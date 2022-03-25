In which the pond turns to reptile comfort food for the Friday wrap ...

Towards the end of the week, the pond tends to get a little tetchy with the reptiles, and their wilful refusal to cover interesting matters.
Oh you can cry out for St Barners all you like in the comments section, demanding urgent comic relief from the Tamworth sage, with lashings of hypocrisy (perhaps start with love of family life?), but surely Scotty from marketing shows how to deploy a bus, for shoving people thereunder, so why not start with a Rowe, knowing that there's always more Rowe to sup on here ...
And what brought that cartoon on? Well Crikey is dead to the pond thanks to the Grundle grundling away on Ukraine, except when it isn't ...
Well you won't find any talk of natural born liars at the lizard Oz, nor any notice of the shoving under bus, but you will see signs that the reptiles are still eagerly taking Klive's kash in their klaw ...
Why there's even a yarn about the pastie Hastie on the front page of the tree killer edition, but as that's a matter before the courts, the pond won't comment on the astonishing and mysterious ways that someone can comprehensively defame themselves by taking a defamation action ...
As for the commentary section, the pond thought about a late arvo posting and decided against it ...
Poor simplistic Simon, in a world of pain. Oh nooze, not the aspirational class?
Speaking of class and conflicts of interest, how's it going with Bid?
The pond still can't shake that image of Bid and Benson ... such a naked display of how the reptiles play the conflict ofinterest game ...
As for bubble-headed booby Claire, sorry, it is transphobia, and with a goodly dose of stupid paranoia to boot.
Female athletes will be wiped out? Oh for fuck's sake, that's why the pond can't be bothered doing a late arvo post featuring a paranoid making a transphobic mountain out of a molehill.
As for the tinkering Trinca, trying not to take someone's decision to do something else with their life personally?
Personally? What, she's got to keep playing or you'll be personally devastated and bung on a fit and blame her for your suffering, a bit like bubble-headed booby Claire blaming trans folk?
What the fuck? Get a life, and let others get on with theirs as they choose ...
That only left the Swiss bank accounts man, and the lizard Oz editorialist and of course the bromancer, and if nothing else, the pond is loyal to its reptile favourites ...
Sure it's just a short, lightly tossed word salad featuring favourite bromancer memes, but it's Friday ... and at least the mutton Dutton is at the head of the story ... and all the better, the bromancer is pleading with the spud man to do nothing, or we'll end up with patented mutton Dutton mashed potato ...
Do nothing? Or just keep making announcements about announcements?
The pond couldn't be sure who the bromancer was channeling: “Sometimes the most important thing to do is to do nothing.” - Debasish Mridha; “I don't believe in a fate that will fall on us no matter what we do. I do believe in a fate that will fall on us if we do nothing.” - Ronald Reagan
Whatever happened to lying your socks off as a solution to everything?
Never mind, the bromancer soon turned to his favourite topic, the uselessness of tanks, and the pond has to conceded, on the evidence in Ukraine, that perhaps the bromancer is on to something, and perhaps defence is living in the haze of a Brad Pitt fury from a war long ago ...
Oh come on bromancer, surely with a bit of skill, we could take back Adelaide from that newly installed rogue premier ...
Or how about sending a bevy of tanks to take back Queensland from the toads?
But having reached the point of beyond the rational, the bromancer sputtered out ...
So the best bromancer advice to Scotty from marketing is to do nothing, except perhaps lie your socks off?
Meanwhile, speaking of the maritime environment, the pond couldn't help but notice this cry of pain from another reptile ...
Luckily the infallible Pope was out and about to supply the salve of a blessing ...
Yep, good old beefy boofhead prime Angus has been at it again ... and what a delightful conjunction of prayer, corruption and incompetence ...
If you're feeling choleric and in need of a graph to go with the three heil barners burgers, go here ...
And what a tangled web has been woven with the carbon credits scheme ...
...while the pond proceeds to the main course for the day, featuring the hole in the bucket man ...
Machiavelli? Vonn Clausewitz? But what of Tuckyo Carlson?
Here for the full tweet - too nauseating for the pond to feature - as it seems the hole in the bucket man is, like a number of other reptiles, apparently unaware of the valiant deeds of the corporation they're scribbling for ...
Yes, it's all very well to blather on about von Clausewitz, but what about von Tucker and von Rupert?
Indeed, indeed, but speaking of quislings and Vichy and lickspittle fellow travelers, what about Cuckyo Tarlson? Others have noticed ...
here, may be paywall affected ... but is that any excuse for the hole in the bucket man not to notice the company he's currently keeping?
The time has come to be honest? The pond looks forward to next Friday when the hole in the bucket man pens a blistering denunciation of Cucker Tarlson, savages chairman Rupert and resigns his position as columnist at the lizard Oz ...
Oh wait, what's that you say?
He's comfortable being an armchair general, sipping on an extremely dry and academic sherry, and his fear of war may yet see Faux Noise be the gravedigger for the world?
After all, they did their best to destroy democracy with the mango Mussolini, and the job's not nearly done yet ...
And so to end with an infallible Pope, and luckily there was one spare from yesterday ...
Now considering the lost Grundle: "Morrison has a history of lying when under political pressure ..." And when he's not under political pressure, too. But is it, perhaps, that SloMo is actually mostly unaware he's lying ? Trump certainly was because he couldn't possibly have consciously made up the huge number of lies he told incessantly.ReplyDelete
But in this case, it may all hinge on the difference between "not at" - because he goes to a local church - and "to". So, if SloMo interprets "at" to essentially mean 'a regular member of' and "to" to mean 'an occasional visitor' then is he lying, or is Grundle just willfully misunderstanding ?