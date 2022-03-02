In which the pond proposes a game requiring a detailed reading of Dame Slap and nattering "Ned" ...

Today the pond invites readers on a hunt for the missing word.
Some might also want to join in a hunt for the missing network.
No doubt some would also like to play the game of "find Cucker Tarlson" or find the GOP, or find MTG or find the white nationalist, but the pond can only suggest so many games at the one time ...
The game begins at the top of the lizard Oz page with this outing ...
Yes, it's Dame Slap at her finest, which is to say meretricious, deceitful, forgetful of her MAGA cap donning past, and seeking to blame everybody other than the actual elephants in the room ...
And so to the game, which is to find a mention of the mango Mussolini, Faux Noise, or even Cucker Tarlson if you like, in all that follows ...
No luck gamers? Wondering why none of this scores a mention?
Ah, of course, Dame Slap might have to recall heading out into the New York night to celebrate, proudly wearing her MAGA cap ...
So instead it's all the fault of all the usual Dame Slap suspects ...
Of course, of course, the love of coal, never to be extinguished ...
And now there's just one last chance to remember that donning of the MAGA cap in New York, Faux Noise, Cucker, and the whole damn thing ...
Speaking of abject lessons, the pond was yet again reminded of that tweet ...
Well Dame Slap surely outbid the buffoon onion muncher outdoing that buffoon Lord Downer, but not to worry, here, have another infallible Pope to celebrate ...
But the game isn't over yet. There's still nattering "Ned" to go, and with the same rules.
Go on aspirational gamer, see if you can spot the slightest sign of the mango Mussolini, Faux Noise, Cucker, or the rest of the GOP gang ...
Hmm, the reptiles just love to show off snaps of Faux Noise's hero ... though a shot of bare nipples bestrode a horse might have been better ...
Yep, the reptiles love a bare nipple or two boldly riding on a horse ...
Never mind, on with the game ...
At this point, some gamers might think the pond has cheated.
There was likely a reference to the mango Mussolini, or Faux Noise, or Cucker or the GOP mob in that special content available on the web version of "Ned's" natter.
Relax gamers, as far as the pond could work out, this is the web version, but in any case there was no cheating ... though there is a bonus prize for anyone recalling the keen Keane using the geriatric word way back when ...
Speaking of geriatrics, it's back to playing the game with nattering "Ned" ...
Oh and what a pity that the pond didn't have this to go with the onion muncher's piece yesterday ...
And so to the final "Ned" gobbet, and sorry gamers, it wasn't much of a game, was it?
They have imbibed the elixir of Western decline? What's that? They've joined the GOP, they follow the mango Mussolini, they read the lizard Oz, they watch Faux Noise or Sky after dark if down under, and they celebrate Vlad the impaler? And they love white nationalism?
Oh all that, and more ...
We shall see, says the nattering "Ned"? Just by playing the game this day, it's clear that the business of the reptiles at the lizard Oz is not to see, which in its own geriatric way, is either disgusting, or pathetic ...
Meanwhile, even if the game was a total flop, thanks to the immortal Rowe, we have the big spender on the case, with more Rowe always here ...
Only a sixpack from Hawaii? ...though it has to be said that twenty buck tip is truly generous ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.