In which the pond is forced to limit the number of reptiles seeking a spot on a lifeboat leaving the good reptile ship Endurance ...

The reptiles have created a management problem for the pond.
Too many reptiles blathering at too much length about entirely predictable matters in an enormously repetitive way.
If the pond followed its usual path, it would end up with a humongous post - the dog botherer doing his usual rant about climate science denialism, the born again in reptile la la land Bjorn doing the same, Polonius prattling on about the lack of conservatives at the ABC, Dame Slap railing at wretched women ...
Sad to say, the obligatory bromancer and tedious "Ned" are also part of the problem, and yet the point of the pond long ago turned to the bizarre desire to bore passing readers to tears, and so perhaps wean them off any interest in reptiles, herpetology and the whole damn thing ...
It's an ambitious goal, but really a serve of the bromancer and "Ned" is more than enough for this purpose, and so the pond will proceed with them, and send the others off to odd time slots in a kind of pond Siberian gulag ...
First to the bromancer, increasingly under stress, and sounding decidedly odd as he tries to deal with Xianity and the sociopathic Vlad the impaler ...
Incidentally that mention of a maternity hospital bombing reminded the pond that "Crikey" was now dead to the pond. If only the pond was the active subscriber to the rag, the pond would have cancelled its subscription. It was yet more Grundling that set the pond off ...
More specifically it was the use of "inverted commas" ...
Never mind the Irish, there's way to much RT weirdness in current Grundling and the Crikey readership, almost as weird as the bromancer warming to the task at hand ...
More of Xianity below, but first the reptiles stopped for a snap of Dugin in action man mode ...
You see, the bromancer has a Russian Orthodox problem, to go with a Dostoevsky problem, and even those who missed Luke the philosopher rambling on about his deep love of Russian kultur will find the grappling poignant ...
You see? The bromancer is torn. Somehow Russian Xianity is a treasure of spiritual depth and theological insight, and yet somehow it's as weird and as dangerous as Catholicism, that Ponzi scheme using souls as clickbait for extravagant real estate operations ...
And so the bromancer suffers mightily as he struggles to reconcile the paradox ...
An aside ... the pond doesn't mind the sentiment in that Time cover, in many ways it's very apt, but might not the reptiles have at least noted it's a fake?
Even NDTV could note it, and send it out into the world of social media.
Are the reptiles intent on proving that they're just another form of social media?
Never mind, back to the tortured bromancer ...
Really reptiles? Why leave off the date and other details to found in publications such as The Times of Israel?
There, that wasn't so hard as the pond returns to the suffering bromancer, trying to deal with the weirdness of Xianity ...
Of course the moral of the story might well be that Xianity is as fucked as fundamentalist Islam, but the poor bromancer can't go there, and in the final short gobbet is left with chaos ...
These are the end days? But that's no more bizarre or weird than SloMo not worrying about climate science ...
The pond just had to leave that ad in because it shows what happens when you accept product placement ... safely neutered of course, but likely to turn up again should anyone happen to head off to Independent Australia here to read the rest of a recovering Pentecostalist ... while promoting free books down there with the Rosicrucian ads that used to litter the back page of comics ...
With all that done and dusted, it's easy to see why the pond had to relocate some reptiles this day, because after that lengthy bout of bromancer brooding, the pond still had the Everest of nattering "Ned" to climb ...
As usual, "Ned" has nothing to say, and spends an inordinate amount of time saying it, no real insights to offer, and yet a compendium of portentous, pompous platitudes to hand ...
If this doesn't turn away stray readers, the pond has no idea what will. This is undiluted reptile stew, as heady as OP rum ... which reminds the pond ... sailors wanted to “prove” that their spirit had not been watered down. Gunpowder was doused with the rum and if it ignited, it was over proof. If it did not ignite to much water had been added to the rum and it was considered “under proof”. 57.15% Alc/Vol was found to be the lowest point at which the gunpowder ignited and was defined as “100 Degrees Proof”.
More rum and more bonus illiteracy at the manufacturer's site here ...
If only the pond hadn't gone on the wagon ...
There's probably something in there for "Ned's" readership, with the conjuring of ancient ghosts, but that notion made the pond wonder, did "Ned" actually have a readership?
Does anyone dig in to "Ned" knowing that there would be jewels and treasures of insight? And what happened to "Ned" reading his own words? Where did that go? Why is there no prompt in the text?
Never mind, the pond is only trying a little distraction, as a way of making it to the end ...
Beware of imitations! Only "Ned" could offer sublime tosh of the "there is no sign Australia will have a khaki election" kind ...
What a pity the pond had already deployed that immortal Rowe as part of its operational strategy ...
Never mind, it's always good to know it's on standby, ready for deployment in the field ... but now back to "Ned" ... actually swallowing the notion that the news of a submarine base suddenly landed because it has nothing to do with signs of a khaki election ...
"Ned" of course doesn't mention the mid-terms and the possibility that once again the United States will be bogged in a logjam and the world will go to hell in a handbasket, helped along by the climate science denialists that surround him ...
On the upside, never mind the end of the world, the end of "Ned" is approaching ...
Oh dear, the pond had feared that would happen. That invading cockroach, Piers Morgan, is now likely to start turning up in News Corp, much in the way that black sheep were once sent to the colonies to see if they could make their fortune ...
Well the pond neutered that click bait video and then had only one gobbet of tedium to go ...
Indeed, indeed, or perhaps focus on "Ned's" insatiable desire to carry water for the end times man by way of subtle innuendos and platitudes...
Did the pond say subtle? Off to get a bar of soap, for washing out of mouth with same ...
And after all that, surely anyone would agree that enough is more than enough, and it's time to wrap things up with an infallible Pope ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.