In which the dog botherer is finally let out of his kennel ...

In this morning's post the pond noted that the reptiles had brought back their 'love of dinkum, innocent clean Oz' coal purity test, and so it consigned the dog botherer to the afternoon kennel slot ...
First of all, the pond should remind stray readers that the reptiles have visited this well many times before, and that's why the pond is a tad jaded ...
Verily, verily, the pond sayeth to the late afternoon reader, there is nothing new under the reptile sun ...
And speaking of vanity of vanities, the ultimate vanity might possibly be the notion that the dog botherer is more than a boil on the arse of climate science ...
And now with that biblical reading out of the way, time for a full dose, and please, expect the dog botherer also to go a little biblical ...
The pond isn't going to bother looking at the actual science. What's the point? Feel free to argue, feel free to switch off now and read actual climate scientists ...
The point here is more descriptive and zoological ...
The point here is simply to observe, with fascination and more than a little revulsion, how the reptiles have been at this game for years ... and the dog botherer is among the leaders of the pack ... (though the Bolter in his time stood proud) ...
Part of the game is to throw in a snap of an unseemly rabble ...
So what's the point of all this, at this point in time?
Well the coal in the paw man is notoriously brittle when it comes to climate science, and global warming and all that jazz, and so climate science must be mocked and belittled and made to seem little more than a dodgy form of ideology (though the reptiles also regularly explain how it's a form of theology, a bit like the miracle that happens when the pond's battery kicks into life, thanks to the power of ancient wafers).
The lizard Oz editorialist also went there, and in a lot more succinct form, helped explain why this ...
... needed to be transformed, via an amazing amount of heat and reptile pressure over the aeons, into this ...
Yes, stay true to beloved, clean, dinkum, innocent, Oz coal ... though when the pond reads the reptiles, it always remembers that time line produced by xkcd.
It goes on for yonks here - that's what happens when you start at 20,000 BCE - and the pond will just note that it ended this way ...
