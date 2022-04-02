In which the pond confesses to a nap, but awoke eventually to do weekend reptile duties with the bromancer, the Bjorn-again one and the Everest known as "Ned" ...

The pond slept in this morning, because there's only so much wind and rain anyone should be required to absorb before taking a good nap ...
Belatedly the pond realised that the geeks had provided no excuse for the pond, and so reptile weekend duties called ... because the reptiles are relentless, always whining and moaning and carrying on ...
Now it hasn't gone unnoticed that the fundamentalist Hindus of India have effectively sided with Russia in the matter of Ukraine, but no matter, the reptiles have urgently needed something to talk up in these troubled times ... for Scotty from marketing, that is, and so the front page of the lizard Oz blared the good news, which strangely reminded the pond of the glorious days of the free trade agreement with China ...
Ah suddenly that pain of that free trade agreement has been magically eased, and it was left to the bromancer to do the official apologia ...
Strangely the bromancer's heart wasn't in it. Useful rather than revolutionary, signalling function, etc, etc, when the pond had always understood from the reptiles that virtue signalling was a signal waste of time.
Sure there was the deep and abiding love of clean dinkum decent Oz coal as a shared passion, but the bromancer had to mention Ukraine ...
So the bromancer joined Vlad the impaler in sending his warm regards to India ...
Well it's a living, and some lickspittle quivering forelock-tugging fellow traveling quisling has got to do it, and it seems that the bromancer got the quisling short straw ... but he's a ready and willing quisling, always up for the task at hand ...
And so with a leap and a bound, to this weekend in reptile climate science denialism, featuring the usual suspect ...
Facts don't matter on climate change? No need for the inverted commas, that's true when it comes to the reptiles and the Bjorn-again one.
Just as a jolly jape amongst chums, before proceeding further the pond decided to check out the source of this weeks infection, and sure enough, it came from another Murdoch rag, another in the denialist world that had only recently come to accept that climate science might be a thing ...
Then the pond looked a little further, beyond the WSJ, to see who had picked up the yarn about the chattering classes ... blather that's a sure sign you're in the company of a lazy wordsmith resorting to the moronic ... and whaddya know ...
And that's how it works in this problematic age of an intertubes full of blather about the chattering classes, but now back to the lizard Oz ... and please, think of it as kind of a republic for the mining of dinkum, decent, clean, innocent Oz coal ...
It's just the usual mantra, move along, nothing to see here, with that talk of a climate fixation reminding the pond that the Bjorn-again one was deeply fixated on denialism, and was happy to bring on the nukes to nuke climate science.
There was certainly nothing to see yesterday on the ferry ride to Manly ... but the pond will admit that the reptiles came up with a ripper illustration ...
Oh the poor 'roos, which reminds the pond, it's been awhile since it's had a 'roo stir-fry ... and so to the pond cashing in again, as the relentless word machine pressed the "play it again Sam" button for the nth time, where 'nth' is Bjorn-again mindless robotic tedium of the predictable kind ...
If only the world paid up for each time the pond had won big on "the world needs to spend more on green-energy innovation"!
What a reliable fuckwit he is, though if it wasn't for all the winning big and cashing in that the pond found in those last few pars, the pon would have abandoned the Bjorn-again one long ago ...
And so to the Everest known as "Ned", and as usual "Ned" was in quite a tizz, though the tizz lacked fizz, because "Ned" is not known for his effervescent style ...
It's going to be a long haul, and the pond couldn't resist flinging in an infallible Pope to evoke the turf the pond had landed in ...
Too delicious infallible Pope, and the immortal Rowe had the same thought about the elderly, but that must be held back as a reward for those who make it to the end of "Ned's" endless anxiety attack ...
The pond left in that click bait video - carefully neutered - because it reminded the pond of those days when "Ned" would read his own words, and the reptiles plugged the bizarre notion like mad.
Poor old "Ned", but the fog of compassion shouldn't conceal the tedium of this anxiety attack ... because looming up on "Ned's" horizon is that dreadful woman ...
Oh dear, the spiteful, hoppy toad harridan and her cruel words ... full of spiteful revenge. What's a forelock tugging reptile to do up against such a wretched creature and her vile assault? Why, talk up the endless wonder of SloMo and jolly Josh ...
Indeed, indeed, and of course it just so happens that the inconceivable Spanish flu led to the inconceivable roaring twenties (and we know what happened to that roar), but take pity on "Ned", as the reptiles did, because they flung in another click bait video clip just to break up the text ... providing more neutering work for the pond ... and remember, criticism of the budget as an election bribe is exaggerated, or so it is in "Ned's" wonderful la la land of Scotty from marketing love-ins ...
By golly, you have to hand it to "Ned" - writing apologias is tough work, and in a final chunky little gobbet, he seemed to falter, and looked into the future, and found the usual patented measure of "Ned" despair at peak Everest ...
Indeed, indeed, and strangely "Ned" seemed incapable of tackling the lack of appetite in the recent budget, but never mind, the unannounced story of the reptile blather about the need to balance the budget will have to stay unnannounced ...
Luckily the immortal Rowe gave the pond the chance to reward those who had made it to the end, with more Rowe reward points always to hand here ...
