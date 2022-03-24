Thursday, March 24, 2022

In which the pond welcomes a blinkered Jack and plays a Killer game ...

 

 

It's Thursday, so if you're feeling happy, why not clap your hands?

 

 


 

 

There are games to play and stories to tell ...

 And now, feeling clap happy, on with reptile business, and thank the long absent lord, Clive is still doling out cash to the reptile claw ...

 

 

 


 

 

 

The only remaining question is whether the reptiles are being taken for a ride by Clive, or whether Clive is taking the reptiles on his horse and buggy, what with his ad about debt just below the reptiles pumping up another $2 billion splash of cash by the clap happy man...

Somebody must be winning, but given the sensitivities surrounding petulant Peta, the pond has decided to bump her to a late arvo slot, and there goes the pond's immediate chance to celebrate Scotty from marketing.

Instead the pond decided to take a different tack and welcome back Jack the Insider ...

 

 

 

 

Um, please Jack, don't be coy. What's this talk of her media platforms? Took to Twitter? Come on, say it aloud with the pond ...she's been taking to Faux Noise of late, and Faux Noise has been very taken with her ...


 

 


 

 

Wow, that's some media platform Jack. But why didn't you point out the calls are coming from inside your house?

Why did the reptiles try to distract the pond by presenting a neutral shot of Gabbard up against a black background?

 


 

 

Come on Jack, come on reptiles down under, we all know her new natural habitat ...

 

 


 

 

Um, no thanks, not for the pond, but the pond kept on going with Jack, wondering if he might ever drop that Faux Noise name into the mix ...

 


 

 

Ah, at last, as the conspiracy swirled, the one fact ignored by almost everyone at News Corp down under was ... come on Jack, don't disappoint the pond, say it out loud ...


 


 

 

Sorry, the pond must stop right there, it's not going to peddle Tuckyo Carlson, Cucker Tarlson if you will, claptrap ... 

It's only there to remind Jack that he seems to have overlooked a few things... 



 

 

Glenn Greenwald? Sure, we all know he's turned into a first class loon, but what about the call of the loon coming from inside the house? 

Why give Greenwald a hard time for being a loon, when you're kissing cousins with that loon coming from inside the News Corp house?

 

 




 

Don't you pay attention to your work colleagues Jack? Your pious attempts to straighten the record are just so much spit on a hot griddle up against your American colleagues ...


 


 
 
 
 
 
Still banging on about loon Greenwald? That must be comfortable and easy Jack, no need to introduce an awkward pause into the conversation ... or mention your loon colleagues ...
 
 
 




 
 
So what did the pond learn from Jack? Turns out not much ...
 
 
 
 

 
 
No, it won't count for much Jack, especially when you have such an astonishing ability to ignore the Tuckyo elephant in the Gabbard conspiracy room ... but the story is out there Jack, and perhaps you should read a little more widely ...
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
And so on and so on Jack, please, pay a little attention to your workplace and your corporation. The pond realises it's tough to make a living, and wearing the blinkers all day must be burdensome, but try taking them off every so often, and you might see the company you're keeping ...
 
And so to the Killer as the pond's bonus.
 
Of late Killer has become so tiresome that the pond can only present him as a game to be played. 
 
The point of the game is to spot the moment when Killer goes all thingy and weird about masks. Then you get a nice Rowe to settle things down ...
 
 
 
 
 
 
Settle, settle, the pond didn't say it would be a quick or easy game, and first you have to endure all the usual Killer talking points ... because the Killer still loves the killing fields ...
 
What's more, the reptiles know how to distract casual game players by including a snap of a demonic Satanist ...
 
 

 
 
 
Ah, there you go, we have a winner, but at the moment it's just cloth masks, and we all know that Killer has an unholy fear of cotton or perhaps mixed fabrics touching his lips (see Leviticus, Ye shall keep my statutes. Thou shalt not let thy cattle gender with a diverse kind: thou shalt not sow thy field with mingled seed: neither shall a garment mingled of linen and woollen come upon thee) ...
 
No, the pond was thinking of the real horror, someone forcing poor hapless Killer to endure a mask ... why even a nanosecond of being compelled is too much, what if it were a day, or horror of unendurable horror, days?
 
 

 
 
There you go, there's Killer at his Freudian best, deeply weird, and blathering about "forced masking for hundreds of days" ...

Oh the suffering, oh the humanity, oh the horror, and all the pond can offer in recompense is an immortal Rowe, with more settling Rowe always to be found here ... 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
And if that isn't a cue for petulant Peta in a late arvo slot, the pond must be losing its touch ...


 

