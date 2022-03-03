In which the pond looks at the state of the reptiles, and Cucker's wars ...

Today in the pond's "state of the reptiles" post, the pond is pleased to reassure readers that Clive's cash in the reptile claw is still flowing into the Chairman's coffers ...
It's reassuring to note that Clive's comedies continue apace, and such is the reptile avarice that they're cheerfully in his camp ...
Ah, the Betoota Advocate ...
And so to the bromancer offering an F- bit of bromancer scribbling ...
Indeed, indeed, but what of Cucker Tarlson's war? The fighting there has been grim in the last few days ...
More of that and hot links at C and L ... the pond will return to that bitter fight in due course, but for the moment must press on with the bromancer ...
Utterly contemptible support for Putin in the past few years in sections of the populist right?
What about the utterly contemptible support in News Corp?
Can't the bromancer mention all the lickspittle fellow travellers at Faux Noise? Must the mango Mussolini take all the heat, utterly contemptible though he is?
To help the bromancer with a little distraction, the reptiles flung in a click bait video ...
But really, the pond must insist that the utterly contemptible people are inside the News Corp house ...
Hmm, seems like the lying Cucker is attempting a hasty retreat ... but back to the bromancer ...
Hmm, by not mentioning the likes of Cucker Tarlson, the bromancer can only be given an F-, but to jog his memory that the calls have been coming from inside the house ...
The hot links can be found via the C and L link above, and after all that, perhaps a pause to contemplate an immortal Rowe, with more Rowe here ...
And so to a big change of pace for the pond.
You see, the pond has decided to take its own small step, and lift the sanctions, the embargo, on petulant Peta ...
Why? Well it has to be said that early this day the reptile commentary team was very thin on the ground ...
A couple of lizard Oz editorials, an import from The Times and so on?
The pond had the pick of them with the bromancer ...
Sure it ain't much of a pick, but that's why the pond began to feel a weakening of the spirit when all it ever wants to do is deliver sublime entertainment for readers amused by reptile antics ...
And then look at the treatment of petulant Peta, given a sweet spot right next to a huge reptile coal EXCLUSIVE ...
Oh yes, it's an ill wind, and all that reptile blowing and it's coal, coal, coal to the world ... and petulant Peta was up for the fight ...
Meanwhile, across the channel, the savvy Savva was lost to the pond and blathering on about the prospect of our local idiocy taking a tumble...
Yes, yes, but what about News Corp idiocy? And so it came to pass ...
Speaking of navel-gazing, the pond wasn't expecting petulant Peta to gaze at News Corp's navel, or even Cucker Tarlson's navel ...
Ah yes, valiant stuff, but not the sort of stuff that petulant Peta would know anything about ...
Ah, the usual reptile climate science bashing ...
Really did the pond gain anything by lifting its embargo on petulant Peta, except another gigantic serve of the same old reptile shit?
At this point the reptiles tried to distract the pond with a click bait video ...
But as petulant Peta mentioned climate science, the pond feels at liberty to mention another Cucker Tarlson war ...
This one you can find at WaPo, by Philip Bump under the header Tucker Carlson's very serious complaint about the climate? Dollar stores (paywall affected) ...
Spoiler alert, it's a lengthy piece, and so the pond decided it would just sample the end ...
Indeed, indeed, and each day in reptile la la land, the pond comes away less informed about almost everything than when it went in ... especially as it seems cartoonists provide more insight than your average reptile columnist ...
Yes, as the pond types this, it's still raining in Sydney ... and so to the final dose of astonishing banality from a woman working for Chairman-controlled media ...
Hmm, all the pond has done is provide a plug for Sky News after dark, and that's sure to reduce some pond readers to tears...
The pond isn't sure it will repeat the experiment, it'll depend if the reptiles manage to sharpen up their act and provide a broad range of comprehensively loonish reptiles ... but at least it did help the pond broaden the Cucker Tarlson front, with petulant Peta's only apparent usefulness her ability to act as a coat hanger for news of the Cucker wars ...
And so on and on, and as Russia fucks Ukraine, and most of the world wishes that Putin would get right royally fucked, so the reptiles keep on with the rhetoric of planet-fucking ...
Time then to end with an infallible Pope showing the best of Dame Groan's big government in action ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.