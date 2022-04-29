In which the pond indugles in a cartoon Friday with the help of the hole in the bucket man and bubble headed Claire ...

The pond can understand why The Hill took out its largely unmoderated comments section - it had become a cesspool of feuding, fussing folk - but that still doesn't explain why Blogger felt the need to apply the dead hand of bureaucratic conformity to its platform. And the reptiles suggest that the private sector is the freedumb-loving answer to the world's ills ...
Ah well, nothing to do about it except move on and note that the freedumb-loving reptiles are still accepting Klive's kash in the klaw ... it must be part of an exceptional plan to ward off the effects of inflation ...
Nothing to see there, and even less to see in the new Oz designed to appeal to vulgar youff ...
The pond couldn't help but notice, because the pitch glowed in a variety of hideous colours, but when the pond clicked to see what was going down, there was absolutely nothing to see ...
It took the pond back to the days when the reptiles, in deep fear of blogging, launched a blog, only for it to disappear up its own fundament ...
It seems that the reptiles are dimly aware that vulgar youff have trotted off elsewhere and all that's left at the lizard Oz is an ageing demographic of has beens and chin waggers of the "Ned" and Polonial kind ...
Yet in its way the result was much the same as other News Corp routines.
Note the old bait and switch - nothing down, except your credit card and hopefully hooked for life.
A free trial? There ain't nothing free in the Chairman's world, you have to pay and pay, even if you want to see the shameless trolling of a Piers Morgan doing his best to prove that even the mango Mussolini has a closer connection to the truth of what actually happened in that interview...
The pond will admit one thing did come free ... this curious evocation ...
An incredible community? Mapping out the chairman's world? All the news you'll use? The pitch reminded the pond of a panel in a recent Hudson cartoon ...
Good luck to the young things putting together the offal to rip shekels out of the purses and wallets of other young things.
The pond just sighed with relief, knowing that it would never have to give this excursion another nanosecond's thought ...
No, it was back to the aged demographic of keyboard-pounding antiques, exemplified by that old reliable hole in the bucket man, offering his history lessons and deep philosophical references ...
Too soon for a cartoon celebrating American participatory democracy at its finest?
And then there was the mango Mussolini and the dangers of flying fruit, to be found all over the place, including Vanity Fair ... Rolling Stone ...the Daily Beast ... (and Rachel Maddow did a reading too)
Sorry, sorry, the pond isn't taking our Henry's history lesson seriously enough, but when you've got a killer tomato coming at ya, or even worse, an uncored pineapple, how can you bother with all that Jacobin stuff?
Too soon for a celebration of free speech?
Too soon for another cartoon about democracy in action?
In the pond's defence, the reptiles were also so bored they felt the need to slip in a click bait video as a distraction ...
Meanwhile, in another country, the infallible Pope was out and about ...
Would the young things of The Oz ever offer such staggeringly irrelevant musings as that on offer from the hole in the bucket man this day?
The pond can only hope, as it paused to look around and see what else was on offer ...
The planet's in a crisis, and the best they can do is dig up a DumbDom, or offer a Varga doing a SNAG routine on Albo?
It was with great reluctance that the pond turned to the bubble-head for its bonus, as the closest the pond gets to Twitter is when it spots the odd tweet of an alarming kind ...
Well you'll have to go here for that ... while the pond smells a fragrant Musk in the air ... reminding the pond of another panel in that Hudson cartoon ...
Hey ho, on we go ...
What joy not to give a flying fuck about Twitter (double that for Facebook), and time for a confession. The pond only decided to give the bubble head a go because it had a stock of cartoons handy ...
Yes, the pond realises its a shameless abuse of the bubble head, to use her as a coat hanger for a few cartoons ... but please, don't diss the utility of coat hangers ...
Joe Hildebrand one of the funniest journalists in Australia? Now that's fucking funny, and what a pity the pond can't tweet it out to the world, because it surely qualifies the bubble head as one of the funniest journalists in Australia ...
But back to the coat hanger routine ...
The pond gets the notion of moderation. A loon of the Glenn Greenwald loving kind was recently disenfranchised by the pond, but the pond could manage that without Blogger's attempt to send all wanting to make a comment off into one of the outer circles of hell ...
As for Twitter? Never mind, nothing the pond can do, except turn to a final gobbet ...
Free thought? A platform for free thought? That's almost as funny as the notion of a funny Joe Hildebrand.
There's nothing free in this world, except the freedom to be delusional. You have to pay to access the reptiles' digital town square, and if you don't watch out, you'll end up in the land of Oz ...or even worse, you'll take the free blogging option and discover the price ...
But at least the bubble head has performed the role of coat hanger with exceptional skill and diligence, and so to wrap up by hanging a few more cartoons out into the air like a fat cat's tongue ...
And to play fair, the pond should show that Hudson cartoon in full ...
