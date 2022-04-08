In which jolly Joe fills up the late arvo slot on yet another sodden Sydney day ...

The pond realises that jolly Joe has got a book to flog, and that's why he's been consigned to the pond's late arvo slot, where his return will do less harm than Hamlet's father spotted on the battlements ...or perhaps Banquo's ghost at the feast ... "Were such things here as we do speak about? Or have we eaten on the insane root that takes the reason prisoner?”
And ancient Troy has a newspaper to flog, and that's why he's joined jolly Joe in pond exile, though this sodden Sydney morn, he was top of the reptile digital page ma ...
But as with petulant Peta yesterday, there was something about that image - two ning nongs pretending to be serious - that stirred the pond and reminded it of the good old days ...
So carry on regardless ancient Troy and help with the book flogging ...
Never mind the born to rule mentality of the Tories, or the notion that being PM was roughly akin to a hereditary monarchy, remember the good times.
The pond rushed off to its archive to celebrate ...
Yes, that talk of the age of entitlement is a hoot as jolly Joe explains how he was entitled ...
But he certainly had the experience ... he knew how to deliver hogwash and horseshit in style ... though the pond will probably wait for a remaindered copy of the book he's flogging to turn up in the local street library, though even a price tag of 'free' will come at a cost to the pond's sanity ...
I know what I know, if you know what I mean
A jolly Joe budget is like a detox
Philosophy is the talk on a cereal box
Religion is the smile on a dog
I'm not aware of too many things
I know what I know, if you know what I mean, d-doo yeah
Choke me in the shallow waters
Before jolly Joe gets too deep …
And so at last the pond summoned the strength for a final serve of jolly Joe meaty goodness, and the reptiles were so entranced by that solemn image of ning nong mugwamps pretending to be solemn and serious that they ran it again ...
An authentic conviction politician? The pond didn't know whether to laugh, cry, choke on the nausea or just deliver a gigantic Technicolor yawn in Bazza style... and as for the onion muncher, of course he couldn't comment, he was busy with the ironing ...
Don't get the pond started, infallible Pope, or we could be here until well after midnight, well into the witching hours, and then where would we be with Banquo's and jolly Joe's ghosts ...
Joe was dedicated to boosting party membership; frequently giving his precious time to look in on party meetings in small towns to show the rank'n'file that pollies of his degree of distinction ('I coulda been a contender') cared for them. Well, as land records often revealed subsequently - cared for possible additions to the family property portfolio that just happened to be found not far from each small town. The extra time, particularly if on a VIP flight, could be used to sharpen the talk on 'end of the age of entitlement' or 'lifters and leaners'ReplyDelete
Ironic that he was prepared to have a surgical intervention that could generate social difficulties, in his quest to become, personally, 'leaner'.
Is Joe Hockey's Covid-time startup 'Bondi Partners' still up and running ? Have a squizz at the "who we are" list: https://bondipartners.com/who-we-are Has Joe really found enough "work" to feed all of that lot ?. If so, where, doing what ?Delete
For somebody whose gastric sleeve operation appears to have made little appreciable difference, Hockey was the lightest of light-weights.
As for being a “conviction politician”, Joe’s dummy spit, when he realised he wouldn’t just stroll into the PMship, cost the poor benighted tax payer probably an easy half a million.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-12-11/by-election-costs-taxpayers-$450,000-after-hockey-quit/7019394
