, but then Polonius delivered a shattering blow to the pond's innocence.
Without a hint of shame at sounding like the mango Mussolini, he deploys the term "fake news", which is even more remarkable than the standard Polonial ploy of saying that the "ABC is a conservative-free zone."
The pond has already acquired a luxury yacht from a Russian oligarch thanks to a dollar for every time the pond has read that Polonial line ...
All this from a loon still anguished at being dropped from the Insiders, and not being given a place in the temple he purports to despise. It's a pitiful sight, and the pond is daily relieved that somehow the long absent lord forgot to give the pond the pity gene.
Yes, the pond has seen it many times before, and Polonius will carry on like this until he drops, but surely the entire point of going to the circus is to watch the clowns perform familiar slapstick routines?
And so to the bonus, and here the pond faced a dilemma ...
You see, Dame Slap is usually a contender, and there she was, when snapped by the pond, surrounded by all the reptile fears and phobias and the mango Mussolini's golfing buddy in the grip of a delusion ...
A comeback bombshell? Now there's a comedy hightight ...
But back to Dame Slap, because the pond had a couple of issues ...
First what's a columnist doing writing a news story, teaming up with Sophie, and then writing a column about it? You can see them, just across from each other in that gobbet ...
The one taints the other, and while the pond expects everything Dame Slap scribbles to be tainted - including but not limited to donning a MAGA cap and blathering about climate science being used by the UN to produce world government by Xmas - there has to be a limit to indulging in the taint ...
Besides, Xian Porter is old news, washed up, yesterday's man. All he's got left, if he so desires, is endless and pointless litigation, and tedious attempts at self-justification, supported by the likes of Dame Slap...
It's beyond abysmal ... while the rest of the reptile commentary page was simply abysmal ...
The pond has already had the pick of that lot - not that it was much of a pick - and rarely indulges in the oscillating fan, as you too often are confronted by these sorts of gnomic insights ...
That's not so far from Chance the gardener - there will be plantings in the spring but nervousness about the crop is warranted - and so it was again today, with the world only knowing the outcome after the outcome ... or, if you will, the aftermath after the aftermath ...
In the pond's world it sounds remarkably silly and it's called inanity, a "Ned" in training, and so the pond was left with no alternative but to turn to the the bubble-headed booby for its bonus ...
So far so predictable, and no the pond isn't about to burst into a verse of Helen Reddy singing "I Am Woman", a song that used to send the pond into a frenzy back in the day ...
But then the bubble-headed booby really gets going ...
Of course it's pathetic and just Deves-lite, but the pond really does wish that the bubble-headed booby would get out more ...
The word "woman" has had some great moments over the years, as noted in a wiki here dedicated to "womyn"...
Perhaps that ancient form of feminism and the likes of the truly weird Andrea Dworkin have been lost to younger bubble-headed boobies, but here's a blast from the past (and you can get the footnotes by following the link) ...
Now what was the bubble-headed booby asking? "How many people are trying to get rid of the word man?"
Is there a womyn in the house who can explain things to her?
Our Gemma makes some of the other reptiles sound like rocket scientists, or in the case of the oscillating fan, Chance the gardener ...
The tragedy of course is that she doesn't have the balls to go full Delves and let the bigotry roam wild and free ...
Nobody and nothing ...vox et praeterea nihil ... except those ancient days when feminists proudly called themselves womyn ...
Perhaps instead of "woman", the bubble-headed booby might like to call herself "straw dog", since she seems to have an affinity with the notion ...
Okay, so it was a bust, and the pond didn't chose wisely, and learning about the folly of others doesn't help with the follies of oneself ... so to make up for the pond's failure, here's a selection of cartoons celebrating a country which is rapidly going full Taliban ...
