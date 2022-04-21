In which the pond foregoes the pleasures of petulant "real" Peta, for the reliable bromancer and the admirable Crichton ...

No, the pond didn't watch the debate. The pond is aware that its devotion to its herpetological studies suggests a tendency towards extreme masochism, but there has to be some kind of limit and safety word ...
In any case, news from abroad seemed to unsettle the reptiles and place the debate below the top headline, though reptile devotees will be reassured by the return yet again of Klive's kash in the reptile klaw ...
Naturally the Oz pundits were full of it, including simpleton Sharri, and Simons says "what, me worry about a conflict of interest?" Oh and the bouffant one was being tremendously loyal as well ...
It got the pond wondering how a few other rags treated the headlines this day. There was the Nine mob ... and they were also hysterical about the Solomons ...
Lordy, lordy, the onion muncher cosying up to Vlad the impaler, and the stern savvy Savva down the bottom ...
Over at the Graudian, the Solomons was also top of the digital page ...
Dave Sharma feeling the heat, and God's kingdom about to land?
What then of the reptiles' digital page?
Oh there's petulant Peta, and the admirable Killer Creighton ...
Well in view of reader sensitivities, the pond decided to pass over petulant Peta blathering about the "real issues" because as soon as a reptile resorts to "real", the pond knows it's a ticket to bizarro world ...
Instead, as foreshadowed, the pond turned to the old, ever-reliable bromancer ...
The bromancer seemed a trifle agitated, and that reptile click bait wouldn't have helped - it's hard to get a useful rhyme and jingle out of coulda shoulda woulda - but the pond knew how to soothe the bromancer's jangled nerves.
Send in a Rowe to offer a tune ...
For some strange reason, it didn't seem to help the bromancer, already deep in the stages of grief ... especially as the reptiles kept flinging click bait videos at him, and they didn't seem to help ...
Hmm, now the pond sees why the bromancer wasn't consoled by that Rowe. Perhaps an infallible Pope would provide consolation ...
Oh dear, all that lizard Oz climate science denialism, where was it now?
Um, perhaps best not talk about it, perhaps best just leave the lad alone, sobbing into the wilderness or perhaps his Weetbix ... with the last click bait video rejecting defeatist talk of failure, while the bromancer seemed determined to keep talking of an epic fail ...
Will the witless have the wit? It's a compelling question and the pond had no answer or any way to console the bromancer and instead began to think about its bonus offering.
If no petulant Peta dealing with the "real issues", what then?
That's when the pond recalled that the admirable Killer Creighton (apparently a close relation to Crichton) had been spotted at the top of the lizard Oz digital page ...
The pond realises that there's plenty of alternative viewing and reading material available on the matter of the Mango Mussolini, and Vlad the impaler, and Ukraine ...
Out of that lot - the talk of very fine people on both sides of the war was tempting - the pond settled on CNN. Usually the pond visiting CNN is about as pleasant as a visit to the dentist, but still, there it was, and the pond couldn't resist a sample ...
And what about a cartoon as another reminder ...
Ah yes, the MUGA cap ...
That gave the pond the strength to return to the Killer, for once relieved of the need to blather on about masks ... and with the pond relieved that all the pond saw of the mango Mussolini was spinning grey circle of doom ...
It wouldn't surprise the pond to learn that Killer is something of a follower of QAnon, and occasionally gets out his MAGA hat to make sure the moths haven't got to it, but as he mentioned the matter of the younger Biden again, that was another chance to throw to CNNN ... (for those who can remember that ancient show) ...
Highly dubious claims? They're just highly dubious? So that's what we call an attempted coup these days in Killer la la land? Well the pond just had time for a last CNN serve ...
The pond will leave the talk of a coup to another time ... that rascal Raskin has already suggested that there's going to be a lot more talk ...
Instead the pond will do the usual and survey the US scene with a sampling of cartoons ... with the good news that Killer no longer has to worry about masks ...
Such a relief, and so to a few more ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.