In which "guru" now applies to those who fucked up bigly with comrade Bill ...

Tough times for the liar from the Shire, and so even tougher times for the reptiles, but the pond was relieved to see that political principles still count for nothing when it comes to kounting Klive's kash in the reptile klaw ...
No shame and no pride and no memory, though the pond can remember the days when the reptiles used to pour scorn on Tony Jones for keeping late night company with Clive ... now they need the cash, and if that means selling your soul and the front page to Clive's braying, then the reptiles are down for it ...
As for the rest, it must be hard for a reptile to know where to turn, given the headlines of the day...
That's probably why the top of the digital edition was a wasteland featuring a couple of odd bods harping away in alleged reptile EXCLUSIVES ...
Election guru? Yep, one of the fuckwits who managed to lose with loser comrade Bill ... but when the pond looked at the comments section, the cupboard was just as bare ...
Desperate times, and that's how the pond ended up keeping company with dropkick Cameron doing his best to help out the reptile cause ...
Ah, it's back to the glorious silly old bugger days of comrade Hawke ...
Actually the pond would just like you to fuck off Cameron, and while you're at it, take your Einem with you ...you do realise you're just playing the pawn, the Fool to the reptiles' rather obvious and pathetic and increasingly desperate game?
You did realise that the reptiles would turn your sackcloth and ashes routine into an EXCLUSIVE headed "Labor guru fears election loss over 'Albanese void'", close kissing cousin to Cameron Stewart valiantly spinning threads with Faith in Albanese, but who is he?
Some guru. Is that what they call a reptile stooge these days? It was only when the reptiles reminded the pond of who you were that the pond realised the game ...
Ah, another quisling lickspittle fellow travelling comrade Bill lover from Queensland ... why it might yet be possible to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, and see Comrade Bill re-installed and valiantly lead the ALP to a defeat sometime around 2026 ... what an inspiration Jeremy Corbyn remains.
Well played, blathering on, blathering one, while there are juicy peaches to be plucked, and it's left to the likes of David Rowe to do the plucking ... with more pluckable Rowe always here ...
As for the rest, the pond is aware of the sensitivities of readers about the presence of petulant Peta, and so she's been sent to a late arvo slot, but that only leaves the lizard Oz editorialist acting as her little Sir Echo ... doing a but, billy goat, butt ...
You see? Just recycling petulant Peta, and more of that anon, and meanwhile, time to wrap up this morning's remarkably sodden - here no climate science, no climate science here - proceedings with an infallible Pope ...
By golly Mr Potato Head is looking better by the day ...
