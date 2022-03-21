In which the pond offers a late arvo correction to the Major and lance corporal Caterist ...

The pond occasionally gets agitated, disturbed and alarmed at the way that it presents reptile la land to the world, with just the odd snipe from the sidelines, while real stories about the real world are routinely happening elsewhere ...
So why not a change of pace, a harking back to the old days when the reptiles changed their paywall and the pond had to stay outside, and gradually became aware that too much looking through a dark mirror can only lead to childish thoughts ...
The pond has no idea if these WaPo stories are outside the paywall, but attention should be paid ...
You can try here on this one and then you get to click on the graphs and such like, but in the interim ..
Memories of the Major and the Caterist this morning already subsiding?
Good. The same story could be found in the Graudian under the header Heatwaves at both of Earth's poles alarm climate scientists ...
But now we're here the pond will press on ...
It doesn't get any prettier as the read goes on, but the pond is determined to do this one without reptiles, cartoons or other distractions ...
Meanwhile some might recall the reptiles referring this very morning to the "climate change religion", religion being the way that the reptiles refer to observations of what's actually happening in the real world ...
Why anyone would pay for the endless stream of shit poured out by the likes of the Major and the Caterist must remain a mystery to the pond ... and the pond regrets that it didn't have the space or the time to juxtapose their rabbiting on with talk of a melting planet ...
Yes, it's detailed, yes there are a few maps, and yet you never see anything of this sort when it comes to lizard Oz reporting ...
The pond will also do this one without cartoons or other distractions, just the good old Joe Friday facts ma'am ...
The pond isn't going to make a habit of this. News organisations outside the world of the reptiles do their thing and they should be left in peace, but every so often the pond recoils at the thought of the way it helps pour Murdochian shit out into the world, raw sewage without a filter, and without any recourse to detailed observations ...
Consider this a one-off rebuttal to the Major and the Caterist ...
You see? There's caution and uncertainty, and yet it seems fairly clear that there's a trend, and it's not a good one ... a bit like going to the altar of the climate change religion and then discovering that the bloody wafers are mouldy because of all the bloody rain we've been having ...
And there you have it, just a little repeat of those maps and this thought experiment is at an end ...
"Never supposed to happen?" It never did happen in reptile la la land...
Of course the pond can't make up for the irreparable damage its doing to the world by letting the reptiles out of their cage ... but at least it can have that Dr Strangelove Slim Pickens feeling of a job well done.
And now after all that talk of the climate science religion, a few cartoons, bearing in the mind that this is gallows humour, and there's no sign that the likes of the Major or the Caterist will be hung like pheasants... or even mindlessly moronic Murdochian peasants ...
