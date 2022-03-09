In which the reptiles think trotting out "Ned" to bore Vlad to death is a sure winner ...

The pond accidentally caught a moment of war porn when it clicked on Al Jazeera, and found itself in a devastated, desolate street with a bewildered old pensioner, wandering about, unable to comprehend the devastation or the reason for it. She began to cry, and the pond suddenly joined in ...
Now the pond is a deeply cynical, hardened, tough old chook, and rarely resorts to tears, but it seemed the logical response ...because what else can you do when confronted by the consequences of the deeds and actions of a paranoid sociopath of the Vlad the impaler kind?
The pond isn't that interested in apologists, quislings, and lickspittle fellow travellers. If pond and partner happened to be in Russia, there'd be no pond, and because of lifestyle choices, we'd be running silent and deep ... but sadly the best the pond can offer is a hearty curse and a massive fuck you to Vladimir Putin ...
Still, it helps explain why the pond will be restricted to one post this day with a number of reptiles given an early mark.
First to be allowed to leave is Dame Slap, writing a tribute to Warnie ...
The pond has no interest in cricket, but there's no point going there, for whom the bell tolls and all that ...
Ditto simplistic Simon, valiantly doing his best for our resident local incompetent, could be excused from the pond...
Just the headline blathering about sincerity and history meant that it was too fuckwitted and simple-minded for the pond to bother about ... because really, SloMo is being held up as a model of sincerity v. history?
No, the pond has no time for quislings and lickspittle fellow travelers at the moment, especially when the pond caught a glimpse of flood porn in a street just up the ways ...
Of course it's a long way worse elsewhere than the local flooding in Newtown, but still houses were flooded, and the simple contest between competence and stupidity meant that the pond gave simplistic Simon the shove ...
That left Dibb, dobbing in Vlad the impaler, and who could argue with that, or Trinca recalling Srebrenica, but the pond had had enough war porn for the moment ...
That only left nattering "Ned" ... and with a heavy heart and a deep sigh, the pond embarked on yet another moment with the ponderous, portentous, pompous bore ...
Only united his opponents?
Hang on, hang on, doesn't "Ned" ever catch up with the lickspittles in News Corp?
Why there was Aaron Blake scribbling Tucker Carlson goes full blame-America on Russia's Ukraine invasion ...
As it's likely paywall affected, here's how Blake began ...
Uh huh. You see, "Ned"? The call is coming from inside the house ... but never mind, on with more of the pompous, portentous bore ...
At this point, the pond should note another of those bizarre reptile inserts in the web version to remind the pond while on the web looking at the web version to open the web version to get more "Ned" ...
And the reptiles at this point also thought that "Ned" needed an illustration, but as it was of a paranoid sociopath, the pond felt no need to show it in the reptile manner ...
Instead the pond thought it might just cut to the end of that Blake piece, what with it likely behind the paywall ....
The pond is capable of chewing gum and scribbling at the same time.
The pond had no time for the Iraq war, and the embarking on the folly in Afghanistan was only matched by the disgrace of the leaving, but whataboutism and bothsiderism isn't the game here, nor is the pond inclined to join with the appeasers and those with a deep sympathy for the suffering of a paranoid sociopath ...
At the same time, the pond wouldn't mind if the reptiles down under occasionally noted that News Corp is full of appeasers and lickspittle fellow travelers ... and so to "Ned", quivering like a jelly and trying to distract by turning to another sociopathic dictator ...
Ah, "Ned" scribbled that before the news broke, and that perhaps helps explain why he's behind the times when it comes to the thoughts of Cucker Tarlson, though they're easy enough to find ...
Trans evangelism? They never give up with the hate do they?
That's why Cucker would be completely at home in homophobic Putin land, or be a jolly good presenter on RT ... but then Fox News has always been the domestic version of RT, and only delusional reptiles down under seem not to have noticed ...
Meanwhile, "Ned" blathers on, oblivious to the cuckoos in the News Corp nest ...
The West seems to have found its resolve?
Does "Ned" mean the resolve of Cucker Tarlson, the GOP, Faux Noise and the mango Mussolini, always on hand with a joke to make the attention and the spotlight shift from the war back on to him, with CNN loons of the Chris Cillizza kind obliging ...
Um, Chris, it was just narcissist attention-seeking and now we've both fallen for it ...
And so to a few after dinner reptile mints, thanks to the lizard Oz editorialist ...
Um perhaps diversify away from fossil fuels?
Nope? Too complex and tricky for the reptile mind to deal with? The pond should have remembered that fucking the planet was more important to the reptiles than the fucking of Ukraine ...
Is there an upside? Well the lizard Oz editorialist provided a little fodder, a little filler, so that the pond could run an infallible Pope after finishing with "Ned" ...
And as the pond needed some spacing before finishing with an immortal Rowe, why not another burst from the lizard Oz editorialist ...
Here we go again. Is it too late for the pond to remind the lizard Oz editorialist of the war that's going down in Fox News, with a few trying to preach truth to power?
Cucker Talrson and Faux Noise ... a host and a network that a paranoid sociopath might love ...
No? Not the time or the place?
Okay let's just be done with the blathering lizard Oz editorialist, and get to that immortal Rowe offering ...
Some of the biggest dilemmas?
What, the sublime ability of the reptiles down under to ignore what's happening in their own bunker?
Oh never mind, here's that immortal Rowe, with more always here ... and a big shout out to simplistic Simon to go with it ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.