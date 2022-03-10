Settle settle, here no petulant Peta, just the bromancer and a chance for a ride on the Canavan caravan ...

Look at it this way ... the pond is constantly making bad choices and missing out on contributions that add to reptile lore, even if they're only little snippets of insight ...
Look at it another way ... last week the pond was desperate for a reptile, any reptile, and turned to petulant Peta.
There was the odd anguished howl, and yet the pond's hits multiplied hugely and the site was transformed.
Call it the Peta principle if you will ... with enriched cream, or scum if you like, rising to the surface to ensure the odd heart attack ... but in the process attention was paid, excitement generated, a transformation achieved ...
This Thursday the pond has no cause to complain about the availability of reptile content ...
The pond will never forsake the bromancer, and the Canavan caravan has emerged, and everybody should enjoy that ride ... clowns are guaranteed, and if you like you can shove ping-pong balls down their throats.
So petulant Peta has been dropped to a late arvo slot, where specialist herpetologists can take a squiz, and nobody can say they haven't been warned ...
Meanwhile, it's on with the bromancer, still sighing and weeping. Is Lent over yet, are there still some ashes to hand?
Dear sweet long absent lord. This verges on reptile heresy, this almost makes the bromancer an apostate. Is it wrong for the pond to take a certain sadistic pleasure to see the bromancer writhe in pain?
Not at all. The entire point of reading the reptiles is sadistic pleasure ... especially as submerged bromancer suffering surfaces yet again ...
Dr Who sent us a K9, a state of the art exercise ...
Is it wrong of the pond to mock the bromancer?
Not really, not when he gets agitated about contradictions and flim-flam, apparently unaware that back in the day he ran with the best flim-flam man of all, the only PM to outdo the rival aluminium-siding salesmen in Tin Men ...
Truly appalling? But they're great at disasters... shouldn't someone tell the bromancer or should the pond leave it to the infallible Pope?
Now a little detail in that infallible Pope ...
... introduces the pond's next guest and everybody is invited to enjoy a ride on the Canavan caravan ...
It's true that the beefy boofhead has done his best to stay in the headlines, and match the Canavan caravan for a ride ...
Anyone can google or bling or whatever and head off to the Graudian to read ...
...“You know, there’s been a lot of people trying to block the Beetaloo Basin from being developed … we’ve had lots of activists trying to stop it. They are getting in the way of a sensible pathway for energy which delivers affordable reliable energy as we bring our emissions down.”
Because of the climate risks associated with the development, last year more than 60 leading climate scientists issued a dire warning over the plan to frack the Beetaloo Basin, saying it must be halted if the Northern Territory government cannot meet a promise to fully offset emissions.
Days of driving rain has resulted in catastrophic floods in the south-east of Queensland, northern New South Wales and in Sydney suburbs.
The current disaster has reopened a national debate about the adequacy of Australia’s climate policies and the level of resourcing committed to mitigation and adaptation, given scientists have warned repeatedly some of the effects of climate change are now likely irreversible. During a visit to the disaster zone in the north of NSW on Wednesday, Scott Morrison declared a national emergency.
Last year, the world’s leading energy organisation warned that exploitation and development of new oil and gas fields must stop, and no new coal-fired power stations can be built if the world is to stay within safe limits of global heating and meet the goal of net zero emissions by 2050.
The latest assessment from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, released only last week, warned of “cascading, compounding and aggregate impacts on cities, settlements, infrastructure, supply-chains and services due to wildfires, floods, droughts, heatwaves, storms and sea level rise”.
As flood waters surged in south-east Queensland and down the coast of NSW, the IPCC noted the socio-economic costs arising from climate variability and change were continuing to increase. “Extreme heat has led to excess deaths and increased rates of many illnesses.” It said nuisance and “extreme coastal flooding” had increased due to sea level rise, high tides and storm surges”.
The Climate Council has also called on the Morrison government and other political parties to acknowledge the climate crisis is driving worsening disasters, including the current “megafloods”.
But not even the beefy boofhead nonpareil can explain how difficult it is to chew gum and rub tum at the same time, and so fucking the planet is just as important as fucking Ukraine ...
You see? You can't keep a dedicated coal-loving climate science denialist down ... and it goes without saying that the reptiles should seek to terrify the readership with a snap of that terrible, terrible teen ...
And yet in its time the pond has seen more fearsome sights ...
What need of petulant Peta when we can have a ride on the Canavan denialist caravan ...
What a keen wit. And all for self sufficiency and independence ... and yet, and yet ...
And yet and yet ...
And that's why it's such fun going for a ride on the Canavan caravan. You never know where you might end up, it's the original magical mystery tour ...though a fucked planet does seem like a possible destination ...
What to say, except a cheerful get fucked, you useless goose, and turn to the lizard Oz editorialist for a bonus ...
Poor lizard Oz editorialist, forced to tiptoe between doomsaying apocalypse and looking on the bright side of things. Always look on the bright Canavan side ...
Ah yes, the Canavan caravan, and the caravan's fiendish war on the diabolical Xi ...
As for the suffering down under, the immortal Rowe seemed to note a little suffering elsewhere, with more Rowe here ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.