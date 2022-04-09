Saturday, April 09, 2022

In which the pond has no regrets consigning the dog botherer to the late arvo slot ...

 

 

 

The pond feels no regret, no remorse, no sense of shame consigning the dog botherer to the late arvo slot, even though the dog botherer sounds truly desperate this day, what with angry pensioners out and about ... the liar from the Shire can still ascend in a dog bothering rapture ...

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
The pond will admit that it's a compleat shame to waste a few Wilcox cartoons just to keep up the level of interest, what with the dog botherer being the same old same old, but the pond has some catching up to do, and should really pay attention ...
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
Oh yes indeed, and so back to the dog botherer, and lordy lordy even for the dog botherer does it start to go strange and weird and deeply disturbed ...
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

Oh indeed, indeed, what's a dog bothering climate science denialist to do?

 

 




 And that's why the pond could clap hands and laugh when the dog botherer led with the nuking option ... followed by a standard nuking of the ABC ...



 

 

Such naked hope, such naked fear, and if only the pond had another Wilcox, but it must save one for the end ...

 


 

 

Oh look at that shameless pair, as all the dog botherer can do is urge the liar from the Shire to go as barking mad as the dog botherer, as a certain way to ensure that his reign might continue ...

 



 

What a Ginsbergian howl of pain, what a cry in the wilderness, and yet the pond has hopes, a hope celebrated by Wilcox ...

 

 


 

