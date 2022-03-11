In which the pond offers a few stray readings as a worthy distraction from tedious, tiresome reptile studies ...

For a late arvo moment, the pond thought 'why not throw in some reheated leftovers and readings that amused the pond during the week?'
Why not start with a correspondent's image linking the Sistine Chapel and Nene Chicken?
Can't be done, impossible you cry, little understanding the power of Melbourne ... please take the escalators to the Nene Chicken level and there you will be blissed out by the Sistine Chapel ...
And so to the readings, and the pond had only one rule, that they be outside the paywall, and so to the Graudian here for this sublime moment ...
There's more of course by way of the link, but there's the gist of it, and speaking of teh gays, the pond also enjoyed this revelation at The Bulwark ...
Is there nothing that teh gays can't do? That reading was almost as weird as this one ...
Weird shit.
The protocol with such readings is that you always provide a link to the source - not the source of the reading but to the actual source, WRAL ...
And then there was this, originally on Sky News, which the pond attempted to watch but gave up as memories came flooding back ...
The pond thought there was only one joker in the pack, but we have a match ...
Sadly the source is lost in the daily live coverage here ...
But at least the pond can offer a tip. If tempted by a Daily Beast story, such as one about Russian state TV, remember a little googling will usually turn it up at aggregator Yahoo News ... and there you can read what preceded Bagdasarov continuing ...
Good old Cucker Tarlson and the Colonel. What a hit they are ...
And so to a mention of the ever-expanding field of herpetological studies.
Why with a bit of luck soon universities will be offering the chance to do a doctoral dissertation on reptile insights.
In the meantime, the pond has to settle for this at the Graudian ... What are conservative commentators saying about the floods and climate?
This has been a regular series, but wisely Graham Readfearn realised that the pond would do anything to avoid reading the Bolter, while at the same time the Bolter has the appeal and sticking power of a fridge magnet.
When confronted with pap, the pond likes its pap pre-digested ...
Finally a reminder of why the Weekly Beast is essential reading for herpetologists, whether 101 or at Thetan level.
Two items caught the eye this day ...
We may soon be hearing a lot more from the founding editor of rightwing online magazine Quillette, Claire Lehmann.
Lehmann made her debut appearance on Q+A on Thursday night, an episode hosted by Stan Grant which hit a new low of just 175,000 metro viewers.
No reflection on Lehmann, who was one of five women invited as panelists on a special International Women’s Day episode.
Sources say Lehmann is likely to start writing regularly for the Age and the Sydney Morning Herald’s opinion pages.
Her last piece for the Australian, which was about Grace Tame and Britney Higgins at the National Press Club, was published on 6 February.
In it Lehmann said she admired both women for their courage but warned “about creating a culture that fetishises stories of female victimisation”.
The Sunday Age deputy editor, Patrick O’Neill, told Weekly Beast that Nine Entertainment was “in discussions” with Lehmann over a role. Lehmann did not respond to a request for comment.
Oh noes, et tu Claire ... so that's the last time the pond will have to waste eyeball space when lizard Oz reptiles cry out for attention?
And on the upside another reason to ignore Peter Costello's rags, along with the chance to mock the reptiles ... to lose a savvy Savva is understandable, but to lose a bubbleheaded Claire in tune with the reptile mindset seems careless ...
And then came even better news ...
Daily Telegraph columnist Miranda Devine, who joined the New York Post for an 18-month stint before the 2020 US election, has loved it so much she has decided to stay in the Big Apple.
Devine has become a darling of the right in the US, making the gig work with appearances on Fox News, columns in Murdoch’s Sydney and New York tabloids and a book about Hunter Biden’s laptop, Laptop From Hell.
“It is very exciting,” Devine told CNN’s Source Material. “There is never a dull minute at the New York Post,” she said.
“I’ve loved my time here and I look forward to lots more.”
She's staying there? Can we pack the whole News Corp pack holus-bolus off to the States? Or would that only lead to even more dangerous infestations?
And so on ... there's always more at the Weekly Beast, but that's the point of doing a readings ...
And so to a cartoon that deserved a home during the week, but the pond missing the chance, and finally realising that now is better than never ...
And now, with the pond going for an actual walk in the sun yesterday after what seemed like weeks in a mouldy prison, a celebratory cartoon from First Dog ... the pond usually leaves the dog to his own devices, but this is a reminder of what to read when not studiously studying reptiles ...
And finally it would be remiss of the pond not to mention traumatic changes taking place at Gundagai.
The tradies have moved in on the Niagra ...
And so another bit of ancient regional history bites the dust.
How soon before they give the local rag's front of house a paint job and ruin everything?
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.