In which the dog botherer is consigned to the late arvo slot, soon to be swept away by prattling Polonius ...

The pond has taken to dropping the dog botherer into a late arvo slot, isolated and alone, as a way of minimising the harm .... and even worse, the reptiles didn't deliver the pond its quadrella with the Albo tongue snap, preferring to go the old closed borders routine ...
It's astonishing to think that this ran back on 3rd December 2019 under the header Offshore detention to cost taxpayers $1.2b over three years, new report finds:
Australian taxpayers are spending up to $537,000 per year on each asylum seeker and refugee held offshore.
Advocacy groups have released new figures showing offshore processing will cost $1.2 billion over the next three years.
The report - released on Tuesday by the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre, Save the Children and GetUp - comes as the Senate debates the repeal of medevac laws.
The calculations are based on 535 people being held offshore, although this number has since fallen to 466 asylum seekers and refugees.
Whilst the human cost of Australia's six-year failure to find a solution for all those people trapped offshore remains devastating, so too is the economic impact for a government increasingly in search of fiscal savings," the report said.
"A solution should be found urgently - to the benefit of both these people and the budget bottom line."
The report found it would be significantly cheaper to detain asylum seekers on the Australian mainland, and even less expensive to keep them in the community on bridging visas.
Flash forward ...
And so on, and endlessly and meaninglessly on, and that's the reason that the pond banished the dog bother to the late afternoon slot.
He's just a shill, such a one-eyed clown ... so the pond will do its best not to interrupt ...
Yes, yes, there's nothing like trotting out the Rumsfeld, one of the most gigantic fools in recent American politics ...
Okay, okay, the pond promised not to bite, on with the shilling ...
New ideas? The dog botherer is going to spruik and shill for new ideas?
Couldn't we just hear a tune?
As for policies ...
Okay, okay the pond promised not to bite, but how to resist an oldie but a goodie.
And then this one got the pond going ...
Um, could it be that it's already been decided? And quite some time ago too ... this one was in the Graudian way back in 2018 ...
Such a sad, forlorn and irrelevant figure, puzzled why his lizard Oz mates aren't at the barricades ...
And then for his final thrust and parry, the dog botherer decided to jump the shark and nuke the fridge...
Is there any more any more comical sight than a climate science denialist purporting to care about the planet, only to lead off with talk of "climate alarmist", while proposing to nuke the fridge?
And yes, it's just part of a closing bog standard dog bothering litany ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, he did earn that late arvo slot, he's a bit like the barnacles to be sighted in that Rowson cartoon, with more Rowson here as he subs for the infallible Pope and the immortal Rowe ...
It's simply not worth spending much (any ?) time on the Doggy Bov, but there's just a few small caveats:ReplyDelete
. 50,000 people on 800 boats = 62.5 (average) per boat. Likely ? How many return trips, then
. something the wingnuts and reptiles won't ever acknowledge: how many "illegal immigrants" (aka "asylum seekers") came by aeroplane ? https://www.refugeecouncil.org.au/asylum-community/2/
. how many deaths were caused by people smugglers dumping their "passengers" overboard on the way back
. did the "passengers" on the boats always get taken back to where they came from
. what happened to returned "passengers" (on 'turned around' boats) after the people smugglers had taken all their money
So, 50,000 attempted 'refugees' the DB tells us, but only 535 people being held offshore in 2019 - so what happened to all the others ?