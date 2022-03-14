In which the pond has only the usual Monday regulars, the Major and the Oreo ...

On a Monday the pond is sometimes overwhelmed, what with the dog botherer, the Caterist, the Major and the reformed, recovering feminist all likely be on parade.
But this day only a couple of the usual reptiles turned up for duty ...
It was easy to thank Dame Slap and the Monk for their service, and marveling at Albo mixing with the reptiles was surely enough, and it was too easy to work out why simplistic Simon was so gloomy ...
Tough days for a reptile bogged down in irrelevant polling hell ... and even the usual ABC bashing seemed tepid ...
Says it all really, but why would anyone be astonished when a loon prefers the company of a prize loon ...
The pond is shattered that the Caterist seems to have missed the chance to update the world on the role of quarries in the latest floods, but perhaps he was off collecting some federal cash in the paw.
So sorry for the predictability, but it's off for the usual Monday tour of duty with the Major ...
Oops, the pond should have put in a spoiler alert, or at least some kind of warning or alert or siren for that cartoon dribbling, leaking if you will, into the pond, which is usually reserved for proper cartoonists dealing with significant matters ...
Sorry back to the Major and soldiers not acting as backup for state emergency services ... and this time the pond can warn that the reptiles decided to insert a click bait video, carefully neutered by the pond ...
Phew, what a relief, lucky the Major could slip in the news that it was all just the weather as usual, and nothing to do with climate science, and please, carry on regardless ...
No wonder the reptiles felt the need to fling in a click bait video, carefully neutered by the pond. And with that settled, the Major finally got into his stride ... by quoting the dog botherer and lordy lordy even turning to the savvy Savva so he might discover yet another "yeti"...
"I am not convinced". Why it's positively Churchillian, the sort of line you might expect from a visionary who can conjure an Order of Lenin medal out of the air.
Indeed, indeed, the Major stands tall and strong and knows how to hold the hose for SloMo ...
The pond wanted to slip in that handy reminder for the speaker in tongues to imaginary friends, before turning to the reformed, recovering feminist, only to discover that the Oreo was sounding very much like the Major ...
Phew, surely the Major would be proud to see one of the world's greatest minds thinking and sounding just like the Major ...
The pond knows the Oreo is one of the hideous 'leet ... why she's been on syllabi ...
Harvard? What would the Major think of having that sort of hideous symbol of the 'leet out and about in reptile la la land?
Never mind, back to the Oreo, preferring to blame the victim, because that's what reptiles do ...
Marvelous, and that reference to substance use and abuse was particularly splendid, especially as it was accompanied by that particularly reptile notion, "behaviour modification".
Meanwhile, the pond must unfortunately order the immediate evacuation of Sydney's poverty stricken northern suburbs. Sadly there have been far too many times that fires have threatened impecunious residents. The pond remembers 1994 only too well ...
A fire was reported in the northern end of the Lane Cove National Park on 6 January. The blaze went on to consume 320 hectares of the Park and burn down 13 houses in 48 hours, racing down the river valley impacting West Pymble, West Killara, Lindfield, Macquarie Park, and the Northern Suburbs Crematorium.
Yes, Pymble and Lindfield folk, poverty stricken as you are, your time is up, and you must decamp for safer ground ...
Oh, and a little behaviour modification is probably in order too, because if you can turn a rabid feminist into a rabid ratbag scribbling for the lizard Oz, surely any form of behaviour modification is possible ... and the next thing you know, you can be sounding just like the Major and berating green-left media, and placard-waving folk, and there you go, the irony of feminists, with the Oreo apparently unaware of the irony of being an Oreo ...
A serving of Oreos (three cookies) contains about 10% of your daily recommended IRONY intake. Huh?? That’s right. Milk’s favorite cookie has irony. (with a minor adjustment, here, but watch out for the fat and the sugar and the hydrogenated oil, because too much irony can lead to cardiac arrest, here).
Oh just fuck off, or perhaps head off to Nimbin with that sort of survivalist talk ... and while you're at it, make sure you have enough in the grab and go bag as you race off to your personally responsible bug out ...
As for the pond, it's not too much to ask for a government to act responsibly and quickly and competently, and to act like a government, instead of dropping the hose ... or providing fodder for cartoonists of the immortal Rowe kind, with more always here ...
Maj. Mitch: "many journalists ... simply run Labor's 'Slo-Mo' line..." Ooh, they've breached your copyright, DP.ReplyDelete
So the Oreo lectures us: "The great civilisations were not built on government dependency, but independence of mind and body coupled with a robust survival instinct ..." And surely it was that "robust survival instinct" that meant that the Block Death only killed about 1/3rd of the population of Europe at the time. "Independence of mind and body" indeed.ReplyDelete
But talking about "great civilisations", what about Rome as an example:
"The alimenta was a Roman welfare program that existed from around 98 AD to 272 AD. According to most modern historians, including Nerva biographers Nathan Elkins and John Grainger, it was initiated by emperor Nerva and expanded by Trajan. It helped orphans and poor children throughout Italy. It provided general funds, as well as food and subsidized education. The program was supported out of Dacian Wars booty and by a combination of estate taxes and philanthropy.[1] In general terms, the scheme functioned by means of mortgages on Italian farms (fundi), through which registered landowners received a lump sum from the imperial treasure, being in return expected to pay yearly a given proportion of the loan to the maintenance of an alimentary fund."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alimenta
So there you go, absolutely no "government dependency" there.