In which the contemptible Major earns his late arvo slot with a burst of bigotry ...

So here's why the pond banished the Major to a late arvo slot...
The pond was tired of the tranny bashing before it began, a tired and pathetic attempt to introduce into the election campaign the sort of culture wars that are currently wrecking the United States ... and in the process, deeply offending the pond's TG friends ...
When you can't indulge in migrant or black bashing or even standard gay bashing, that's where you're forced to go when you want to do a bit of bashing as part of your campaigning ...
That was why the liar from the Shire introduced a woman with nothing to say about anything beyond a single issue buzzing around in the noggin like a crazed bee suffering from nectar deprivation ...
And yet in his contemptible way, the Major doubled down with the old routine of "saying what a lot are thinking."
Well a lot of bigots are always thinking and a lot are always saying, and as a professional bigot, no wonder the Major is in touch with that form of the zeitgeist ...
The pond will concede the Major one point.
Deves certainly knows how to attract attention ... as per this ABC report ...
Chastened?
Uh huh ... relax, the Major is never chastened ...
The pond went in search of a cartoon to help the Major in his bigotry and instead came across this tweet ...
Now the pond realises that the Major is just doing his usual litany, but the pond remained a tad fixated on just how weird Deves is ... as noted in the Graudian here ..
And so on and on, there's a lot more by following the link, ignorant and bigoted and ranting and foolish, and yet this is the cap that the liar from the Shire and the Major want us to wear ... and so back to the Major backing that sort of bigoted claptrap ...
Upside? Do some tranny bashing, because where's the harm, and maybe there might be a few bigoted votes in it ...
And yet where does it end? Must the pond stand beside the pathetic house of Mouse because there are even more pathetic rats in the house?
This is probably the most cynical and depraved and desperate the liar from the Shire has got, with his pandering to the clap happy speaking in tongues to imaginary friends brigade ... and the Major is right there with him ...
Actually if you cut through the naked, transparent bigotry and bullshit, there are positive signs to be found, as in a Graudian story here ...
Here the pond should note that the pond's best TG friend has had no interest whatsoever in playing football, or playing any other sports, and has never evinced any sign of being interested in any form of sporting activity, and as for watching sport on television, if thine eye offends thee, why then pluck it out ...
Never mind, whatever turns you on or off, providing you can get on with whatever you want to do without lashings of bigotry for company...
And meanwhile there was this, with just a couple of gobbets to see how far bigots of the Major kind can go ... follow the link for the hot links ...
And now to wash away the taste of the Major's routine, a few cartoons ...
