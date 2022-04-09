In which the pond has no regrets consigning the dog botherer to the late arvo slot ...

The pond feels no regret, no remorse, no sense of shame consigning the dog botherer to the late arvo slot, even though the dog botherer sounds truly desperate this day, what with angry pensioners out and about ... the liar from the Shire can still ascend in a dog bothering rapture ...
Oh indeed, indeed, what's a dog bothering climate science denialist to do?
And that's why the pond could clap hands and laugh when the dog botherer led with the nuking option ... followed by a standard nuking of the ABC ...
Such naked hope, such naked fear, and if only the pond had another Wilcox, but it must save one for the end ...
Oh look at that shameless pair, as all the dog botherer can do is urge the liar from the Shire to go as barking mad as the dog botherer, as a certain way to ensure that his reign might continue ...
What a Ginsbergian howl of pain, what a cry in the wilderness, and yet the pond has hopes, a hope celebrated by Wilcox ...
