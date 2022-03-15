In which the venerable Sexton acts as a jolly good coat hanger for a few late arvo cartoons ...

Talk about guts ...
That's looking 15 years in a sociopathic Putin hellhole down the barrel ...
The best the pond can do is get banned in Russia ... yet for some reason the odd Russian dissident seems to drop in for a look ...
A modest 4%, but better than Canada, and perhaps at least 4% realise they're being lied to ...
And now on to the domestic front, with the pond holding over the venerable Sexton this day because he seemed off his oats ...
The pond had previously noted the current reptile nightmare, and the diligent work required of them to hold the hose ...
Poor simplistic Simon, so much suffering ... and the venerable Sexton had seemed equally gloomy ...
Was it wise to remind the world that on occasion the speaker in tongues to imaginary friends can be economical with the truth?
But the pond had wanted a home for that immortal Rowe which came too late for the early pond edition ...
So the venerable Sexton became the pond's excuse ...
Indeed, indeed, and here the pond should note that in its hunt for an infallible Pope, it came across this tweet ...
Oh come on, Monsieur le Pope, be fair, the pond hates twitter, and the way it limits access to try to force subscription ...
Still, the pond likes the design, and is pleased to see the subs have found a home in the lake, and meanwhile, the venerable but gloomy Sexton has done his job and been an admirable cartoon coat hanger ...
Latest book? Brave Connor Court sent that out into the world back in June 2020. Have sales been that slow? Could it have something to do with that $39.95 price tag? How about dropping a bundle in a five dollar store, so that in due course it might turn up in the pond's street library?
Never mind, oh long suffering, troubled reptiles, there was also a reassuring Wilcox to hand to wrap things up...
How good is that?! That should put a smile on the venerable Sexton's cat's face ...
So Sexton informs us that: "...recent history suggests that tax cuts or direct benefits, such as increased subsidies for childcare fees, do not seem to be received with any gratitude by voters but simply accepted as their due."ReplyDelete
Accepted "with gratitude" ? Just because some bunch of pig-ignorant economics dunderheaded politicians give us back our "tax-payer money" in an at least acceptable way, we should be "grateful" ? These morons just can't understand that it all comes out of our pockets one way or the other - either in government expenditure or directly out of our own pockets anyway (either now or later as we pay off all those "government debts" that despite reptile/wingnut bullshit will not all be carried over for "later generations" to pay).
Oh dear: "When asked by pollsters about their concerns, there is a consistent reference to health and education. This is curious in the context of a federal election because both are largely state responsibilities ..." Yair, right; Medicare and the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme are both "state responsibilities" aren't they. And the reptiles and wingnuts hate them both because they were both introduced, and frequently rescued, by Labor governments. As to education, well has anybody heard of Gonski ?
Then we have: "[parties] position on freedom of speech in the context of legislation like section 18C..." Yeah, just can't get 18C out of their tiny little craniums, can they. But say, how many prosecutions under 18C have there been of late ? Any ? And have the reptiles made a big point of all the frightfully important things that 18C has prevented them from saying ? Anything ?
Hi Dorothy,ReplyDelete
For awhile now I’ve been wondering about Simon Benson’s byline picture.
I assume that the photographer took a variety of different poses;
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2000/sep/11/pressandpublishing.mondaymediasection1
But it says alot about Benson that he looked at this one and thought “Yep, that’s the way I want to be portrayed”.
Smug, supercilious and superior with the all round demeanour of a first class wanker.
It occurred to me that a quick gHunt of said wanker might be interesting and found something that was truly disturbing.
https://www.smh.com.au/national/minister-s-squeeze-pens-book-about-the-pm-20210124-p56whl.html
Yep Benson is ‘sport rorting’ Bridget McKenzie. Pass the bucket.
DiddyWrote