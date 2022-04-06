In which, attempting to match the wisdom of Solomon, the pond splits off the bromancer and Lloydie of the Amazon ...

The sodden pond immediately knew that today would be a two post day, with the best of the reptiles saved for a late arvo treat.
Ever since the pond had its recent intimations of paywall mortality the pond has decided to crank out its reptile studies while the sun shines, or while it pisses down, or while it simply drizzles, and there was simply too much going on in the herpetarium this day to handle in one go ...
First the pond had to make its check of front of house, just to make sure that the reptiles were still taking Klive's kash in klaw ...
Yep, they're such naked and shameless sluts (sorry, the pond will reclaim the word for the feminist cause tomorrow).
And see how they've revived chairman Rudd, or rekindled memories if you will, and it was the same in the digital edition ...
Such a lot going on ... the fundie Xians on the prowl, the rekindled Rudd conjured up, the Swiss bank account man on the loose, and Dame Slap at the top of the digital page, ma ...
And then the pond's dilemma became even clearer in the comments section ...
The bromancer, Dame Slap, Lloydie of the Amazon and nattering "Ned" all needy and whining for attention?
How could the pond chose? How could the pond do a Solomon and split the baby in half? No way could the pond give up its ranting bromancer and climate science denialism, so the pond decided to split the baby in half, and send the most vexatious reptiles off to the late arvo slot. Yes, that means you "Ned" and Dame Slap ... and no cheap ABC bronzed mug at the end of it ...
And so on to the bromancer, delivering a short rant at the mutton Dutton, of a kind the pond has found increasingly entertaining ...
Ah, all at sea in a mire of mutton Dutton press releases and rhetoric, and the bromancer does some figuring, the bromancer does maths. This isn't going to end well ...
By golly is the bromancer aware of what day it is? Is the bromancer still a reptile team player?
Perhaps he should have taken note of the infallible Pope ...
Yes, there you go, an astonishingly speedy form of action... and that evocation of Jared Diamond noted ....
And so, as if on magical cue, to the pond's serve of climate science denialism, thanks to Lloydie of the Amazon and his reliable sources ...
Now all that is just Lloydie of the Amazon putting on a performative show; the tell is in the references that Lloydie later deploys ... and after some more performative action and distraction, the pond will get to the tell ...
Oh how Lloydie loves that talk of fossil fuels coming in handy, and soon we'll be at his alternative solution, dishing out some curry ...
Judith Curry? Why does Lloydie of the Amazon always resort to Curry? It's been quite a while since the pond did a few notes on Curry, so here's a couple ...
That's at Skeptical Science.
There's a lot more at DeSmog, with this just a sample ...
Oh wait, there was also this, naturally featuring the lizard Oz featuring Curry ...
And that's why, all other things being equal, the notion that the lizard Oz, News Corp, and Lachy's larrikins have accepted clean over dirty energy is just so much bullshit ...
One thing's certain, the planet is fucked, and Lloydie of the Amazon is doing his best to help in its ongoing fucking ... and the only upside is the relief that comes to the pond knowing that it will be out of here before the worst of it ...
And now to keep looking on the bright side, remember "Ned" and Dame Slap are in the late arvo slot, and all that's left now is to bring on an immortal Rowe, though there's always more Rowe here ...
Hmm, 666 the score? Bring on the hell fire, naturally using the right sort of fuel ...
Hmmm. Now we have to wait until this arvo to get the true Dame Slap, but ...ReplyDelete
Bromancer: "There is a fundamental mismatch between the government's rhetoric of national security and its astonishing lack of action.
This isn't a PR problem. It's a substance problem."
Dame Slap: "...remember the faux moralising and intolerance of our increasingly divided culture is largely responsible for the poor quality of leaders on offer."
And who knew it wasn't just political leaders but penetrated deep into the military and defence worlds too. And the press and media and the IPA as well.
Hi Dorothy,ReplyDelete
Whilst running the risk of going full pedant, I’m afraid I am going to have release my inner Henderson and pick fault with Sheridan’s screed.
When referencing the eight Anzac frigates, the Bromancer describes them having “a pathetic eight Vertical Launch System missile cells each” (capitalisation mine).
Then surely the correct acronym would be VLS not VSL which is what Sheridan uses for the rest of the piece.
Wikipedia agrees with me;
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vertical_launching_system
Who edits the Foreign Editor?
DiddyWrote
Oooh, quis custodiet ipsos custodes.Delete
So Lloydie gives us this: "Curry argues the urgency of rushing to implement 20th-century renewable technologies risks wasting resources on an inadequate energy infrastructure, increasing our vulnerability to weather and climate extremes and harming our environment in new ways." No definition of what those "new ways" of "harming our environment" might be though. Do we think if anybody asked her, they'd get an intelligible answer ?ReplyDelete
So these goons just can't grasp that the global warming that comes from undeniably anthropogenic climate change will actually do the planetary biosphere any significant harm. We'll just have to stay indoors more often, run the air conditioning a little stronger and never forget to 'slip, slop, slap' at the beach.
"One thing's certain, the planet is fucked, and Lloydie of the Amazon is doing his best to help in its ongoing fucking ... and the only upside is the relief that comes to the pond knowing that it will be out of here before the worst of it ..."
And me ditto, DP and I don't even have any kids or grandkids to do the suffering for me. And neither does Curry, so it seems. “Well if you had children, you might understand why there is a climate emergency”.