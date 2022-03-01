In which the reptiles keep up the war on the planet ...

The pond couldn't help but start the day with the usual dose of Sydney rain, and this bizarre juxtaposition ...
Yes, there was prattling Polonius getting agitated about the ABC getting worried about health issues, while at the same time there was Killer Creighton, on hand to pursue war against climate science by other means ...
Luckily the Polonial outing was one of his media doggie efforts, which the pond routinely ignores, even if they turn up early on a Tuesday rather than the usual Friday - though the pond did note that Polonius was still stuck in the 1950s, arguing that Vlad the impaler was a commie fascist rather than a fascist fascist, as if any of that mattered, what with fascists doing what fascists do ... and the obvious parallels between Vlad and Adolf more than just a re-hash of Downfall ...
At least ignoring Polonius created some room for Killer because there was a log jam of reptiles all with something to say, and all with their hands up ...
Because Killer was something of a pond teacher's pet, and managed the nifty trick of waging war on climate science in the guise of waging war on Vlad the impaler, he got the nod ...
Yes, in Killer's world, it's impossible to deal with climate science while bunging on a hot war, because while fucking Ukraine, we must keep in mind the need to fuck the planet.
Meanwhile, the pond was wondering, with Crikey, how things were going with the News Corp fascists ...
That was yesterday, and the news today? The pond did a quick survey of the headlines ...
Google at your leisure ... play fascist peekaboo with Polonius as you like, with that Salon piece offering the fun of the fair ...
Sure the pond could get into a semantic dispute with Polonius about the brand of fascism we're talking about ...
But the pond must resist the temptation, must continue on with Killer, busy killing off climate science.
Indeed, indeed, it's entirely possible that climate science is entirely responsible for Putin invading Ukraine ...
And so to a final gobbet of Killer howling into the wilderness ...
Splendid stuff, but wait, don't leave with just Killer's words buzzing in your heads, because the reptiles always have more to offer, including the onion muncher himself, narrowly pipped by Killer for top spot ... but what's the bet that at some point in his missive the bromancer won't deploy the same Killer trick?
Still no mention of the white ants of course ...
Former Trump advisor Col. Douglas MacGregor blamed the US for sending aid to Ukraine on Fox News and said we should stop demonizing Russia because "the population there is indistinguishable from their own."
It's the 'they all look alike' appeasement defense of Putin.
Trey Gowdy was a bit surprised at MacGregor's Putin appeasement and explained that eventually if Russia continues invading countries they will come across NATO members anyway.
MacGregor made believe he knows what's in the soul of Putin and said he has no interest in crossing west past the Polish border.
MacGregor claimed the US is exaggerating Russia's intentions "in our usual effort to demonize [Putin] and his country."
MacGregor then attacked Ukraine as not being a liberal democracy..
“We should stop shipping weapons and encouraging Ukrainians to die in what is a hopeless endeavor.”
“So when you say stay out of it, you mean no sanctions, no military aid, just let Russia take the portion of Ukraine they want to take?” Gowdy asked.
“Yes. Absolutely,” he replied.
MacGregor wants Russia to have any part of Ukraine Putin wants because they've been talking about it for years.
And then he said this was the most important reason not to aid Ukraine against Russia.
"And more important the population there is indistinguishable from their own."
That means Putin has a right to invade? How embarrassing for Fox News.
In their efforts to bow down to the Traitor Trump cult, Fox News puts on former Trump advisors like MacGregor who continually attacked NATO and wanted to pull thousands of troops out of Germany.
Putin lovers and Russia's useful idiots. And Fox "News" hosts them all. (C and L here)
Meanwhile, we have our own useless idiot, apparently unaware of what's happening at News Corp, and now it's time for him to do his Killer routine ...
Ah yes, and Polonius was agitated at the ABC talking of health issues. He should have realised that killing the planet was just as important as fucking Ukraine ...
And so to a final gobbet, courtesy of the WSJ ... and as usual the reported quote is more interesting in terms of source than actual usefulness ...
Look here and you'll discover some splendid precedents ...
The earliest strong match located by QI appeared in 1955 within a periodical called “The Commonwealth: Official Journal of the Commonwealth Club of California”. The club is a non-profit public affairs organization. The quotation appeared as a filler item. Emphasis added to excerpts by QI:[1]
Lenin wrote, “When it comes time to hang the capitalists, they will vie with each other for the rope contract.”
—Major George Racey Jordan
Jordan was a U.S. military officer who became a fierce anti-communist. Lenin had died in 1924; hence, the 1955 date was quite late. No documentary source was specified, and multiple researchers have been unable to find a match in Lenin’s writings.
Of course there's much more to it than that - follow the link - but the pond did like the idea of the onion muncher trapped in the 1950s ... now on with the quote ...
Only 2013-2015? It seemed like a nightmare that lasted for a knight on the barbie eternity, and now he wanders the earth like the Ancient Mariner searching for an audience, and luckily for them, it seems the WSJ had time to stop and listen before attending the wedding ...
But if the pond wanted inspiration, instead of some ancient, irrelevant loon blathering about Churchill, it'd seek out a cartoon ...
Uh oh, tanks, and of course that's the perfect segue, because the pond can never omit the bromancer ...
At this point, to remind us of the sociopath in the room, the reptiles helpfully ran a snap of Vlad the impaler ...
Instead we should brush up on our Vera Lynn and join in the song at the end of the movie ...
Don't know where, don't know when, but we hope we can meet the bromancer again ... and in the meantime, here's a final gobbet ...
Indeed, indeed, and the fresh challenges to News Corp will endure.
How many lickspittle fellow travellers, quislings and sell out merchants will they find for Faux Noise, while keeping the reptiles down under of the bromancer kind blissfully unaware of what HQ is doing? What they're doing for the "west" ...
And so with Dame Groan forced into a late arvo spot, it's on to the Rowe of the day, with more Rowe here ...
