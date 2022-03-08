In which the pond joins the orc of spiv security with the bromancer and "Ned" ...

The pond knew at the moment the pond heard the blather about arks, or is it arcs, or is it awks, or is it orcs, that it would send the bromancer into a frenzy, and so it came to pass ...
Most profoundly disappointing. Simply unreal. Anything more worthless than a spiv talking airily of billions of dollars ...
Okay, okay, the pond threw in "spiv" as a bonus, but only because at that point the reptiles decided to throw in a snap of the actual spiv ...
The pond kept that disturbing image small, and down below the pond only included a screen cap of the click bait video that the reptiles threw in at the end because the pond understands the reptile desire to keep things simply unreal ...
Not serious about security? Really!?
Look how serious he looks in that reptile click bait video, and look how seriously the serious Rowe takes his seriousness ... seriously, with more seriosity here ...
Showing how seriously the reptiles took the spiv, they trotted out that serial forelock tugger and eternal wanker, nattering "Ned" ...
There you go. That's how quickly you can move from most profoundly disappointing. Simply unreal. Anything more worthless than a spiv talking airily of billions of dollars ...
Just a hop and a skp and a jump, and you're in la la land with the forelock tugger and lickspittle fellow traveller, blathering about realistic and steadfast, and not politics but strategy ...
Truly it's as if "Ned" expected his readers to have come down in the last shower, though we've had weeks of showers ...
What's more telling is that "Ned's" heart really wasn't in it ... he could only summon up another gobbet, and the lack of volume in the verbiage was telling...
Sure there was blather about logical steps and smart and restrained and all the rest of it, but "Ned" usually likes to bore readers into submission with a tedious exegesis that means there's a "Ned" Everest to climb ...
This was a pitiful effort, not even reaching base camp...
Note that poor old "Ned" said it was all about strategy and nothing to do with politics, and yet at the very end the hapless old codger couldn't help himself ... and blathered about proven choices ...
The pond couldn't but help remember those Rowe portraits of the choices ...
Sublime stuff, and so to the lizard Oz editorialist, with a good groaning with Dame Groan sent off to a late arvo slot ...
Read that to the pond again ...
"With an election in less than three months, and the first of the nuclear-powered submarines unlikely to be in the water until, 2040, a cynic might claim that the reptiles are full of bullshit, much like the shameless spiv himself."
Perhaps the pond has been reading too much bromancer of late, but really a few subs stored in the never never in Port Kembla, Newcastle, or the currently flooded Brisbane area is just so much electioneering horseshit, and if we wanted to get serious about security, some alternative strategies need to be considered ...
Meanwhile, back to reptile la la land for a few concluding remarks ... celebrating the mutton Dutton, offering up nonsense that even the ark of the covenant man couldn't confirm ...
No doubt about it, if dictator Xi decided to have a go, you wouldn't rely on this mob, but at least you could join the infallible Pope in having a laugh at the folly ...
The pond was torn ,,, was Newsfront the movie?
Or was Wag the Dog more the go?
Aaand ... scene ...
