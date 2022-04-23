In which the dog botherer is yet again sent to a late arvo slot ...

The pond has decided that it's deeply tired of the whining and wailing offered by the dog botherer's barking on a Saturday, and so it has reserved a late arvo slot where the noise will least disturb the neighbours ... though to be fair, when it comes to knowing about fraudulent hypocrisy, the assistant to Lord Downer in the matter of Iraq is an expert of the first water ...
The obvious point to make is that the more the dog botherer piles on the independents, the more obvious is the naked, all-devouring fear, but rather than joining in the pile-on, the pond would like to point out an alternative pleasure, arising as they do from an expert Captain's Pick ...
Splendid stuff, and even a lizard Oz reptile agitated, and so the pond could return to the ranting dog botherer with a smile on face ...
Indeed, indeed, though the pond would like to add a coda to that interstitial yarn ...
Say what? Talk about musical chairs and dropping the car keys into a bowl in an ice storm. By golly they do things differently in Warringah ...
And now back to the dog botherer, still ranting away ...
Yes, the more the dog botherer shouts and rails and cries to the heavens, the more desperate he sounds, along with the mug shots offered by the reptiles as evidence for the dog botherer's alarums ... that hankie in the pocket is a dead giveaway ...
By golly if the pond hadn't seen our Gracie go rogue earlier in the day, the pond might have wondered why the dog botherer was getting so wound up ... but wound up he is ... in full conspiracy mode, at high throttle ...
That's the dog botherer's idea of a joke? What a weirdo ... here, have a penguin and moo with pleasure ...
This is more the pond's idea of humour in play ... with the full yarn here ... and please forgive the pond for picking the yarn up at the end, with just the punchline ...
Yes, it's got absolutely nothing to do with the dog botherer or the independents or anything down under, except for our love of penguin suits ...
The pond just needed a break from the extremely tiresome dog botherer, a snowflake blathering on in a snowstorm, but now with just one gobbet of blather to go ...
"Mind you"?
Mind you, that makes the dog botherer sound like a character in a soap of the Coronation Street kind ...
"Mind you, they're so slow in that surgery, they could have me waiting all day but you will manage," the soap favourite remarked before running off.
Mind you, there's a quote for everything soap on the full to overflowing intertubes ... (and that's probably the first and last time the pond will ever link to the Express).
And now to the pond's ultimate heresy. The pond hates waste, and is there any greater waste imaginable than wasting a good Kudelka on the dog botherer? Well the Saturday Paper is already out and about, so what better way than to wrap up the late arvo slot?
