In which the bromancer and nattering "Ned" are more than enough for a weekend grind ...

Not one word about the notion of a "radical centre", as deployed yesterday by bubble-headed booby Claire?
Come on, come on, radical stupidity should always be honoured, even if the pond did but tip the lid as it passed by ...
This is the home of radical centrists, whatever that meaningless blather might be taken to mean ...
Speaking of radical stupidity, as the pond does on a daily basis, both the bromancer and nattering "Ned" were out and about, and that was more than enough, with the dog botherer consigned to the graveyard of the late arvo slot.
Anybody wondering why the world is comprehensively fucked, and will for the foreseeable future be comprehensively fucked, well beyond the time the pond departs the scene, has only to turn to the bromancer, waxing and waning between sheer hysteria and sheer nonsense ...
And what of the mango Mussolini?
Well the bromancer saves his very best shot until last, and as it's a ripper, the pond will defer to his sense of timing, and wade through the rest, including a neutered click bait video the reptiles decided to insert ...
Indeed, indeed, and before proceeding please allow the pond to mention Jimmy Kimmel trolling Sean Hannity trolling Biden trolling himself ...
Well it's a distraction before we get on with the bromancer ...
Indeed, indeed, and Australia's own posture in relation to refugees from Afghanistan has been astonishingly effective ...
Yes, there you go, no wonder the bromancer thinks he can occupy the high moral ground ...
But what of the mango Mussolini?
Has the bromancer been entertaining enough? Maybe, maybe not, who knows, swings and roundabouts, and this and that, and bibs and bobs, and odds and ends, and whatever ...
Oh yes, things will get better if the GOP is in charge, and the likes of MTG and Matt Gaetz and Mitch and all the rest can run wild ... there are gays and trannies to bash and women's rights to trample ... but now at the end of this gobbet, we come at last to the bromancer's winning moment ...
The best judge of politics in Australia is little Johnny, and if he'd had a chance, he would have voted for the mango Mussolini? And that's the best judge of politics in Australia?
The pond reeled about, wondering if hysterical laughter was the right response, or perhaps a copious shedding of tears ...
Of course the bromancer and little Johnny immediately followed up with a but, billy goat, butt moment, but there was no way they could claw back that great comedy moment...
Um, has it escaped the bromancer's attention that the GOP, its base, and Faux Noise remain in thrall to the mango Mussolini?
But at least this Rowe offers the chance for some common ground ... with more Rowe here ...
And so to nattering "Ned", and here the adulterated pleasure is watching "Ned" go into a sheer panic, and go all high and mighty, and make it almost impossible to remember that this is all motivated by his deep love for the abiding reign of the liar from the Shire busy stacking the AAT with mates...
It goes without saying that "Ned" is all for a lower moralism, of the kind offered by the liar from the Shire ...
Here the pond should note "Ned's" role in the lizard Oz's current holy war, thanks to which is dead to the pond except when it isn't ...
On with the holy war ...
Indeed, indeed, how could beefy boofhead prime Angus get on with his job? But back to that holy war. The pond was bemused to read this bleat in the Graudian ...
But that's what they do dearie and as soon as you scribble you have many Jewish friends - a bit like the many black friends the pond allegedly has - you've lost the game.
Just learn to love dinkum clean Oz coal and all will be well and soon you'll be celebrating with the liar from the Shire ...
Now watch an expert do his best imitation of a droog ... here's how to bash indie heads while in high righteous dudgeon ...
What next? Perhaps the pond might revert to the beefy boofhead for a prime example of how to do the people's business ...
Great stuff beefy boofhead, and the pond apologises for putting on notice any further questions, as it returns to "Ned" ...
By golly "Ned" is in top Chicken Little mode this day, but that mention of Sharma reminded the pond what it was all about ... the sheer desperate fear of the reptiles that the liar from the Shire might get taken down, and that Sharma might be the weakest link...
Here the pond should turn to an excerpt from Margot Saville ... (paywall affected) ...
What a hoot and it's easy to see why "Ned" is in such a panic.
The reptiles offered up a benign shot of a smirking Sharma in the final gobbet, but it was one of their own that "Ned" feared so much, daughter of a former Liberal politician and the former head girl of Ascham!
Come on reptiles, what are the odds that a smirking Sharma could match that smile? And think of the suffering eight year olds ...
And that's "Ned's" ultimate criticism? "They are a genuine manifestation of Australian democracy."
Shocking. Surely chairman Rupert is the genuine manifestation of Australian democracy, and that's why the holy war must continue, to ensure that a liar from the Shire remains in power.
How else would the infallible Pope be able to keep the pond supplied with cartoons?
