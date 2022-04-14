In which the pond ignores petulant Peta for the joys of dashing Donners and the bromancer ...

The pond knows, with some certainty and vast relief, that in the end the reptiles' devotion to Klive's kash in their klaw will come to an end ... but not for the moment, and so the pond must keep up with its kash in klaw watch...
KKK strikes yet again, for the umpteenth time!
Meanwhile, yesterday the pond was wondering how long the reptiles would keep that tongue shot running, and sure enough there in the digital edition this day ...
Why did the pond find this so richly funny? Well there was the venerable Meade yesterday with this reptile yarn ...
Indeed indeed and the reptiles at the lizard Oz are now partial to tabloid snaps, because this was the alternative snap on that rotating scroll of doom at the top of the digital edition ...
Meanwhile on another planet ... NSW Liberal candidate described campaign supporting LGBT youth as 'grooming tactic' used by 'gender extremists' ...
Inter alia, the captain's pick came out with lots of stuff the reptiles have been peddling ...
The Liberal party candidate in Warringah, Katherine Deves, described Wear it Purple Day – a day billed as celebrating diversity – as a “grooming tactic” promoting “extreme body modification” on a now-deleted website.
On the now-deleted website, seen by Guardian Australia, she also suggested a young boy could ask to “remove his penis” after attending a respectful relationships workshop at school.
These comments follow news on Wednesday that Deves had also deleted social media accounts on which she described trans children as “surgically mutilated and sterilised”.
Deves, who Scott Morrison lauded as standing up for “common sense” when asked to comment on her advocacy for banning trans women from competing in women’s sport this week, was handpicked to run in Warringah despite joining the Liberal party a few months before the election.
While Deves’ campaign bio labels her as a “women’s advocate”, posts from her now-deleted website reveals a series of inflammatory posts about trans people, including one article in which she repeatedly misgenders New Zealand trans weightlifter Laurel Hubbard.
The posts, published last year, also criticise the New South Wales police for taking part in Wear it Purple Day, a decade-old advocacy event aiming to reduce bullying and youth suicide by celebrating “diversity and inclusion” raising “awareness about sexuality, sex and gender identity” and challenging “harmful social cultures”.
The event has been adopted by police in both NSW and Queensland who wear purple uniforms. In 2019, NSW police said officers taking part in the event were “spreading the simple message that ‘you have the right to be proud of who you are’.”
“Regardless of their gender or sexuality, young people need to understand they are not alone, and our police officers will be out in the community to not only reinforce that, but to show they can come to us for help,” assistant commissioner Tony Crandell said at the time.
But in the post, Deves accused participants of “endorsing extreme body modification and irreversible hormone treatments for vulnerable children”.
She claimed the event is a “grooming tactic” used by “gender extremists” to “enforce upon society the false idea that biological sex is irrelevant”.
“They want to capture children and adolescents as profit centres by promoting hormonal and surgical gender transition as a solution for emotional distress and social awkwardness, and remove basic safeguarding for children and women,” she stated in the post.
And so on and so on ... but back to the lizard Oz, and the pond had almost given up this day, what with petulant Peta out and about and doing the usual reptile thing ...
Dammit, not only would that alienate the pond's readership, it would bore the pond silly.
No, the pond was looking for a miracle, sing along, all the pond needs is a miracle, and then lo, all those who refuse to believe in the long absent lord were mightily awed and surprised as a miracle descended from the heavens to grace the pond... with dashing Donners back from the Speccie world ...
How the pond missed Donners; how pleased the pond was that Donners had kept the Romans and their filthy laws out of the mix and started with Magna Carta; how pleasing that we won't get any of those awkward pagan elements mentioned, as you might find at The Conversation ...
Oh the bloody moon, always the bloody moon, the equinox and all that pagan nonsense ...
But the pond knows for a certain fact that the moon is just an alien construct ... the pond has seen it in the movies and is just waiting for the moon to fall on the earth...
Now back to dashing Donners, doing his very best to set the pond off on tangents ...
Hmm, absolutist secularism, which is of course a convenient way of ignoring absolutist Catholicism and the consigning to eternal hellfire for all who refuse to accept the absolutism, if not a lifetime guilt trip for daring to enjoy sex ...
Another tangent, and here the pond must confess to jumping ahead, because Donners manages to invoke Vlad the impaler's name ...
Awkward, what with the way some allegedly pious Xians are fawning over the fascist thug ...
Those are just samples ... there's oodles that are easy enough to find, including The Graudian ...
Trust the Graudian to mention the Nazis, always with the Nazis and yet the Catholic church's finest moments were on parade back then ...
Seig heil and all that before we get back to dashing Donners delivering a classic line about neo-Marxist-inspired political correctness ...
What a loon he is, what an admirable loon, exactly what the pond ordered on a glum Thursday ... and the pond looks forward to a war between tykes and the Russian Orthodox mob ...
And so to the filler bonus, because the pond always insists on reptiles travelling in pairs ... and given that the pond had abandoned petulant Peta and the reptile coverage of current political events ...
Oh wait oh no, how did a second gobbet of the venerable Meade get in the way of the bromancer's appearance?
Was it a sign for the pond to wonder who got the YouTube advertising money, pitiful though it might be? Was it the ad free ABC?
Never mind, for those who gave up on iView's invastion of privacy, it was one way to see Media Bites runningwith delicious graphics celebrating a Tasmanian chairman Rupert hit job ...
Oh it was all good fun, with a full 50 interviewees and a helpful re-writing of the deadly Mercury poisoning front page, but it shouldn't distract the pond from other fun ...
Sheesh, how many interruptions before we get to the bromancer doing a hatchet job on the greenies? Well wait no longer ...
Relax, the pond was on the web to open the web version to get to the web version, and yes, there it was in all its glory, good old gas, the biggest reptile love after coal.
But it's not for the pond to carry on about climate science, as the pond is too old for it, and some time ago came to realise that the planet was deeply fucked ...
So what else did the bromancer have to offer, apart from the obligatory neutered reptile click bait video?
Strange, the pond hasn't much of an idea of what the existing Collins class subs do, except break down and spend much of their time ashore.
And back in the day, the bromancer himself sounded mildly astonished about it all ...please allow the pond to quote from ancient bromancer history ...
And here the pond should mention that the immortal Rowe has taken to tweeting the infallible Pope ...
Oh it's all the fun of the Tamworth show ...
And now moving right along to a last bromancer gobbet, with yet another neutered reptile click bait video ...
Indeed, indeed, though the pond suspects that Bandt might have been reading the bromancer too much ... ranting and railing endlessly about the inadequacies of Australia's kit.
There's only one clue he didn't ... he should have mentioned the uselessness of bloody tanks, and then the bromancer might have softened a little ...
Please Mr Bandt, be more attentive ...
And now as somewhere up there dental care was mentioned, enough already with this day's quality time with the reptiles ...
Now it's time to end with an infallible Pope ...
The Bro's yo: "First, he [Bandt] demonises gas ..."ReplyDelete
Ah, yes, talking about gas: "Mining magnate, now green hydrogen advocate, Andrew Forrest has invested in Dutch solar film to help reach Australia's 2050 targets."
Dutch solar foil to turn Australia into major hydrogen exporter
https://independentaustralia.net/environment/environment-display/dutch-solar-foil-to-turn-australia-into-major-hydrogen-exporter,16257